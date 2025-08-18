Kao unveils the ‘Kirei World’ Experience: Inspiring sustainable living through innovation at NST Fair 2025

Showcasing the vision of creating a harmonious world through cutting-edge product innovations that enhance quality of life and well-being

Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese manufacturer of consumer and chemical products, has presented its immersive Kirei World Tour experience at the National Science and Technology Fair 2025 (NST Fair 2025), organised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation under the theme Science in Action for Sustainable Community.

The fair showcases Kao’s vision of creating a harmonious world through cutting-edge product innovations that enhance the quality of life and well-being for both people and the planet. Through this experiential journey, visitors will discover the company’s sustainable product concepts, which have long supported Thai consumers’ health while promoting environmental stewardship.

This initiative aims to inspire young generations to learn and engage with the world of science through various activities. The event runs from August 9 to 17, from 9:00 to 19.00 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), Buildings 5-6, LG Floor, with free admission throughout the event.

The Kirei World Tour represents Kao’s commitment to building a perfect and sustainable world, centred on the idea of harmonious coexistence between humans, animals, and the environment. Spanning 75 square meters, the exhibition (Booth No. 33) features engaging activities across three main zones:

  1. Tsukisai Zone – The wonders of everyday science through interactive demonstrations featuring Kao’s innovative products, with highlights from Kao’s leading brands, including:
  • Biore UV: The invisible power of sun protection comes to life with a special UV Camera that visibly demonstrates how sunscreen creates an effective barrier against harmful UV rays—revealing what the naked eye can’t see.
Booth of the Biore UV block
Booth of the Biore UV block
  • Biore Guard Mos Block Serum*: High-efficiency mosquito protection technology from Japan, through hands-on demonstrations of the product’s effectiveness and visitors learned about various mosquito species and observed their physical characteristics up close under a microscope. (Note: Serum refers to the product’s texture format and is not related to concentration, absorption, or cosmetic classification.)
  • Magiclean Active: Live demonstrations showing how this hydrochloric acid-free bathroom cleaner effectively removes stubborn stains without damaging tiles or other household surfaces.
Demonstration video of the Magiclean Active
Demonstration video of the Magiclean Active
  1. Idea for the Planet Zone: Ignited creativity and raised environmental awareness through an interactive LED drawing wall, where visitors designed their own imaginary animals and shared ideas to protect the planet.
  2. ESG Corner Zone: Visitors explored Kao’s sustainability goals and strategies through the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, focusing on the 4Rs – Reduce, Reuse, Replace, and Recycle. Enjoy an interactive waste-sorting game that both educates and entertains.
ESG Corner Zone Kao
The ESG Corner Zone

Additionally, Exclusive gifts had been prepared for visitors who complete activities in all three zones. Participants will receive special souvenirs, including a limited-edition The Kao Moon drawstring bag with a stylish design, Kao Kirei x Faanpeti stickers, and a variety of Kao products.

Through this initiative, Kao aimed to spark curiosity and inspire the younger generation to explore science through familiar household items—encouraging children and youth to imagine and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable world for all.

9 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
