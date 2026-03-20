Netherlands Embassy Bangkok relocation set for August

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 20, 2026, 10:30 AM
186 2 minutes read
Netherlands Embassy Bangkok relocation set for August | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Embassy of the Netherlands in Thailand

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Thailand announced it will relocate its Bangkok office to Dusit Central Park in August, ending its long-standing presence on Wireless Road, one of the city’s prime areas.

The embassy is currently based on a 32,000-square-metre plot in Soi Tonson off Wireless Road (Witthayu Road), an area known for its greenery and concentration of major businesses and diplomatic missions.

Alongside its consular services and wider cooperation work, the embassy is also known for its colonial-era building, which dates back to the reign of King Rama VI. The building was previously a mansion owned by several prominent figures in Thai history before being sold to the Dutch government in 1949.

The Dutch Ambassador, Remco van Wijngaarden, announced the move yesterday, March 19, in a post on the embassy’s Facebook page. He said the embassy will move to the mixed-use development Dusit Central Park in August, with the detailed schedule to be announced later.

The embassy said it may close for several days during the relocation but will remain available for emergency assistance throughout the transition.

Ambassador H.E. Remco van Wijngaarden
Photo via Facebook/ Embassy of the Netherlands in Thailand

In explaining the decision, the embassy said it is a place for people to meet and collaborate, and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to ensure embassies can meet future needs. It said the move reflects an investment in premises that are more sustainable, more efficient, safer and future-proof.

The announcement also drew attention from the public and investors, with focus turning to the future of the current site, which is widely viewed as prime real estate in Bangkok.

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Netherlands Embassy Bangkok to relocate in August
Photo by Teerapan Leelavansuk via The Cloud

Phattarachai Thaweewong, director of research and communication at property trading and leasing firm Colliers Thailand, told Prachachat that land in the area has a market price of about 700,000 to 870,000 baht per square metre.

He predicted investment in the plot could reach 100 billion baht, and said it could be developed into a luxury mixed-use project by a large company able to afford it.

Dutch embassy moves to Dusit Central Park
Photo by Teerapan Leelavansuk via The Cloud

Prasert Taedulayasathit, president of the Thai Condominium Association, said the land could cost up to 10 billion baht and expected any new development would be an ultra-luxury mixed-use project. He added that a real estate company would not consider purchasing it.

Previous reports said the embassy put the land up for sale in 2025. However, there has been no confirmation from the embassy or any developers regarding a sale.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 20, 2026, 10:30 AM
186 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.