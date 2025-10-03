2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader’s home

Two thieves stole a safe containing assets worth over 10 million baht from the home of the President of the Federation of Southern Industries in Trang province, stopping to drink wine before fleeing. One suspect was arrested, while a 100,000 baht reward is offered for information leading to the capture of the second.

Officers from Sikao Police Station inspected an accommodation, located in Na Mueang Phet sub-district, Sikao district, Trang province, following a report of a house theft on Wednesday, October 1. The property belongs to Adisorn Tanhenchuan, President of the Federation of Southern Industries.

CCTV footage clearly recorded the two male burglars. The first suspect was covering his head and face with a t-shirt. The second suspect was tall, thin, and shirtless, also using his shirt to conceal his face.

The suspects carried away a safe containing numerous valuables, including 2.8 million baht in cash, a highly valuable amulet worth more than 1 million baht, additional amulets, gold necklaces, diamond rings, luxury watches, and other items, altogether valued at over 10 million baht.

The three-storey house is fitted with more than 10 CCTV cameras, which recorded the crime. The thieves scaled the front wall, forced open a window and a back door, and left bloodstains inside the house and near the swimming pool, which police collected for DNA testing.

A half-consumed wine bottle was found in the garden. DNA samples from the wine bottle, along with fingerprints, were collected for comparison with existing police records.

Adisorn told police that he had been in Bangkok on duty since September 28. At the time of the burglary, only his 89 year old mother and a maid were at home. He said it was fortunate that neither was harmed.

Further investigation identified the suspects as 41 year old Sarawut and 31 year old Nutchapong, both residents of Krabi province. Police tracked their escape route and arrested Nutchapong yesterday, October 2, at a rented room in Khlong Tom district, Krabi.

Nutchapong confessed to receiving a share of 1 million baht from the theft. He admitted spending 55,000 baht on a new motorcycle and 4,000 baht on a new mobile phone. He claimed he did not know who the homeowner was.

He further admitted to committing one or two other burglaries before targeting Adisorn’s property. He claimed he did not know where Sarawut was hiding but apologised to Adisorn for his actions.

Adisorn expressed his appreciation for the swift arrest of one suspect and announced that he is offering a 100,000 baht reward for information leading to the capture of the second.