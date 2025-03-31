Class Bespoke Tailor: The best custom-made tailor in Bangkok, Thailand

Nestled in the heart of Bangkok at Sukhumvit and Thonglor, Class Bespoke Tailor crafts a fresh stitch in time with its unique approach to bespoke tailoring. With over two decades of finely honed expertise, Class Bespoke specialises in suits that weave timeless elegance with a contemporary twist

In such a fast-paced city, finding a true and experienced tailor can be challenging. Class Bespoke Tailor sets itself apart by offering a unique experience that combines exceptional craftsmanship, personalised precision and unparalleled customer service. All by matching craftsmanship and affordable luxury with quick turnarounds, without compromising on production.

Searching for the perfect tailored suit? Class Bespoke Tailor has you covered!

Class Bespoke Tailor first started its journey on the southern island of Koh Samui. From a small family business to a trusted name in Bangkok’s tailoring scene, Class Bespoke is one of the best tailor shops in the Thai capital with two different branches in key locations.

Class Bespoke believes in providing a highly personalised and attentive service that’s tailored to you in every way, By continuing to blend handcrafted tradition with modernity.

Accessible via BTS Skytrain, their locations are just a 10 to 20 minute walk away, with special pick-up and drop-off services, on-site measurements and worldwide shipping to make the process easier for all customers.

Why is Class Bespoke Tailor the best in Bangkok?

Decades of tailoring excellence: With over 20 years of experience, Class Bespoke Tailor has mastered the art of bespoke tailoring. Every stitch tells a story of dedication, skill and an uncompromising commitment to quality.

Personal perfection: At Class Bespoke Tailor, they believe clothing should be an extension of your personality.

Prime locations: Locking out searches for “tailor shop near me” and “custom-made tailor in Bangkok,” Class Bespoke’s stores are easily approachable for all.

Unparalleled craftsmanship: From a selection of fabrics and design consulting to our meticulous measurements, Class Bespoke Tailor doesn’t just make clothes, they create masterpieces which is why are consistently hailed as the best tailor in Bangkok .

Affordable luxury: Class Bespoke Tailor is where value meets modernity; they prove that you don’t have to compromise on quality to meet your budget.

Class Bespoke’s starting prices:

Custom-made tailored suits start at just 7,000 baht.

Tailor-made shirt at 1,500 baht.

Bespoke Trousers at 2,500 baht.

Tailor-made sport blazer at 4,500 baht.

What they offer:

Free lifetime alterations: Your body shape and preferences can change over time. That’s why Class Bespoke offers a free lifetime alteration service to ensure your garments will fit you perfectly year after year.

Global reach: Not in Bangkok? No worries! Their worldwide delivery service brings the best of tailoring in Bangkok to customers all over the world.

Quick turnaround: Need a perfectly tailored suit within three to four business days? Class Bespoke delivers high-quality garments in a timely manner, making them the first choice for those who looking for speed and precision.

A tailoring partner you can trust, Class Bespoke Tailor is a name that comes up time and time again.

Visit Class Bespoke Tailor

Branch locations:

Branch 1 : Sukhumvit

Sukhumvit Branch 2 : Thonglor

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday : 10am to 9pm

Sunday : 1pm to 5.30pm

Contacts:

Mobile : (+66) 95 593 3988 (Bishnu)

Email : info@classbespoke.com

Line ID : bishnu1999

WhatsApp : (+66) 95 593 3988

Stay connected:

In collaboration with Class Bespoke Tailor