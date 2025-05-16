Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

A conscript in Phitsanulok is facing accusations after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend at her place of employment. In the aftermath of the incident, he denied that sexual rejection was the motive for the attack.

The 19 year old Thai woman, Sasipim, was stabbed in the neck while working at a noodle factory in Phitsanulok on Wednesday, May 14. A colleague rushed her to a hospital, where her condition has now stabilised.

CCTV footage showed the attacker to be Sasipim’s ex-boyfriend, 21 year old Krittakorn Sakwatchara. He was seen climbing over the wall into the factory before rushing towards Sasipim, who was packing noodles at the time.

A witness, Nakarin, told officers from Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station that he attempted to stop Krittakorn after he broke into the premises, but his efforts were ignored. Nakarin reported seeing Krittakorn repeatedly kick Sasipim in the face and stabbing her once before fleeing the scene.

According to Nakarin, Sasipim had broken up with her ex-boyfriend earlier this month. Krittakorn, who is currently serving conscription at a military facility in the province, is suspected of having fled his post to commit the crime.

Following an investigation into online messages, police initially suspected that the attack was motivated by sexual rejection. Krittakorn had asked Sasipim to meet for sex one final time, but she refused. He then threatened to release explicit videos of her, but she continued to reject his advances.

Police, in cooperation with officials from the 3rd Army Area, launched a search for Krittakorn and later apprehended him at Sa Si Liam Temple in the province.

During questioning, Krittakorn apologised to his ex-girlfriend and her family. He claimed he had only intended to resolve their conflict. He became enraged when Sasipim said, “go to hell”, during their online exchange, prompting the attack.

Krittakorn denied that sexual rejection was the motive, claiming instead that he was jealous after discovering that Sasipim had feelings for one of his friends, which had led to arguments and ultimately the end of their relationship.

As the crime was committed during his conscription, Krittakorn will be subject to disciplinary proceedings under the jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Army. Details regarding the legal consequences have not been made public.