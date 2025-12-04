Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat

A half-Thai, half-Laotian man condemned a foreign tourist for sexually assaulting his girlfriend by groping her on a speedboat in Pattaya.

The boyfriend, identified as Leo, shared a video of the incident on Facebook on Tuesday, December 2, with the caption, “I never expected this foreigner to do this. #Travel #Warning.”

The accused foreign man, wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, was sitting near the boarding platform. Leo’s girlfriend, Gamgung, was seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

The video showed the foreigner extending his hand towards Gamgung, appearing to offer support as she stepped off the swaying boat. She held his arm to keep her balance, but was shocked when he moved his hand directly to her private area.

Friends of the couple criticised the tourist in the comments and urged them to report the video to the Tourist Police.

Some online users argued that the foreigner might have been trying to help her and that his gesture is common in Western cultures, which could be misunderstood by Thai or Asian people.

However, many disagreed, saying the man’s movement was clearly deliberate and should be considered sexual assault, not a cultural misunderstanding.

The Pattaya news agency AEC News Pattaya later reposted the clip and interviewed the couple. They said the incident happened on a speedboat docked at Bali Hai Pier on November 24.

Leo explained that his girlfriend initially hid the incident from him. He only found out after another passenger on the same boat sent him the video. The passenger filmed people disembarking and accidentally captured the assault.

According to Leo, the foreign suspect was travelling with two friends and all three had been drinking alcohol throughout the trip. He said none of them showed inappropriate behaviour towards other passengers before the incident occurred.

Leo said he posted the video online to expose the man’s behaviour and to warn other women to stay alert. He added that he and his girlfriend plan to file an official police report soon.