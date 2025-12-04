Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 4, 2025, 5:52 PM
60 1 minute read
Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ลีโอ&แก้มกุ้ง

A half-Thai, half-Laotian man condemned a foreign tourist for sexually assaulting his girlfriend by groping her on a speedboat in Pattaya.

The boyfriend, identified as Leo, shared a video of the incident on Facebook on Tuesday, December 2, with the caption, “I never expected this foreigner to do this. #Travel #Warning.”

The accused foreign man, wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, was sitting near the boarding platform. Leo’s girlfriend, Gamgung, was seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

The video showed the foreigner extending his hand towards Gamgung, appearing to offer support as she stepped off the swaying boat. She held his arm to keep her balance, but was shocked when he moved his hand directly to her private area.

Friends of the couple criticised the tourist in the comments and urged them to report the video to the Tourist Police.

Foreigner sexually assaults woman in Pattaya boat
Photo via Facebook/ ลีโอ&แก้มกุ้ง

Some online users argued that the foreigner might have been trying to help her and that his gesture is common in Western cultures, which could be misunderstood by Thai or Asian people.

However, many disagreed, saying the man’s movement was clearly deliberate and should be considered sexual assault, not a cultural misunderstanding.

Related Articles

The Pattaya news agency AEC News Pattaya later reposted the clip and interviewed the couple. They said the incident happened on a speedboat docked at Bali Hai Pier on November 24.

Foreigner accused of groping woman on speedboat in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ลีโอ&แก้มกุ้ง

Leo explained that his girlfriend initially hid the incident from him. He only found out after another passenger on the same boat sent him the video. The passenger filmed people disembarking and accidentally captured the assault.

According to Leo, the foreign suspect was travelling with two friends and all three had been drinking alcohol throughout the trip. He said none of them showed inappropriate behaviour towards other passengers before the incident occurred.

Leo said he posted the video online to expose the man’s behaviour and to warn other women to stay alert. He added that he and his girlfriend plan to file an official police report soon.

Latest Thailand News
Buffalo attacks one baby elephant, snare traps another in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buffalo attacks one baby elephant, snare traps another in Sa Kaeo

1 minute ago
Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat

7 minutes ago
Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away | Thaiger Thailand News

Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away

56 minutes ago
Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video

2 hours ago
South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy

2 hours ago
BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5 | Thaiger Bangkok News

BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5

2 hours ago
Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht

3 hours ago
Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus

4 hours ago
Phetchaburi homeowner shoots intruder after repeated break-ins | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Phetchaburi homeowner shoots intruder after repeated break-ins

4 hours ago
AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost | Thaiger Thailand News

AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost

4 hours ago
Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints

5 hours ago
Looking for a view? SkyFlyers is one of the world’s tallest rides, now open in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

Looking for a view? SkyFlyers is one of the world’s tallest rides, now open in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Thailand unveils six eco-friendly tax measures for 2027 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils six eco-friendly tax measures for 2027

6 hours ago
Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub

6 hours ago
Dashcam exposes false account after Thai driver kills British woman in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Road deaths

Dashcam exposes false account after Thai driver kills British woman in Nonthaburi

7 hours ago
Nonthaburi driver attempts suicide over 35,000 baht repair cost | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi driver attempts suicide over 35,000 baht repair cost

8 hours ago
Thai actress denies fraud as police seize 10 million baht in assets | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actress denies fraud as police seize 10 million baht in assets

8 hours ago
Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser | Thaiger Thailand News

Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser

1 day ago
Police bust warehouse with 160,000 fake masks and cosmetics | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police bust warehouse with 160,000 fake masks and cosmetics

1 day ago
Thai illegal worker in South Korea seeks help after losing fingers while working | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai illegal worker in South Korea seeks help after losing fingers while working

1 day ago
See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025

1 day ago
Ten foreigners arrested in Koh Phangan poker raid | Thaiger Crime News

Ten foreigners arrested in Koh Phangan poker raid

1 day ago
Ex-homeless Chiang Mai man wins 18 million baht lottery | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Ex-homeless Chiang Mai man wins 18 million baht lottery

1 day ago
Indian tourist apologises for placing feet on seat of Trang-Phuket bus | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian tourist apologises for placing feet on seat of Trang-Phuket bus

1 day ago
How hard is it to get a Thai visa during Christmas and the New Year? | Thaiger Visa Information

How hard is it to get a Thai visa during Christmas and the New Year?

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 4, 2025, 5:52 PM
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.