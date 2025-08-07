Cambodian national investigated in Buriram for data links

Police in Buriram are investigating data from three mobile phones belonging to 36 year old Vin Da, a Cambodian national, who was arrested for allegedly sending information to Cambodia.

Police discovered a firearm, Cambodian military uniforms with a captain rank, and insignia of BHQ, Hun Sen’s bodyguard unit. Vin admitted to being part of the BHQ unit but claimed to have left the military in 2021. He has been living in Buriram province for a year with his Thai wife.

Recently, Police Major General Narongsak Promtha, commander of Buri Ram provincial police, personally interrogated Vin. During the investigation, two additional mobile phones were found, bringing the total to three devices owned by Vin, reported KhaoSod.

Upon examination, these phones contained extensive data linking him to Cambodia. It was also discovered through his Facebook account that Vin expressed support for Cambodia in a conflict with Thailand. The phone data is currently under review, with preliminary findings available but not yet disclosed.

Original news: Cambodian soldier arrested in Thailand for espionage

Thai police in Buriram province have apprehended a Cambodian soldier believed to be part of the BHQ, a unit tasked with protecting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The arrest took place on August 6, at a residence in Krasang district, following suspicions that the soldier was involved in relaying Thai military movements to Cambodia.

A post on the Lamduan Police Station’s social media page stated, “Not so fast, BHQ bodyguard. The F4 unit of Police Colonel Atsadaphan Pongkan, chief of Lamduan Police Station, intercepted an attempt to infiltrate and report Thai military activities to the Cambodians.

It’s not so easy here at Lamduan Station,” accompanied by a photograph of a man in military attire, wearing a vest and hat bearing the BHQ insignia, identifying him as a Cambodian soldier from Hun Sen’s protection unit.

When contacted, police officials confirmed the arrest of the Cambodian soldier from Hun Sen’s bodyguard unit, who was found at a residence in Krasang district. The soldier claimed the house belonged to his Thai wife, but officials remain sceptical of this assertion.

They suspect the soldier’s presence may have been an attempt to gather intelligence or report on the movements of Thai military and security forces to Cambodia, potentially impacting Thai national security.

The suspect is currently being questioned, although further details have not been disclosed as investigations are ongoing. Police are awaiting further examination by senior officials and security agencies.