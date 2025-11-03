Krabi man arrested months after murder of father and daughter

Police in Krabi have arrested a man accused of murder after shooting and killing his neighbour and his one year old daughter, and seriously injuring the mother, on Koh Lanta earlier this year.

The suspect, identified as 41 year old Wiwat, was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Krabi Provincial Court. Officers from the Provincial Police Region 8 investigation unit, together with Krabi Provincial Police and Ao Nang Police, apprehended him today, November 3, after a four-month manhunt.

He was found hiding in a goat pen inside an oil palm plantation in Khao Kram subdistrict, Mueang Krabi district. Officers seized a homemade .22 calibre rifle, 10 rounds of ammunition, 16 rounds of 9mm bullets, 14 methamphetamine tablets, a homemade short-barrel shotgun, and six shotgun shells.

The arrest follows a fatal shooting that occurred on July 1 in Koh Lanta district, where Wiwat allegedly used a 9mm handgun to shoot 37 year old Apiwat and his one year old daughter, both of whom died at the scene. The victim’s wife, 28 year old Sudarat, was also critically injured.

Police said the suspect first fired three shots before briefly leaving the house, then returned and fired another eight rounds before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Initial investigations revealed the dispute began over a lost pet bird and cattle. The suspect’s pet myna bird had escaped from its cage, and another person reportedly sold it to the victim. When Wiwat attempted to reclaim it, an argument ensued, leading to the shooting.

Wiwat had been on the run for four months and was believed to be staying with relatives in Khao Kram. Officers later traced his location and carried out the arrest.

KhaoSod reported that a background check showed that Wiwat had previously served three prison sentences, including two for drug-related offences and one for murder in Phang Nga province. He was released from prison about a year ago.

Wiwat has been handed over to investigators at Koh Lanta Police Station for legal proceedings.