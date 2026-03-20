Netherlands Embassy Bangkok relocation set for August

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Thailand announced it will relocate its Bangkok office to Dusit Central Park in August, ending its long-standing presence on Wireless Road, one of the city’s prime areas.

The embassy is currently based on a 32,000-square-metre plot in Soi Tonson off Wireless Road (Witthayu Road), an area known for its greenery and concentration of major businesses and diplomatic missions.

Alongside its consular services and wider cooperation work, the embassy is also known for its colonial-era building, which dates back to the reign of King Rama VI. The building was previously a mansion owned by several prominent figures in Thai history before being sold to the Dutch government in 1949.

The Dutch Ambassador, Remco van Wijngaarden, announced the move yesterday, March 19, in a post on the embassy’s Facebook page. He said the embassy will move to the mixed-use development Dusit Central Park in August, with the detailed schedule to be announced later.

The embassy said it may close for several days during the relocation but will remain available for emergency assistance throughout the transition.

In explaining the decision, the embassy said it is a place for people to meet and collaborate, and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to ensure embassies can meet future needs. It said the move reflects an investment in premises that are more sustainable, more efficient, safer and future-proof.

The announcement also drew attention from the public and investors, with focus turning to the future of the current site, which is widely viewed as prime real estate in Bangkok.

Phattarachai Thaweewong, director of research and communication at property trading and leasing firm Colliers Thailand, told Prachachat that land in the area has a market price of about 700,000 to 870,000 baht per square metre.

He predicted investment in the plot could reach 100 billion baht, and said it could be developed into a luxury mixed-use project by a large company able to afford it.

Prasert Taedulayasathit, president of the Thai Condominium Association, said the land could cost up to 10 billion baht and expected any new development would be an ultra-luxury mixed-use project. He added that a real estate company would not consider purchasing it.

Previous reports said the embassy put the land up for sale in 2025. However, there has been no confirmation from the embassy or any developers regarding a sale.