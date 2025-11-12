Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity

Victim lures suspect into sharing his Facebook account with her and shares it with police

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2025, 3:24 PM
Photo via Matichon

A Burmese woman tricked her Thai rapist into sharing his Facebook account with her, allowing police to easily identify and arrest the suspect yesterday, November 11.

The 20 year old Burmese woman filed a complaint at Nong Chok Police Station at 10am yesterday, following the sexual assault that occurred at around 1.30am the same day.

The victim told officers she was walking along Mit Maitri Road in Bangkok, heading home after work, when the suspect, later identified as 24 year old Raewat, approached her on a motorcycle. He pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she refused to get on his bike.

The woman complied, and the man took her to a resort, the name of which she could not recall, where he continued to threaten her with a gun and raped her.

After the assault, the Burmese woman pretended to be pleased and asked Raewat for his Facebook account so they could stay in touch. He unsuspectingly shared his account before letting her go, giving her evidence to report the crime.

Thai rapist arrested after being trapped by Burmese victim
Photo via Matichon

Using the details of the suspect’s Facebook profile, officers tracked down and arrested Raewat at his home on Phadung Phan Road. Police also seized a .38 gun and a red-and-white Honda Wave 100i motorcycle used in the crime as evidence.

According to Matichon, Raewat claimed that he made money through online gambling and spent it on methamphetamine. He said he became sexually aroused after taking the drugs, which led him to commit the assault.

Police later conducted a urine test, which confirmed he had used methamphetamine. He faces two charges:

  • Section 276 of the Criminal Law: Rape, punishable by imprisonment of four to 20 years and a fine of 80,000 to 400,000 baht.
  • Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act: Use of a Category 1 drug, punishable by imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2025, 3:24 PM
