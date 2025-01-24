Best weed shops in Phuket [2025]

Image via Phuket Cannabis (modified)

It’s been almost three years since cannabis was legalised in Thailand, and Phuket has become the home to a variety of super cool, licensed dispensaries. The best weed shops in Phuket offer everything from premium buds and edibles to rosins and accessories that wouldn’t look out of place in a high-end boutique.

However, with so many establishments popping up, it can be tricky to figure out which ones genuinely deliver quality products at fair prices. That’s why we scoured the island to find the top Phuket dispensaries just for you.

Here are our picks of the best cannabis dispensaries in Phuket, in no particular order.

10 best cannabis dispensaries in Phuket

To create this list, we looked at things like the range of products, how good the customer services is, and the overall atmosphere. We also love it when cannabis is all about community, so we made sure to include places that host events and bring people together.

1. Phuket Cannabis

Opening hours: Daily, 8am to 2am

Location: Phuket Cannabis, 90, 2 Nanai Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Contact: Website | contact@patong-cannabis.com | +66 63 409 2579

Since opening as Patong’s first legal cannabis shop in 2022, Phuket Cannabis has become the go-to destination for weed enthusiasts. And for good reasons.

Inside their modern but playfully-decorated shop, Phuket Cannabis boasts the kind of selection that makes you stop and think, ‘where do I even start?’ There are over 100 carefully curated premium weed strains on their shelves, including all-time favourites and rare, exotic strains. Fancy an indica strain for a chilled-out time, an energising sativa, or maybe a hybrid that hits just right? They’ve got it all and more.

In addition to the weed, Phuket Cannabis’ collection of paraphernalia and smoking equipment is also next level. Their bongs, pipes, and rolling gears aren’t only practical but could also double as art pieces. Plus, you can find the latest tools like vaporisers and grinders.

But the best part about Phuket Cannabis is the people. There’s no pressure, no ‘you need to know everything’ energy, which means even first-timers are welcome. The staff know their stuff and are always ready to help. They’ll guide you through the options, answer your questions, and make sure you leave with something that feels just right for you.

Visit Phuket Cannabis on The Thaiger

2. King Kush

Opening hours: Daily, 24 hours

Location: King Kush, 184 Rut U Thit 200 Pee Road, Pa Tong, Patong, Phuket 83150

Contact : Website | +66 99 413 4090

Need your cannabis fix in the early hours of the morning? Located just a short walk from the madness of Bangla Road in Patong, King Kush is open 24/7, which means you can access some of the best cannabis in Phuket any time you want.

King Kush’s selection is wild. They offer a wide selection of strains, including cult favourites like Sour Diesel and Blue Zushi. But if edibles are more your thing, they also have cookies and gummies in stock.

The owners personally test everything (dream job, right?) to make sure everything is fresh and potent. Therefore, you don’t have to question the quality of their products. They’ve even caught the attention of celebs like Polo G, so you know they’re the real deal.

Moreover, there’s plenty of space to just chill out at King Kush. Walk inside their Amsterdam-style lounge, find yourself a comfy spot, and enjoy your picks while sipping on a refreshing drink from the bar or chowing down on some imported snacks. You can also challenge your friends to a gaming session since their lounge is equipped with a PlayStation 5!

3. WeedeN

Opening hours & locations:

Various locations around Phuket, featured:

​​WeedeN Boat Avenue – Daily, from 12am to 12pm | 49/24 Ban Don Road, Choeng Thale Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.

WeedeN Rawai – Daily, from 12am to 12pm | 50/4 Moo.6, Wiset Road, Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Province 83110.

All Phuket WeedeN Shops – WeedeN Bangtao | WeedeN Banzaan Market | WeedeN Coconut | WeedeN Karon | WeedeN Karon 2 | WeedeN Kata Beach | WeedeN OTOP Market – Open Daily, from – 12am to 12pm.

Contact: Website | Instagram | Facebook | X | Line | +66 95 597 2308

WeedeN is a staple in Thailand’s cannabis scene, with 20 stores (and counting!) across Samui and Phuket. As one of the largest and most trusted cannabis dispensaries in Thailand, they combine high-quality products with a welcoming atmosphere that feels like home so everyone can have a top-notch cannabis experience.

Each of WeedeN’s stores carries a large selection of products. The premium assortment of cannabis strains is impressive on its own, complemented by a variety of CBD oils, edibles, and wellness-focused products. Therefore, you can find whatever fits your mood here, from creativity to relaxation and relief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weeden Thailand Official (@weeden.thailand)

The budtenders are well-versed in the products they carry, and they’re ready to help you explore their best products and find what you’re looking for. But that’s not even the best part. Some of their locations have PlayStation 5 game rooms, which add a fun twist to your visit. You can sit back, relax, and enjoy some gaming while you’re there.

WeedeN also hosts events and focuses on building a positive community around cannabis in Thailand. In addition, they’re constantly adding new products to keep things fresh, and you can tell they’re serious about quality and innovation.

4. High Dood Cannabis

Opening hours: Daily, 1pm to midnight

Location: High Dood Cafe & Lounge, (17/1 moo 3 Cherng Talay Thalang Phuket – in front of Soi Pasak Bang Tao, 1km away from Boat Avenue and Laguna

Contact: Instagram

High Dood Cafe & Lounge has a wide range of high-quality but affordable products for everyone’s cannabis journey. Their carefully curated selection includes premium strains, edibles, and all the necessary accessories for both recreational and therapeutic relief. Plus, they keep things fresh and exciting by offering a rotating menu of 15 to 18 strains, with new additions every two weeks.

Run by a generous and passionate owner, the team at this dispensary in Phuket is experienced, knowledgeable, and always ready to help you find exactly what you need. The owner and staff personally handpick and test every strain in their collection. Therefore, no need to worry if you don’t have any experience with cannabis before they can deliver spot-on recommendations.

Lihat postingan ini di Instagram Sebuah kiriman dibagikan oleh HIGH DOOD CAFE & LOUNGE PHUKET (@highdoodcafe)

High Dood Cafe & Lounge should be on top of your Phuket bucket list for their cannabis alone. But they offer so much more than that. Their professional coffee machine churns out some of the best brews in town, complemented by a variety of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks.

What’s more, the dispensary’s vibrant interior, with its artistic décor, neon lights, and quirky collectables, will make you feel instantly at home. They also provide free glass bongs with ice for every customer to use, cleaned daily for a premium experience. It’s the best weed shop in Phuket if you’re looking for an all-in-one experience, from finding the best strains to unwinding and connecting with like-minded people.

5. Phuket High

Opening hours & locations:

Nai Harn, Rawai : Daily, from 8am to 11.30pm (Bunker closes at midnight) | 28/85 Moo.1 Rawai Muang Phuket, Rawai, 83100

Rawai Seafood Market : Daily, from 1.30pm to 10pm | Wiset Rd, Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100

Koh Tao : Daily, from 10am to 11pm | 3, B1, 14 Sairee Beach Road, Koh Tao, Surat Thani 84360

Contact: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Phuket High is where you want to be to experience the best of what Thailand has to offer. With three locations in the south of Phuket, including Nai Harn, Rawai Seafood Market, and Koh Tao, it’s the heart of the island’s cannabis community. From premium flowers and edibles to rare bongs, smoking accessories, and stoner lifestyle merch, they’ve got everything you need.

Among Phuket High’s premium offerings, the most exciting is perhaps the exclusive Top Shelf Thailand collection, which includes a curated selection of cannabis flowers from Thailand’s most skilled cultivators. Updated monthly, you’ll find sought-after strains grown across the country, from Phuket to Chiang Mai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phuket High (@phukethighh)

As one of the best cannabis dispensaries in Phuket, they’re also dedicated to giving you a top-notch experience. The indoor smoking lounge at their Saiyuan headquarters in Nai Harn features PS5, board games, massive TVs, and all the right vibes for a great session. You can keep an eye out for in-store events, too. These events provide the perfect opportunity for you to connect with the local cannabis community.

Phuket High’s combination of quality products, experience, and exceptional care for the community is what makes them the best Phuket dispensary.

Visit Phuket High on The Thaiger

6. Cosmic Temple Vibes

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Location: Cosmic Temple Vibes, 30/63, Soi Saiyuan, Rawai, Phuket 83130

Contact: Website | Facebook

With the core values ‘to create, inspire, and heal by using the energy within and around us to live with positivity and purpose,’ owner Aric Sangchat is doing exactly that at Cosmic Temple Vibes. What began as an online shop featuring meditation and yoga-inspired gear has now become one of the best weed shops in Phuket.

Cosmic Temple Vibes have all the options you can imagine, from greenhouse and indoor to organic and exotic strains. Aside from the flowers, they also have edibles, and their brownies are a customer favourite.

The shop features a spacious open area where you can sit back and relax. And since Aric and his team are incredibly welcoming, every visit is a pleasant experience. You can ask them any questions about cannabis, and they’ll be happy to share their knowledge with you. But if you cannot swing by their shop, you can also opt to get your cannabis delivered.

Visit Cosmic Temple Vibes on The Thaiger

7. Green High

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Location: Green High, 100/31 No. 4, Wichit Subdistrict, Mueang Wichit District, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Contact: +66 84 248 1990

If you’ve been around Phuket and spotted Green High, you’ve probably noticed it’s almost always crowded. There’s a reason for that.

Green High proudly offers a curated selection of cannabis. And since they hire people who already have a deep understanding of cannabis, you can trust them to give you the best recommendations.

In addition to offering the best cannabis in Phuket, they also provide a full-on experience. Inside this weed shop, you’ll find a pool table, a selection of food and drinks, great music, comfy seating, and even a few friendly animals just hanging out. It feels more like a social space than a shop, so people tend to stick around.

8. GrowLand Phuket

Opening hours: Daily, 8am to 2am

Location: GrowLand, 82 26 Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 8310

Contact: Instagram | Facebook

Everything you need for the complete cannabis experience, GrowLand Phuket has it. We don’t mean just cannabis strains and paraphernalia, but also gardening tools like seeds, Aeroponic cloning machine, and fertilisers for those interested in growing their own plants.

The shop itself is spacious and welcoming, so it’s easy to take your time and explore. Additonally, they’re big on community. They host tons of community engagement events and experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GrowLand (@growlandphuket)

If you’re new to cannabis, don’t be shy about asking the owners and staff any questions you might have. They’re always down for a chat, and you it’s clear that they truly know and care about cannabis. And with the number of cannabis products they have on the shelf, you might need a little help from them.

With everything that GrowLand has to offer, it’s easy to see why they’re considered the best weed shop in Phuket.

Visit GrowLand on The Thaiger

9. The Dispensary Phuket Old Town

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Location: The Dispensary Phuket Old Town, 1 6 Dibuk Rd, Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Contact: Instagram | Facebook

The Dispensary Phuket Old Town is located inside a Sino-Portuguese building and features a sleek design that will make your shopping experience feels sophisticated yet comfortable. However, the charming design is just the start because they really do have some of the best cannabis in Phuket.

If you’re new to the scene, it can be a bit overwhelming to pick from their flower menu, which is mainly sourced from an indoor cultivation facility with medical export standards called Actera. Thankfully, the people at The Dispensary Phuket Old Town are always ready to point you in the right direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE DISPENSARY – Official Account (@thedis.th)

Besides the premium flower, The Dispensary Phuket Old Town also stocks global cannabis brands like Philter Labs, Grav, and many more. Also, quality is never a concern here since everything is lab-tested and pre-packaged.

This weed shop is also a hub of weed culture in Phuket. They regularly host events where you can meet and connect with other cannabis enthusiasts. Just last year, they welcomed Wiz Khalifa for their exclusive event.

10. Ganja House Phuket

Opening hours & locations:

Phuket Old Town : Daily, 12pm to 11pm | 30, 2 Dibuk Rd, Talat Nuea, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

: Daily, 12pm to 11pm | 30, 2 Dibuk Rd, Talat Nuea, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000 Bang Tao Beach: Daily, 10.30am to 11pm | 322, Cherngtalay, 4, Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Contact: Website | Instagram

From weed and rosin to hash and edibles, Ganja House has just about everything on their shelves. Therefore, it’s a great spot to explore if you’re curious about trying something new. If you’re into quirky accessories, they’ve also got some cool merch and paraphernalia, such as a Yoda-shaped wood pipe for Star Wars fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ganja House (@ganjahouse.th)

This comfy, no-nonsese cannabis dispensary in Phuket is all about getting you the right product, too, so don’t worry if it’s your first time buying (or trying) cannabis. And if rolling isn’t your forte, for a small fee, they’ll craft your picks into perfectly rolled joints.

If you’re in Phuket, it’s worth stopping by to see what makes these weed shops are regareded as the best.

FAQs about the best weed shops in Phuket

Are cannabis dispensaries legal in Phuket? Yes, Thailand decriminalised the sale of cannabis in 2022. Dispensaries in Phuket can sell cannabis products as long as the THC content is below 0.2%. However, laws are subject to updates. Can a foreigner open a cannabis dispensary in Phuket? Foreigners cannot legally own a cannabis dispensary outright. Thai law restricts cannabis-related business ownership to Thai nationals or companies with a majority of Thai shareholders. Where is the easiest place to open a cannabis dispensary in Phuket? The prime spots for opening dispensaries in Phuket are tourist-heavy areas like Patong, Phuket Old Town, and Kata. How many cannabis dispensaries are there in Phuket? The exact number of cannabis dispensaries in Phuket varies as new shops open and close frequently. What is the process to register a cannabis dispensary in Phuket? To open a cannabis dispensary in Phuket, you need to obtain permits for specific cannabis-related activities, such as selling or producing products. If you’re a foreigner, you must comply with visa and work permit requirements.

Sponsored