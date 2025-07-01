Canadian man caught trying to ‘bag’ heroin at Bangkok airport

In a bizarre bid to ‘bag’ a fortune, a Canadian man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok, after attempting to smuggle over three kilogrammes of heroin hidden in women’s handbags.

The suspect, on his way to Taiwan, was caught in the act yesterday, June 30, after sharp-eyed customs officers became suspicious of his luggage. When they ran the bags through an X-ray scanner, they quickly realised something was off, the bags looked unusually bulky and heavy.

Upon closer inspection, the officers found what they were looking for: several women’s handbags stuffed with what appeared to be ordinary clothing and shoes. But the real shocker was hidden inside the suitcase’s secret compartments, grey fabric-wrapped packages neatly secured with black tape.

Opening them, they discovered plastic bags filled with white powder that would later be confirmed as heroin.

But it didn’t end there. A deeper dive into the two handbags uncovered even more heroin, with fresh stitching on the bags’ sides. Cutting into the lining, they found additional packages of the illicit drug.

Loading…

In total, the haul weighed a staggering 3,235 grammes, with a street value of over 1 million baht. This massive drug bust has put the man in serious legal trouble, as he now faces charges of attempting to smuggle Category 1 narcotics (heroin) out of Thailand.

The Canadian suspect had been preparing to board a China Airlines flight to Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan when the police swooped. The case has now been handed over to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, who will dig deeper into whether the man is part of a larger trafficking operation, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Customs Department revealed that from October 2024 to June 2025, they’ve seized nearly 98 kilogrammes of heroin in 28 separate busts, highlighting the ongoing battle against drug smuggling.

Just a week earlier, on June 23, another foreigner was arrested at the same airport for attempting to smuggle heroin in metal pipes after arriving from Laos. Customs and Immigration officials are clearly on high alert as drug smugglers continue to try and outsmart the system.