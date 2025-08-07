Wild elephants roam 40km for Thai produce, sparking concerns

Hungry giants on the move as habitat loss drives elephants into human territory

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
1,002 1 minute read
Wild elephants roam 40km for Thai produce, sparking concerns | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has reported that wild elephants are straying beyond their forest habitats in eastern Thailand, travelling over 30 kilometres in search of food.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, the department’s director-general, stated that elephants are attracted to the taste of local produce such as durians, mangosteens, bananas, and sugarcane, which are more appealing than their usual forest diet.

In specific instances, elephants have wandered from Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary in Rayong province into Chon Buri’s Khao Chao-Botong forest area, covering more than 29 kilometres.

Similarly, elephants have been spotted travelling from Chachoengsao province to subdistricts such as Wang Thong Chang, Khao Mai Kaew, and as far as Ya Nari in Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri province, a distance of 40 kilometres from the protected forest.

In another case, elephants have travelled over 30 kilometres to subdistricts in Sa Kaeo province. Worryingly, these elephants are not returning to their forest habitats, instead opting to rest in small forest patches during the day and feeding on local crops in the afternoon. This behaviour poses a challenge as elephants seem to develop a preference for the readily available and tastier local produce.

Addressing concerns that forest encroachment by locals might be a factor, Atthapol clarified that although this was an issue in the past, the current situation is different.

Data indicate that elephants are venturing as far as 40 kilometres from their habitats. In eastern Thailand, there are approximately 800 wild elephants, with 70-80% spotted outside forest areas.

To manage the situation, the department plans to create an elephant population map, serving as a database updated weekly via an application. A rapid response unit, under the department’s employment, will handle elephant-related incidents and ensure public safety, reported KhaoSod.

Atthapol also addressed misconceptions regarding elephant sterilisation. He clarified that the department does not intend to sterilise elephants but aims to control the birth rate to prevent overpopulation, particularly in the forest boundary areas where the elephant population has already exceeded sustainable numbers.

Wild elephants roam 40km for Thai produce, sparking concerns | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops

46 minutes ago
&#8216;Journeys from City to Sea&#8217; with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand

49 minutes ago
3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa

58 minutes ago
Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers | Thaiger Business News

Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers

1 hour ago
Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online

2 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia

2 hours ago
Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door

3 hours ago
Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video)

3 hours ago
Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht

4 hours ago
Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines

4 hours ago
Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault

4 hours ago
Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects

4 hours ago
Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl

4 hours ago
Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash

4 hours ago
Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade

6 hours ago
Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation

6 hours ago
Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental

6 hours ago
Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid

6 hours ago
Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics

6 hours ago
Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport | Thaiger Crime News

Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport

7 hours ago
Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses | Thaiger South Thailand News

Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses

7 hours ago
Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos

7 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment

7 hours ago
Thai worker loses life in explosion at oil tank factory in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai worker loses life in explosion at oil tank factory in Kanchanaburi

7 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
1,002 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x