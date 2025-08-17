Phuket boosts support for autistic and intellectually disabled residents

Phuket City Municipality is set to enhance support for autistic people and those with intellectual disabilities, focusing on equal opportunities and community integration. This initiative aligns with the Leaving No One Behind policy recently developed.

Phuket Town mayor, Suphot La-ongphet, revealed that the plan follows the establishment of a comprehensive database identifying residents with autism or intellectual disabilities. “Everyone is a valuable human resource,” he stated, emphasising the goal of providing equitable opportunities and support.

Following a review of the database, Mayor Suphot engaged in discussions with Ruengrit Ritthaphai, Director of the Medical Division at Phuket City Municipality, about improving access to specialised care. He highlighted the challenges faced by many parents in obtaining treatment through public or private hospitals due to a shortage of professionals.

For the 2026 budget, the Medical Division aims to establish a regulatory framework to directly recruit psychologists and occupational therapists. This would bolster the municipality’s capacity to offer comprehensive care, including intellectual development, social skills training, and confidence-building activities for independent living.

Mayor Suphot expressed that these initiatives would facilitate learning, participation, and thriving in society sustainably, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, air travel in Thailand is about to become significantly more accessible for passengers with special needs. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is introducing new regulations aimed at enhancing service standards for elderly, injured, and disabled travellers.

Effective May 30, these rules are designed to make flying safer, smoother, and more equitable. Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, CAAT Director, stated that Regulation No. 90 will ensure airports and airlines meet international accessibility standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“Our goal is to ensure everyone has equal access to air travel,” Manat stated.

The regulations cover travellers with visual, hearing, mobility, or communication challenges, as well as those with temporary injuries.