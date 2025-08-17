Chon Buri man shot by stepfather during drunken dispute

Family feud turns violent as alcohol-fueled anger leaves man wounded

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A late-night incident in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district resulted in a 23 year old man being shot in the mouth by his stepfather. The stepfather, 50 year old plumber, Prawet, was heavily intoxicated at the time.

The incident took place at a rented room in Nong Prue subdistrict, where Prawet confronted his wife, 54 year old Saiyut, and her son, Saranuwat, over unfounded accusations.

Police Colonel Chanchai Sangwansaksri and his team, along with emergency services, arrived at the scene after being notified of the shooting. They found Prawet, visibly intoxicated, with injuries to his face and left eye.

Saranuwat, who had been protecting his mother, was already taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A homemade gun and a .22 calibre bullet casing were recovered by the police at the scene.

Saiyut, who sustained a head injury during the incident, explained that she and Prawet had been separated due to his aggressive behaviour and baseless accusations of infidelity. On the night of the incident, Prawet arrived heavily intoxicated and confronted them.

Saranuwat attempted to defuse the situation, but Prawet left momentarily, only to return and shoot him. Saiyut managed to intervene, preventing further harm as neighbours stepped in to restrain Prawet and alert the police.

Picture courtesy of Dailynews

Prawet, in his intoxicated state, claimed he was acting in self-defence after allegedly being threatened. However, eyewitnesses, including a 24 year old neighbour referred to as A, reported seeing Prawet return to the room after a minor collision with his motorcycle, followed by an altercation and gunfire. The commotion caused panic among nearby residents, who fled the scene for safety.

Police Lieutenant Supakit Kasudom documented evidence and reviewed CCTV footage, which captured the sound of gunfire and Saiyut pleading with Prawet. Prawet was taken into custody for further investigation and legal proceedings. Saranuwat, who was on leave from military service and nearing his discharge, remains under close medical supervision, reported KhaoSod.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
