Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown

Chaos on Pattaya’s streets is finally facing a clampdown, after city police and transport chiefs joined forces to tackle rogue taxis, illegal ride-hailing apps, and traffic gridlock.

On Monday, August 18 at 4.45pm, top brass gathered at Pattaya City Police Station’s Operations Centre for an urgent summit on transport reform.

The meeting was co-chaired by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phanuphong Nimsuwan, Traffic Inspector of Pattaya Police, and Watcharapong Phromchatree, Transport Operations Officer of the Chon Buri Transport Office, Banglamung Branch.

They were joined by leaders of Pattaya’s three largest transport cooperatives: Thongchai Sukkhokjai of Pattaya Cooperative Transport, Supachai Phuengprapha of Bo Thong Taxi Cooperative, and Jarun Thongsri of Pattaya Dolphin Taxi Cooperative, alongside senior traffic police officers.

The agenda: how to clean up Pattaya’s congested streets by enforcing the law across all public transport operators, from baht buses and traditional taxis to ride-hailing platforms.

The spotlight fell on the surge of unregistered app-based drivers. Under new rules announced in the Royal Gazette, effective October, all drivers using ride-hailing apps—whether cars or motorbikes—must register their vehicles as public service vehicles and hold valid public driving licences.

“The aim is to reduce traffic congestion, stop illegal services, and restore order to Pattaya’s roads.”

After the meeting, joint teams of traffic police and transport officials launched surprise roadside inspections at Central Pattaya Beach along Second Road. Officers checked driving licences, vehicle registrations, and cracked down on cars obstructing traffic or parking illegally.

The Pattaya News reported that the sweep revealed multiple app-based drivers operating without proper registration as “electronic hire vehicles (R.Y. 18)” or lacking the required licences. Instead of immediate penalties, officers issued warnings, provided guidance, and urged drivers to register via the Department of Land Transport’s website.

Officials also promoted the future of eco-friendly travel. Electric taxis and baht buses from brands such as Toyota, DYD, MG, and AION were highlighted as safer, greener alternatives.

Police stressed that app-based drivers must comply quickly or face tougher action once the October deadline arrives. Cooperative leaders also called for unity in shaping a modern, lawful, and environmentally friendly transport system for Pattaya.