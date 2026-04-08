Ostrich on the loose runs along Chon Buri motorway

A five month old ostrich was seen running along traffic on a motorway from Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri towards Tapong district in Rayong yesterday, April 7, following a cement truck without appearing to slow down.

Videos of the bird quickly spread on social media as people shared the footage in an effort to help return it to its owner.

The ostrich was later identified as belonging to Isara Boriboon, who owns a cat café in Bang Lamung. Isara said the café has two five month old ostriches, named B1 and B2, which normally roam around the café and nearby fields and had never previously strayed onto public roads.

Isara said the ostrich escaped when a cement truck arrived at the café. As the truck left, the gate was not closed in time, and the bird ran after it.

“It ran all the way to Tapong Market in Rayong province, about 55 km from my home. Luckily, the people who called me managed to catch it before it got that far.”

According to Isara, the ostrich ran for about 15 kilometres before it was caught. He said the animal was uninjured and that he was on his way to collect it, reported Khaosod.

Similarly, an ostrich caused traffic delays after running onto Suk Prayun Road in Chon Buri, leaving cars and motorbikes backed up for about one kilometre. Officers and rescuers spent nearly two hours trying to catch the two-metre-tall bird.

The rescue team eventually cornered the ostrich in a car park outside a Robinson shopping centre, where they secured a rope around one of its legs. The bird was then guided onto the back of a pickup truck.

According to the owner, the ostrich had escaped from a nearby farm. The owner said the bird usually roams freely around the property and may have got out after someone left a gate open.