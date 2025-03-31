Class Bespoke Tailor: The best custom-made tailor in Bangkok, Thailand

Your one-stop solution for high-quality tailoring in Bangkok

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger2 days agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
141 2 minutes read
Class Bespoke Tailor: The best custom-made tailor in Bangkok, Thailand

Nestled in the heart of Bangkok at Sukhumvit and Thonglor, Class Bespoke Tailor crafts a fresh stitch in time with its unique approach to bespoke tailoring. With over two decades of finely honed expertise, Class Bespoke specialises in suits that weave timeless elegance with a contemporary twist

In such a fast-paced city, finding a true and experienced tailor can be challenging. Class Bespoke Tailor sets itself apart by offering a unique experience that combines exceptional craftsmanship, personalised precision and unparalleled customer service. All by matching craftsmanship and affordable luxury with quick turnarounds, without compromising on production.

Searching for the perfect tailored suit? Class Bespoke Tailor has you covered!

Class Bespoke Tailor first started its journey on the southern island of Koh Samui. From a small family business to a trusted name in Bangkok’s tailoring scene, Class Bespoke is one of the best tailor shops in the Thai capital with two different branches in key locations.

Related Articles

Class Bespoke believes in providing a highly personalised and attentive service that’s tailored to you in every way, By continuing to blend handcrafted tradition with modernity.

Accessible via BTS Skytrain, their locations are just a 10 to 20 minute walk away, with special pick-up and drop-off services, on-site measurements and worldwide shipping to make the process easier for all customers.

Class Bespoke Tailor: The best custom-made tailor in Bangkok, Thailand | News by Thaiger

Why is Class Bespoke Tailor the best in Bangkok?

  • Decades of tailoring excellence: With over 20 years of experience, Class Bespoke Tailor has mastered the art of bespoke tailoring. Every stitch tells a story of dedication, skill and an uncompromising commitment to quality.
  • Personal perfection: At Class Bespoke Tailor, they believe clothing should be an extension of your personality.
  • Prime locations: Locking out searches for “tailor shop near me” and “custom-made tailor in Bangkok,” Class Bespoke’s stores are easily approachable for all.
  • Unparalleled craftsmanship: From a selection of fabrics and design consulting to our meticulous measurements, Class Bespoke Tailor doesn’t just make clothes, they create masterpieces which is why are consistently hailed as the best tailor in Bangkok.
  • Affordable luxury: Class Bespoke Tailor is where value meets modernity; they prove that you don’t have to compromise on quality to meet your budget.

Class Bespoke’s starting prices:

  • Custom-made tailored suits start at just 7,000 baht.
  • Tailor-made shirt at 1,500 baht.
  • Bespoke Trousers at 2,500 baht.
  • Tailor-made sport blazer at 4,500 baht.

What they offer:

  • Free lifetime alterations: Your body shape and preferences can change over time. That’s why Class Bespoke offers a free lifetime alteration service to ensure your garments will fit you perfectly year after year.
  • Global reach: Not in Bangkok? No worries! Their worldwide delivery service brings the best of tailoring in Bangkok to customers all over the world.
  • Quick turnaround: Need a perfectly tailored suit within three to four business days? Class Bespoke delivers high-quality garments in a timely manner, making them the first choice for those who looking for speed and precision.

A tailoring partner you can trust, Class Bespoke Tailor is a name that comes up time and time again.

Class Bespoke Tailor: The best custom-made tailor in Bangkok, Thailand | News by Thaiger

Visit Class Bespoke Tailor

Branch locations:

Opening hours:

  • Monday to Saturday: 10am to 9pm
  • Sunday: 1pm to 5.30pm

Contacts:

  • Mobile: (+66) 95 593 3988 (Bishnu)
  • Email: info@classbespoke.com
  • Line ID: bishnu1999
  • WhatsApp: (+66) 95 593 3988

Stay connected:

In collaboration with Class Bespoke Tailor

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations Thailand News

Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations

5 hours ago
Shaky ground: Thailand in world&#8217;s top 60 earthquake-hit countries Thailand News

Shaky ground: Thailand in world’s top 60 earthquake-hit countries

5 hours ago
Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing Pattaya News

Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake

5 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow

5 hours ago
Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video) Thailand News

Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video)

6 hours ago
Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown Tourism News

Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown

6 hours ago
Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel Thailand News

Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel

6 hours ago
Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival Things To Do

Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival

6 hours ago
Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover Bangkok News

Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover

6 hours ago
More than 3,000 Thai govt buildings damaged in earthquake Bangkok News

More than 3,000 Thai govt buildings damaged in earthquake

6 hours ago
Protesters rally against entertainment complex and gambling bills Bangkok News

Protesters rally against entertainment complex and gambling bills

6 hours ago
Crime doesn&#8217;t pray: American nabbed nicking from Pattaya donation box Pattaya News

Crime doesn’t pray: American nabbed nicking from Pattaya donation box

6 hours ago
Thailand to refurbish Japanese diesel trains for suburban services Transport News

Thailand to refurbish Japanese diesel trains for suburban services

7 hours ago
Motorbike mugger nabbed after late-night bag snatch in Phuket Phuket News

Motorbike mugger nabbed after late-night bag snatch in Phuket

7 hours ago
Chiang Mai struggles with severe air pollution from wildfires Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai struggles with severe air pollution from wildfires

7 hours ago
Chinese embassy pledges cooperation in SAO building probe Bangkok News

Chinese embassy pledges cooperation in SAO building probe

7 hours ago
Thai man found dead after leaving home to work in Taiwan Thailand News

Thai man found dead after leaving home to work in Taiwan

7 hours ago
Truck collision on Kanchanaphisek Expressway causes fatality, traffic chaos Bangkok News

Truck collision on Kanchanaphisek Expressway causes fatality, traffic chaos

7 hours ago
15 dead, 72 missing amidst quake rubble in Bangkok Bangkok News

15 dead, 72 missing amidst quake rubble in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Trailer and pickup clash sparks heated dispute in Nonthaburi Crime News

Trailer and pickup clash sparks heated dispute in Nonthaburi

8 hours ago
Baiyoke Tower heir drops legal action over false claim on Facebook Bangkok News

Baiyoke Tower heir drops legal action over false claim on Facebook

8 hours ago
Not in Pattaya: Police deny viral video of dangerous motorcycle riding Pattaya News

Not in Pattaya: Police deny viral video of dangerous motorcycle riding

8 hours ago
Laotian man arrested for illegal motorcycle taxi work in Bangkok Bangkok News

Laotian man arrested for illegal motorcycle taxi work in Bangkok

8 hours ago
Pattaya’s new Bali Hai Pier to boost access to Koh Larn Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new Bali Hai Pier to boost access to Koh Larn

8 hours ago
LifestylePress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger2 days agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
141 2 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Related Articles

Elevate your April celebrations at The Naka Island, a luxury collection resort &#038; spa, Phuket

Elevate your April celebrations at The Naka Island, a luxury collection resort & spa, Phuket

1 day ago
The real cost of being a digital nomad in Thailand

The real cost of being a digital nomad in Thailand

2 days ago
FazWaz launches real-time earthquake alert system for Thailand

FazWaz launches real-time earthquake alert system for Thailand

2 days ago
Could bitcoin serve as a hedge against US Tariffs?

Could bitcoin serve as a hedge against US Tariffs?

3 days ago