3 Burmese suspects arrested for stealing 10 million baht from colleague

Published: November 13, 2025, 3:44 PM
Photo via KhaoSod

Police yesterday, November 12, arrested three Burmese nationals accused of stealing 10 million baht in cash and assets from the condominium of a Burmese colleague in the Phra Khanong area of Bangkok.

The 33 year old Burmese victim, who works for a recruitment agency in Thailand, filed a complaint with Phra Khanong Police Station on November 9 at around 10.30pm after discovering that 10 million baht in cash had gone missing.

She told police that she kept the money in her luxury condominium in Soi Srinakarin 38, Nong Bon sub-district, Prawet district, Bangkok.

The victim suspected three Burmese colleagues, as CCTV footage showed them arriving at her condominium while she was away. She said she had previously invited them to her room, so they knew how to access the property.

The suspects were identified as 35 year old Thae Ngo Phoo, 31 year old Hnin Phyo Wai Zaroo, and 29 year old Min Bo Maung.

Burmese steals from colleague
Photo via Matichon

Police tracked the trio to a hotel in the Cha-Am area of Phetchaburi province, where officers seized 8.8 million baht in cash and a brown Nissan Almera sedan as evidence.

All three suspects allegedly confessed to stealing the money after noticing large amounts of cash in the victim’s possession. They said they had planned the theft together and attempted to flee to Myanmar, but were arrested before they could make their escape.

They were charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Law for committing theft at night using a vehicle to facilitate the crime and for removing property by damaging a barrier intended to protect it. The offence carries a penalty of one to five years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

Three suspects arrested in Cha-Am for theft in Bangkok
Photo via Matichon

In a similar case, police in Samut Songkhram recently arrested a Burmese man for stealing from his employer. He had fled to work in Samut Sakhon province but was later apprehended. The amount stolen was not disclosed.

In May, another Burmese man in Phuket was arrested for stealing 1.1 million baht from his employer and was also charged with overstaying his visa.

