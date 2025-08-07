Wild elephants roam 40km for Thai produce, sparking concerns

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has reported that wild elephants are straying beyond their forest habitats in eastern Thailand, travelling over 30 kilometres in search of food.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, the department’s director-general, stated that elephants are attracted to the taste of local produce such as durians, mangosteens, bananas, and sugarcane, which are more appealing than their usual forest diet.

In specific instances, elephants have wandered from Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary in Rayong province into Chon Buri’s Khao Chao-Botong forest area, covering more than 29 kilometres.

Similarly, elephants have been spotted travelling from Chachoengsao province to subdistricts such as Wang Thong Chang, Khao Mai Kaew, and as far as Ya Nari in Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri province, a distance of 40 kilometres from the protected forest.

In another case, elephants have travelled over 30 kilometres to subdistricts in Sa Kaeo province. Worryingly, these elephants are not returning to their forest habitats, instead opting to rest in small forest patches during the day and feeding on local crops in the afternoon. This behaviour poses a challenge as elephants seem to develop a preference for the readily available and tastier local produce.

Addressing concerns that forest encroachment by locals might be a factor, Atthapol clarified that although this was an issue in the past, the current situation is different.

Data indicate that elephants are venturing as far as 40 kilometres from their habitats. In eastern Thailand, there are approximately 800 wild elephants, with 70-80% spotted outside forest areas.

To manage the situation, the department plans to create an elephant population map, serving as a database updated weekly via an application. A rapid response unit, under the department’s employment, will handle elephant-related incidents and ensure public safety, reported KhaoSod.

Atthapol also addressed misconceptions regarding elephant sterilisation. He clarified that the department does not intend to sterilise elephants but aims to control the birth rate to prevent overpopulation, particularly in the forest boundary areas where the elephant population has already exceeded sustainable numbers.