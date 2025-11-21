Teen seeks help after police delay in Bolt driver attempted rape case

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 21, 2025, 4:19 PM
73 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ ที่นี่ ประเทศนนท์

A 19 year old woman has turned to a social media influencer for help after allegedly surviving an attempted rape by a Bolt driver, fearing the case would be delayed for months due to police inaction.

The victim, Arisara Mitkhuntod, contacted influencer Chot-anan Lertritphuwadol after Bang Kruai Police Station allegedly asked her to wait two to three months for medical results and further investigation. Chot-anan brought the case to the public, allowing Arisara to share her story in hopes of speeding legal proceedings.

Arisara told reporters yesterday, November 20, that the assault happened during a ride from Soi Chan 24 in Bangkok’s Sathon district to Smooth Tattoo Studio in Bang Kruai, Nonthaburi, at around 1pm on November 10.

She said the driver began flirting with her immediately after she got in, telling her “I like you, you are beautiful,” and admitting he was married while still trying to persuade her to go to his home. Despite repeatedly rejecting his advances, the driver allegedly persisted and later suggested they go to a hotel.

Just five metres from her destination, Arisara said the driver stopped the car and climbed into the back seat, where he sexually assaulted her.

Thai woman escapes rape attempt by Bolt driver
Photo via Facebook/ ที่นี่ ประเทศนนท์

She alleged he put his hand under her skirt and touched her genitals, then attempted to use a seatbelt to restrain her in what she described as an attempted rape.

She said the driver again tried to convince her to go to a hotel. When she refused and demanded he unlock the doors, controlled by the car’s safety system, he eventually complied, allowing her to escape to the nearby tattoo shop.

Related Articles

The shop owner, Suphanat “Nack” Thaengthong, said Arisara entered in tears, and initially thought she had argued with a boyfriend. But once she explained the situation, he immediately called the number she had saved from the Bolt app.

The driver allegedly denied the accusations and claimed Nack had only heard “one side of the story.” Nack then took Arisara to the hospital for a medical examination and later accompanied her to Bang Kruai Police Station to file an official complaint.

Bolt driver attempted to rape female passenger
Photo via Facebook/ ที่นี่ ประเทศนนท์

Based on details from the Bolt app, the suspect was identified as Nanthaphat, who drives a grey BYD Atto 3 with registration plate 5ขภ4955.

Chot-anan criticised the police for the expected delay, stating that medical reports typically take less than a month. He promised to follow up with investigators and the station’s superintendent to ensure the case moves forward without delay.

