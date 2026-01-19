The best suit tailors in Bangkok (2026)

PHOTO: Suit Tailor via iStock

Tired of wearing ill-fitting suits that just don’t cut it? It’s time to upgrade your style game and go for a bespoke suit instead. Not only will it fit you like a dream, but it’ll also elevate your look to a whole new level. But wait, before you go running to your nearest tailor, it’s important to find one who’s skilled and experienced in the art of tailoring.

That’s where we come in, as we’ve scoured the streets of Bangkok to find the best bespoke suit tailors in the city, so you don’t have to.

Best suit tailors in Bangkok

Patrick & Co Bespoke Tailors

Details:

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 7pm

Address: 89 Sukhumvit 57 Thonglor Place (before Thonglor 2), Klongton Nua Watthana, Bangkok 10110

When it comes to impeccable tailoring in Bangkok, there is one name that stands out among the rest – Patrick & Co Tailor. With a loyal clientele comprising renowned designers and esteemed fashion editors, Patrick & Co Tailor has built a reputation for delivering exceptional craftsmanship and exquisite garments.

Nestled in the heart of Bangkok, Thonglor, Patrick & Co Tailor occupies a shop that exudes elegance and sophistication with an extensive collection of fabrics carefully curated worldwide. As a bespoke tailor, personalised attention is of paramount importance.

Whether you have the pleasure of consulting with Navin himself or his talented staff, you can rest assured that your desires and expectations will be heard with utmost care. The team at Patrick & Co Tailor takes immense pride in their craftsmanship, employing traditional techniques blended with modern expertise to create garments that are indeed works of art.

One of the standout features of Patrick & Co Tailor is its commitment to offering reasonable prices without compromising on quality. So, you’re investing in a remarkable suit and an exceptional tailoring experience that will leave a lasting impression!

Class Bespoke Tailor

Details:

With over 20 years of experience, Class Bespoke Tailor has established a solid reputation for excellence and reliability. Their team of skilled artisans each brings over 15 years of expertise to the table, ensuring top-notch craftsmanship for every garment. Renowned for their precision cutting techniques and creativity in bringing design visions to life, they cater to both men and women.

Therefore, you can trust them to craft impeccable suits, elegant dresses, unique uniforms, executive wear, and more. Not limiting themselves to individual customers, they also supply wholesale orders globally, servicing distributors in the US, France, and Scandinavian countries.

The entire process of creating your custom outfit at Class Bespoke Tailor is incredibly efficient, taking just three days from start to finish. In urgent situations or last-minute requests, they can also make your custom outfit ready in just 24 hours without compromising quality and attention to detail.

Moreover, you can enjoy complimentary perks like free pick-up and drop-off within 10km, on-site measurements, and reliable international shipping services. They also offer a lifetime alteration guarantee to make sure your garments will always adapt to your changing needs.

Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor

Details:

Contact information:

Phone / Mobile: (+66) 89 684 7724

Email: suitcuttailor7@gmail.com

Social media channels:

Discover why Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor is revered as one of Thailand’s premier bespoke tailoring establishments and known as one of the best tailor shops in Bangkok, as well as the biggest tailor shop in MBK. Founded with a dedication to impeccable craftsmanship and exceptional service, Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor has built a reputation for providing bespoke suits, shirts, coats, dresses, and clothing of unmatched quality.

The tailor house seamlessly blends traditional techniques with modern aesthetics to create garments that reflect individual style and elegance. Each piece is meticulously crafted using the finest fabrics sourced globally, ensuring not just a garment, but a work of art tailored to perfection.

Clients of Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor enjoy a personalised experience from consultation to fitting, enhanced by services such as complimentary transportation within Bangkok, free local calls, and high-speed Wi-Fi at their boutique. With a commitment to excellence, including fast turnaround times and a lifetime alteration guarantee, Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor continues to set benchmarks in bespoke tailoring.

Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor maintains its reputation for excellence in tailored suits, drawing the attention of numerous well-known influencers and celebrities from various countries.

Join an esteemed clientele that includes dignitaries, celebrities, and fashion connoisseurs who trust Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor for their distinctive wardrobe needs. From prestigious events to everyday elegance, Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor remains at the forefront of Thailand’s bespoke fashion scene.

Jesse and Son Tailors

Details:

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10.30am to 8pm | Sunday, 10.30am to 1.30pm

Address: 1/15 Sukhumvit Soi 10, Asoke, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Contact information:

Phone: (+66) 81 443 7747

(+66) 81 443 7747 Email: info@jesseandson.com

Jesse and Son Tailors is regarded as one of Bangkok’s most distinguished bespoke tailoring houses, a family-run atelier known for its refined blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern elegance. Their team creates impeccably tailored suits, shirts, and formalwear, each piece meticulously shaped to enhance the client’s personal style and silhouette.

The experience at Jesse and Son goes beyond precise measurements. Clients are guided through the entire bespoke process in a warm and professional environment, with expert advice offered during fabric selection, styling decisions, and fittings. With a premium collection that includes fine Italian wools, Egyptian cottons, and other high-quality textiles, the atelier ensures every garment meets international standards of quality and durability.

Earning more than 2,000 five-star reviews, Jesse and Son has built a reputation for precision, reliability, and timeless design. Their craftsmanship is trusted by travellers, business professionals, and style-focused clients from around the world who value both exceptional tailoring and attentive service.

Representing the essence of Bangkok’s tailoring heritage, Jesse and Son Tailors continues to deliver garments that reflect skill, dedication, and a commitment to modern sophistication

Overseas Tailors

Details:

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 9am to 9pm | Sunday, 10am to 6pm

Address: 316/9 Silom Road, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Contact information

Phone/mobile: (+66) 2 282 6501 (+66) 81 623 2206

Email: overseastailor@gmail.com

Social media channels:

Since its inception in 1999, Overseas Tailor has become a leading name in the world of bespoke tailoring. Founded by Raj Karmacharya, also known as Karma, the business has grown from a single showroom in Bangkok to multiple locations (Overseas Tailor Khaosan & Overseas Tailor Silom) and a thriving online presence. Karma, originally from Nepal, has dedicated his life to the tailoring industry, travelling globally to meet clients and stay updated with the latest fashion trends.

Overseas Tailor prides itself on delivering exceptional craftsmanship and personalised service to customers from all over the world. Services: Custom Tailoring: Expertly tailored suits, dresses, and other garments.

Why choose Overseas Tailor:

Fast Turnaround: Custom outfits ready in three days; urgent orders in 24 hours.

Custom outfits ready in three days; urgent orders in 24 hours. Free Transportation: Complimentary transport within Bangkok. Free Communication Services: Local calls and high-speed Wi-Fi at boutiques

Special Offers: Discounts for backpackers, students, and retirees.

Lifetime Alteration Guarantee: Ensuring a perfect fit over time.

Notable Clients and Events: Overseas Tailor has dressed prime ministers and celebrities and participated in events like Bangkok Fashion Week​

Prime Bespoke Tailor

Details:

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 9am to 10pm | Sunday, 10am to 9pm

Address: 10 Sukhumvit Alley 22, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Contact information:

Phone/mobile: (+66) 86 773 4829 (Lucky) (+66) 94 956 4721 (Matthew)

Email: primebespoketailor@gmail.com

Social media channels:

Embark on a journey of luxury and refinement at Prime Bespoke Tailor, located within the prestigious heart of the town, the prime location in Bangkok. Established as a beacon of bespoke excellence, Prime Bespoke Tailor is celebrated for its unparalleled craftsmanship and dedication to creating bespoke suits, dresses, and garments that epitomise sophistication.

Prime Bespoke Tailor combines traditional tailoring methods with contemporary design sensibilities, resulting in garments that exude timeless elegance and modern flair. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted using premium fabrics sourced from the world’s finest mills, ensuring superior quality and comfort.

Clients of Prime Bespoke Tailor enjoy a bespoke experience that extends beyond the fitting room, with services including complimentary transportation within Bangkok, free local calls, and high-speed Wi-Fi at their boutique. With a commitment to prompt service and a lifetime alteration guarantee, Prime Bespoke Tailor ensures every garment achieves a flawless fit and exceeds expectations.

Join a distinguished clientele that includes leaders in fashion, entertainment, and diplomacy who trust Prime Bespoke Tailor for their discerning wardrobe needs. From red-carpet events to everyday sophistication, Prime Bespoke Tailor sets the standard for luxury tailoring in Thailand and beyond.

Jacob Bespoke Tailor

Details:

Contact information:

Email: jacobbespoke31@gmail.com

jacobbespoke31@gmail.com WhatsApp: (+66) 61 769 3917

Jacob Bespoke Tailor stands among Bangkok’s most respected names in fine tailoring, offering an atelier where traditional craftsmanship meets contemporary style. Their team specialises in creating impeccably structured suits, elegant shirts, and refined formalwear, each piece shaped to complement the client’s character and silhouette.

The bespoke experience at Jacob Bespoke Tailor is as thoughtful as it is meticulous. Clients are guided through every step, from personalised consultations and premium fabric selection to detailed fittings carried out with care. Their curated range of world-class materials includes Italian wools, Egyptian cottons, and other high-quality textiles sourced from trusted mills around the world.

<br />

For business and wedding travellers, Jacob Bespoke Tailor provides a convenient 24-hour express suit service, ensuring that clients can look their best even on tight schedules. The team also offers personal fittings at hotels or private residences, adding an extra layer of comfort and flexibility.

Trusted by professionals, frequent travellers, and those with a keen eye for style, Jacob Bespoke Tailor upholds Bangkok’s long-standing reputation for exceptional tailoring. With its blend of heritage techniques and modern precision, the atelier continues to craft garments that deliver both sophistication and enduring quality.

Michael Tailors

Details:

Contact information:

Phone/Mobile: (+66) 82 731 8786

Email: louis@michaeltailors.com

Social Media Channels:

Michael Tailors, a tailor shop located in MBK Centre, has been operating since 1999 to have you turning heads and looking sharp with the very latest in fashionable tailored suits. They offer a men’s and women’s collection with the choice of a variety of styles or pieces of clothing that you can choose from.

Getting a custom-tailored suit from Michael Tailors will ensure that you have clothing with a unique design that forms to you with their individual approach supplemented with expert craftsmanship that utilises natural and high-quality materials to create it. This approach, alongside their affordable costs and packages, makes them an attractive choice for any man or woman looking for an impeccable suit.

Next time you are around the MBK Centre, feel free to give Michael Tailors a visit, and you will find that they will not only meet your expectations but surpass them.

Perfect Tailors BKK

Details:

Contact information:

Phone: (+66) 98 495 7994

(+66) 98 495 7994 Email: perfecttailorbkk@gmail.com

Social media channels:

Perfect Tailor BKK is a respected tailor shop in Bangkok, known for crafting sharp, well-fitted suits with a friendly and approachable service style. Blending classic techniques with modern design, the shop has become a reliable choice for both residents and travellers seeking garments that balance style, comfort, and quality.

Each suit is handmade using premium fabrics sourced from Italy, England, and Japan. Their selection ranges from soft wool and crisp cotton to lightweight linen and cashmere, allowing clients to choose materials that work well in Thailand’s warm climate. Customers can customise every detail, including lapels, linings, buttons, and stitching, resulting in garments that reflect personal taste and individuality.

Situated along Sukhumvit Road, Perfect Tailor BKK offers efficient service, worldwide shipping, and a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere that appeals to first-time clients and regulars alike. Whether the occasion is a wedding, business setting, or evening event, the tailor delivers pieces that feel effortless and fit with precision.

BangRak Bespoke Tailor

Details:

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 10pm

Address: 1346 Charoen Krung 42 Road, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Contact information:

Phone: (+66) 90 655 6016 WhatsApp: (+66) 91 994 9317 (Khun Ram) (+66) 99 353 3700 (Marshall)

Email: info@bangrakbespoketailor.com

Social media channels:

Head to Bangkok’s Bang Rak district, known as the Village of Love, for a tailoring experience crafted with care. BangRak Bespoke Tailor has spent over 15 years perfecting their craft.

Located on Charoen Krung Road, just minutes from Silom and riverside hotels, this boutique tailor has become a destination for professionals, grooms, and fashion-forward travellers alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thaiger Life (@thaigerlife)

BangRak Bespoke Tailor is known for its signature timeless craftsmanship mixed with modern styling. Whether you’re after a sharp business suit, elegant tuxedo, tailored dress, or leather jacket, each piece is stitched with premium fabrics and refined through multiple fittings to achieve the perfect fit.

Clients appreciate the personalised service. From your first consultation to the final fitting, every step ensures that your garment complements every aspect of you. With an extensive fabric selection, expert tailoring, and a welcoming team, BangRak Bespoke Tailor creates garments as unique as you are, right here in Bangkok.

Why choose BangRak Bespoke Tailor:

Tiered packages: Offers four distinct packages, essential, intermediate, professional, and jumbo, to balance quality and accessibility for every budget.

Wider product range: While many specialise only in suits, BangRak Bespoke offers specialised items like custom leather jackets, overcoats, and gender-diverse dresses.

Customisation: Offers creative tailoring, such as character-inspired suits with custom-themed linings and colours.

Accessibility & convenience: They offer streamlined digital tools, including an online measurement form and online appointment bookings directly via their website.

Map view of all tailors

No matter which tailors you end up choosing, these notable tailors will ensure that you get the best quality suits that fit you perfectly!

Sponsored