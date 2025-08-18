Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences

Yesterday, August 17, the Crime Suppression Division apprehended 24 year old man in Non Dindaeng district, Buriram province, under a warrant issued by Nang Rong Provincial Court. He is charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Pitak, along with accomplices, allegedly pursued an old rival on a motorcycle and fired six shots in 2024, seriously injuring the victim. After the incident, he evaded capture by fleeing the scene.

Police later discovered he was hiding in Non Dindaeng district, prompting them to seek a search warrant from Nang Rong Provincial Court for a careful operation.

During the operation, Pitak was found hiding in an unnumbered house in Non Dindaeng, and officers swiftly secured him to prevent escape.

A search revealed a handgun, a magazine frame, a magazine, and 11 bullets. Upon interrogation, Pitak confessed to all charges against him.

Further investigation revealed Pitak’s involvement in a similar shooting incident in 2023. He has been handed over to Pakham Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Technology Crime Suppression Division in Mueang Thong Thani reported the arrest of two men who allegedly posted firearm images on social media to threaten rivals. The suspects, 25 year old Satawat and 26 year old Pirawit, admitted to using the weapons to collect debts for a financier.

Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwphan and other officials announced the arrests at a press conference on March 27. The suspects were detained outside a residence in Pho Sadet subdistrict, Mueang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, following a search warrant issued by the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court on March 25. Firearms and ammunition were seized as evidence.

Lt. Gen. Trirong noted that the arrests were linked to ongoing complaints about frequent youth conflicts in Nakhon Si Thammarat, often involving guns.