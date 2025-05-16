Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

Jealousy over friend’s affection sparked ex-boyfriend’s fury

May 16, 2025
Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend
A conscript in Phitsanulok is facing accusations after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend at her place of employment. In the aftermath of the incident, he denied that sexual rejection was the motive for the attack.

The 19 year old Thai woman, Sasipim, was stabbed in the neck while working at a noodle factory in Phitsanulok on Wednesday, May 14. A colleague rushed her to a hospital, where her condition has now stabilised.

CCTV footage showed the attacker to be Sasipim’s ex-boyfriend, 21 year old Krittakorn Sakwatchara. He was seen climbing over the wall into the factory before rushing towards Sasipim, who was packing noodles at the time.

A witness, Nakarin, told officers from Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station that he attempted to stop Krittakorn after he broke into the premises, but his efforts were ignored. Nakarin reported seeing Krittakorn repeatedly kick Sasipim in the face and stabbing her once before fleeing the scene.

According to Nakarin, Sasipim had broken up with her ex-boyfriend earlier this month. Krittakorn, who is currently serving conscription at a military facility in the province, is suspected of having fled his post to commit the crime.

Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection
Following an investigation into online messages, police initially suspected that the attack was motivated by sexual rejection. Krittakorn had asked Sasipim to meet for sex one final time, but she refused. He then threatened to release explicit videos of her, but she continued to reject his advances.

Conscript escapes military to stab ex
Police, in cooperation with officials from the 3rd Army Area, launched a search for Krittakorn and later apprehended him at Sa Si Liam Temple in the province.

During questioning, Krittakorn apologised to his ex-girlfriend and her family. He claimed he had only intended to resolve their conflict. He became enraged when Sasipim said, “go to hell”, during their online exchange, prompting the attack.

Thai conscript arrested for attacking ex-girlfriend
Krittakorn denied that sexual rejection was the motive, claiming instead that he was jealous after discovering that Sasipim had feelings for one of his friends, which had led to arguments and ultimately the end of their relationship.

As the crime was committed during his conscription, Krittakorn will be subject to disciplinary proceedings under the jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Army. Details regarding the legal consequences have not been made public.

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

