Transwoman robbed by teenager in Hua Hin, loses 90k baht items

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Transwoman robbed by teenager in Hua Hin, loses 90k baht items
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An 18 year old man befriended and later robbed a transwoman, leaving her with nothing. The victim sought help from the Sai Mai Must Survive Facebook page yesterday, January 10.

The incident began when the transwoman met a young man named Ball online on January 4, after he posted in a Hua Hin community group seeking companions. The transwoman, named Ice Cream, and her friends invited Ball to join them, learning he was alone in Hua Hin and staying at a hotel. The group spent time by the sea, with Ball generously buying snacks and showing kindness, earning their trust. Over two days, Ball shared personal stories, stating he would return to his province on January 6.

Ball requested to stay at Ice Cream’s dormitory on his subsequent visit. Trusting him, she agreed, and they went out with friends before returning to her place. Initially cautious, Ice Cream allowed Ball to sleep first. On the following morning, the transgender woman left for work, leaving Ball in her room. Returning later, she found him still there, prompting more trust. They went out again, returning around 6am. Ice Cream fell asleep, but upon waking somewhere between 8am and 9am, discovered her iPhone 13 Pro worth 30,000 baht, iPad Gen 10 worth 19,000 baht, 40,000 baht from her account, 1,700 baht from another bank, and 60 baht in cash missing.

Additionally, the transwoman’s red Honda Click motorcycle, licence plate 1กณ 380 Prachuap Khiri Khan, was also gone. Shocked, Ice Cream checked social media and learned Ball had a theft warrant in Korat. She reported the incident to the police, but her motorcycle remains missing and the case has not progressed. Seeking justice, she turned to the Sai Mai Must Survive page for assistance, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a 27 year old transgender woman was subjected to a brutal attack by a foreign man in a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Pattaya Beach. The brazen assault on the transgender woman left her injured and humiliated in broad daylight, as the thug casually sped off on a motorcycle, laughing in her face.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

