Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport

A 68 year old Australian was detained at Suvarnabhumi airport after officials discovered 4.26 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed within soap bars in his luggage. He was about to board a flight to Western Australia.

The arrest was conducted by the narcotics and Airport Interdiction Task Force police, following a tip-off, as reported by Customs Department spokesperson Panthong Loykulnan.

The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was planning to travel to Perth, Western Australia.

An X-ray scan of his suitcase revealed a solid black object alongside 12 boxes of soap bars. Upon inspection, police found a white substance inside, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total quantity of the drug seized was 4.26 kilogrammes, valued at approximately 1.2 million baht (US$37,000).

Between October 1, 2024, and August 14, 2025, the Customs Department recorded 197 drug smuggling incidents, with a combined value exceeding 1.2 billion baht (US$37 million), reported Bangkok Post.

The Australian suspect is currently held at the Enforcement Division Section 3 of the Customs Department.

In similar news, a Canadian man was apprehended at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport after attempting to smuggle over three kilograms of heroin concealed in women’s handbags. Heading to Taiwan, he was caught on June 30 when alert customs officers grew suspicious of his luggage.

X-ray scans revealed unusually heavy and bulky bags, prompting a detailed inspection. Inside hidden compartments, officers discovered grey fabric-wrapped packages secured with black tape, revealing the illicit drugs disguised among clothing and shoes.

Upon inspection, police found plastic bags containing white powder later confirmed as heroin. Further examination of the handbags revealed even more drugs hidden in newly stitched compartments within the linings.

The total seizure weighed 3,235 grams, valued at over 1 million baht. The Canadian man, preparing to board a China Airlines flight to Taoyuan, Taiwan, now faces charges for attempting to smuggle Category 1 narcotics from Thailand.