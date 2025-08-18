Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport

Hidden drugs in toiletries spark airport arrest

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
215 1 minute read
Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of the Customs Department

A 68 year old Australian was detained at Suvarnabhumi airport after officials discovered 4.26 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed within soap bars in his luggage. He was about to board a flight to Western Australia.

The arrest was conducted by the narcotics and Airport Interdiction Task Force police, following a tip-off, as reported by Customs Department spokesperson Panthong Loykulnan.

The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was planning to travel to Perth, Western Australia.

An X-ray scan of his suitcase revealed a solid black object alongside 12 boxes of soap bars. Upon inspection, police found a white substance inside, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total quantity of the drug seized was 4.26 kilogrammes, valued at approximately 1.2 million baht (US$37,000).

Between October 1, 2024, and August 14, 2025, the Customs Department recorded 197 drug smuggling incidents, with a combined value exceeding 1.2 billion baht (US$37 million), reported Bangkok Post.

The Australian suspect is currently held at the Enforcement Division Section 3 of the Customs Department.

Related Articles
Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Customs Department

In similar news, a Canadian man was apprehended at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport after attempting to smuggle over three kilograms of heroin concealed in women’s handbags. Heading to Taiwan, he was caught on June 30 when alert customs officers grew suspicious of his luggage.

X-ray scans revealed unusually heavy and bulky bags, prompting a detailed inspection. Inside hidden compartments, officers discovered grey fabric-wrapped packages secured with black tape, revealing the illicit drugs disguised among clothing and shoes.

Upon inspection, police found plastic bags containing white powder later confirmed as heroin. Further examination of the handbags revealed even more drugs hidden in newly stitched compartments within the linings.

The total seizure weighed 3,235 grams, valued at over 1 million baht. The Canadian man, preparing to board a China Airlines flight to Taoyuan, Taiwan, now faces charges for attempting to smuggle Category 1 narcotics from Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
Thai and Cambodian officials clash over legitimacy of landmines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai and Cambodian officials clash over legitimacy of landmines

35 minutes ago
Fatal collision on Phuket bypass road claims young motorcyclist | Thaiger Phuket News

Fatal collision on Phuket bypass road claims young motorcyclist

52 minutes ago
Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Crime News

Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport

1 hour ago
Dutch man and Thai wife recount escape from border clashes to ambassador | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man and Thai wife recount escape from border clashes to ambassador

2 hours ago
Thai uncle with history of drug use beats niece to death in Trang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai uncle with history of drug use beats niece to death in Trang

3 hours ago
Two dead in motorcycle and pickup crash on Pattaya&#8217;s Sukhumvit Road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Two dead in motorcycle and pickup crash on Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road

3 hours ago
Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thai trainer and Russian student injured in plane crash in Phuket | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai trainer and Russian student injured in plane crash in Phuket

3 hours ago
Phuket drug raids: Suspects arrested, meth seized in major crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug raids: Suspects arrested, meth seized in major crackdown

3 hours ago
Thailand cancels invite for US national over false journalist claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand cancels invite for US national over false journalist claims

4 hours ago
Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage

4 hours ago
11-car crash on Udon Ratthaya Expressway sparks street racing fears | Thaiger Road deaths

11-car crash on Udon Ratthaya Expressway sparks street racing fears

4 hours ago
Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences

4 hours ago
Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen | Thaiger Crime News

Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen

4 hours ago
Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Road deaths

Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao

4 hours ago
Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings | Thaiger Crime News

Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings

5 hours ago
Khon Kaen locals find newborn&#8217;s remains in sugarcane field kiln | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen locals find newborn’s remains in sugarcane field kiln

5 hours ago
Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict

1 day ago
Giant python captured in Phuket garden by British volunteer | Thaiger Phuket News

Giant python captured in Phuket garden by British volunteer

1 day ago
Chon Buri man shot by stepfather during drunken dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri man shot by stepfather during drunken dispute

1 day ago
Phuket boosts support for autistic and intellectually disabled residents | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boosts support for autistic and intellectually disabled residents

1 day ago
VietJet Thailand launches Phuket-Mumbai flights at 1,400 baht | Thaiger Aviation News

VietJet Thailand launches Phuket-Mumbai flights at 1,400 baht

1 day ago
Flood alert in Mae Sariang after car swept away by creek | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Flood alert in Mae Sariang after car swept away by creek

1 day ago
Airports of Thailand&#8217;s Facebook page hacked, unaffected operations assured | Thaiger Thailand News

Airports of Thailand’s Facebook page hacked, unaffected operations assured

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
215 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x