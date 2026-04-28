Youth Olympic Games 2030 bid brings IOC team to Thailand

In a pivotal opportunity to boost its sports industry, Thailand is preparing to present Bangkok and Chon Buri as proposed host areas for the Youth Olympic Games 2030 during an official International Olympic Committee (IOC) assessment visit from April 28 to 30.

IOC member Danka Hrbékova, who chairs the Youth Olympic Games 2030 working group, arrived in Bangkok yesterday, April 27, with an IOC delegation.

The delegation was welcomed by Preecha Lalun, deputy governor for elite sports and sports science at the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), along with other senior officials from SAT and the National Olympic Committee of Thailand.

The visit is part of the IOC’s targeted dialogue process to assess candidates for hosting the 2030 event.

Over three days, the IOC working group will attend workshops, technical briefings, and site inspections at proposed competition venues in Bangkok and Chon Buri.

Thai representatives will present the country’s vision, event concept, management structure, operational plan, and key strategies for delivering the games effectively.

It is scheduled to conclude on April 30, with a press conference on the next steps in the host selection process, reported Thairath.

The assessment comes as Thailand seeks to secure the fifth edition of the Youth Olympic Games, an international sports, education and cultural festival for teenagers in a city designated by the IOC.

The event would give a platform for Thai teens to represent the nation and showcase their talents.

The Bangkok–Chonburi bid was originally made for the 2026 games, but after the postponement of the Youth Olympic Games 2022 in Dakar to 2026, the earliest Thailand could host the games became 2030.

It was the second time Thailand and the city of Bangkok bid for the Youth Olympic Games after conceding to Singapore in the bidding for the 2010 event.

In a separate development, Thai taekwondo star Panipak Wongpattanakit delivered a stunning victory, securing her country’s first Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics by defending her title in the taekwondo women’s flyweight division against China’s Guo Qing.