Best weed shops in Chinatown, Bangkok [2025]

Stash Cannabis Rooftop Bar & Lounge. Image via Stash Bangkok

Bangkok’s Chinatown isn’t just for roast duck, gold shops, and neon-lit chaos anymore. Head over to Yaowarat Road and you’ll find another kind of smoke drifting through the air. Yes, the weed scene had landed. Loud, proud, and surprisingly stylish.

Here are 10 weed shops in Chinatown that deliver on their promise: good weed, good people, and a good time.

10 Best cannabis dispensaries in Chinatown, Bangkok

To create this list, we looked at things like the range of products, how good the customer services is, and the overall atmosphere. We also love it when cannabis is all about community, so we made sure to include places that host events and bring people together.

1. Stash Cannabis Rooftop Bar & Lounge

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 11am

Location: Stash Cannabis Rooftop Bar & Lounge, 135, 9 Yaowaphanich rd, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100

Contact: Facebook | Instagram

Stash Cannabis Rooftop Bar & Lounge might be hidden in a narrow alley (watch for a large tree with colourful ribbons), but once you find it, it feels like a little oasis above all the Chinatown chaos. Climb to the sixth floor, and you’ll be in a breezy, laid-back spot where birdsong and mellow beats replace the traffic below. It’s equal parts secret hideout and community hangout.

While the setting is undeniably charming, it’s the cannabis that steals the show. Similar to their Sukhumvit dispensary, the menu is broad, with a solid rotation of locally grown strains and small-batch exotics sourced through boutique farm collaborations. First-timers and casual smokers will appreciate the thoughtful curation and low-pressure service, while regulars will find enough range to keep things interesting.

In addition to cannabis, this weed shop in Chinatown also offers drinks, including cocktails, so it’s an easy choice for a laid-back evening session. Plus, the staff are warm, attentive, and fluent in cannabis knowledge. Oh, and have we mentioned that prices are reasonable? Yes, and with membership perks (10% off all cannabis products and a no-limits free gram on your birthday), there’s even more reason to keep coming back.

2. Chronic Dispensary

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, from 1.30pm to 12am

Location: Chronic Dispensary, I’m China Town Project (Zone Outdoor, 531 Charoen Krung Rd. Pom Prap, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok 10100

Contact: Facebook | Instagram

Just a two-minute walk from MRT Wat Mangkorn (Exit 1) is Chronic Dispensary, the go-to spot for cannabis lovers in Bangkok’s Chinatown. It may be small in size, but don’t let that fool you. This dispensary is full of quality products and good vibes.

With a perfect five-star rating on Google, it’s clear people keep coming back for a reason. You’ll find everything from locally grown cannabis flowers and THC drinks to CBD oils, edibles, hash, kief, and smoking accessories.

The prices are fair, the atmosphere is welcoming, and the staff really know their stuff. Ask them what you want, and they’ll be happy to explain, recommend, and guide you without any pressure.

3. DANQ

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, from 9.30am to 12am / Friday to Saturday, from 9.30am to 2am

Location: DANQ, 159 Yaowarat Rd, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100

Contact: Website | Instagram

If you’re wandering Chinatown and want a mellow place to chill, DANQ should definitely be on your list. It feels less like a shop and more like your friend’s living room. Well, if your friend had top-shelf weed, a chill smoking room, and a free PlayStation setup.

Founded by a group of Thai entrepreneurs, DANQ was built with locals and travellers in mind. From a quick pre-roll and edibles to buds that can help you relax after a long day, you’ll find a solid variety of strains and products here, along with lifestyle gear like grinders, pipes, and vapes.

But it’s the staff that will make you come back to DANQ again and again. They’re super helpful, know their stuff, and are always happy to recommend something that fits your mood, tolerance, or travel plans.

4. Siam Green Cannabis Co (Chinatown)

Opening hours: Daily, 8am to 12am

Location: Siam Green Cannabis Co (Chinatown) Jay Fai, 325 Maha Chai Rd, Samran Rat, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 1020

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Already a big name on Bangkok’s weed map, Siam Green Cannabis Co. brings its signature flair to the backstreets of Chinatown. And yes, it’s just as good as you’ve heard.

The shop is a treat to be in. Bright, clean, and a little bit edgym with some of the best merch in town, such as caps, tees, and rolling trays you’ll actually want to show off. Plus, you’ll find a wide selection of strains like Oreoz, Cap Junkie, Grape Stank, Ice Cream Cake, and Tropicana Berry.

Siam Green Cannabis Co. is also big on education and community. The staff know their strains inside out, so whatever you’re looking for, they’ll sort you out with zero judgement and good chat. And if you’re new to the scene, this weed shop in Chinatown also has an active blog, full of straightforward info and no snobbery.

Moreover, their Green Girls Club is a refreshing initiative giving women in the cannabis industry space to connect and be heard.

5. Green Head Clinic – China Town

Opening hours: Daily, 1pm to 1am

Location: Green Head Clinic, 358 Yaowarat Rd, Chakkrawat, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

You’ll spot Greenhead Clinic easily as you wander Yaowarat, maybe between bites of toasted bread or pork satay, and it’s well worth the stop. With over 20 branches across Thailand, it’s one of Thailand’s biggest legal medical cannabis clinics.

Care and knowledge are the main thing at this Chinatown cannabis dispensary, delivered with a proper Thai smile. It’s not unsual to end up deep in conversation with the staff while sampling a brownie or two. They’re genuinely passionate about helping you find what works for you.

You can find everything here, and we mean everything. Flowers, CBD and THC oils, edibles, and Thai traditional medicine prepared by licensed practitioners are all available. Fancy something a little different? Try their cannabis shampoo or balms made with organic Cannabis Sativa seed oil. Yep, Greenhead does cannabis skincare too.

Although their product range is massive, browsing is easy since everything is neatly organised clean shelves with labels you can actually read.

6. Cannabliss

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 1am

Location: Cannabliss, 455/4 Maha Chai Rd, Samran Rat, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Contact: WhatsApp | LINE

Cannabliss feels right at home at Chinatown, but step inside and it’s clear you’ve found something: a weed shop that’s calm, welcoming, and full of character.

The cannabis selection is strong across the board, with a rotating range of well-priced sativa, indica and hybrid strains, plus pre-rolls and edibles that don’t disappoint. First-time visitor? The staff are some of the friendliest around, happy to walk you through the different flowers, share tips, and even throw in the occasional freebie if you swing by more than once.

Upstairs, there’s an air-conditioned chill zone with free Wi-Fi and cold drinks. It’s ideal if you need a break from the Bangkok heat. You’re welcome to light up and hang out, and the vibe is very much ‘make yourself at home.’

7. Green House Bangkok Chinatown

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 2am

Location: Green House Bangkok Chinatown, 352 Yaowarat Rd, Chakkrawat, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100

Contact: Instagram | LINE

Yaowarat might be full of old-world charm, but Green House Thailand brings a flash of something new. With its glowing green lights, potted weed plants perched proudly on the counter, and top-shelf strains on full display, this weed shop in Chinatown looks exactly how you’d expect a proper modern cannabis shop to feel. It’s bold, a bit cheeky, and serious about quality.

This is one of the Bangkok outpost of the globally known Green House Seed Co. (yes, that Green house from Amsterdam). The team behind the brand has worked hard to bring legendary genetics to Southeast Asia, and it shows. You can find all the popular strains like Ztrawberry, Kingsjuice, and Lemon Orange on their shelves, all bred with love and dialled in to perfection.

The shop is small but well laid out across two floors (plus a top-floor bathroom, if you need to freshen up). Upstairs, there’s a cosy little lounge with sofas, plug points, and a place to light up without rushing. In addition, staff are friendly, well-trained, and happy to guide you.

8. Green Nation Ratchawong Chinatown

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 10.30am to 12am / Friday and Sautrday, 10.30am to 4am

Location: Green Nation Ratchawong Chinatown, 256 Ratchawong Rd, Chakkrawat, Khet Samphanthawong

Contact: Facebook | Instagram

Clearly, Chinatown isn’t short on cannabis shops these days. However, Green Nation makes a strong case for being the best of the bunch. Sitting pretty opposite Song Wat Road, this spot is very chic with its dark green and white signature colours.

The buds? Proper. They only stock fresh, sticky, and high-grade strains. There’s a solid selection of pre-rolls, edibles, and their own line of surprisingly good craft sodas. Staff know what they’re doing, so if you’re new to it all, just say the word. They’ll help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Green nation is not the cheapest, but you’re paying for quality and consistency. Plus, they’ve got a focus on sustainability and support for highland growers, which gives the place a bit of heart beyond the high.

Green Nation also throws the occasional event (they did a Bob Marley tribute in May), so check their socials before popping in, you might catch something fun.

9. Spaceship Chinatown

Opening hours: Daily, 4pm to 2am

Location: Spaceship Chinatown, Nakhon, 1 Rama IV Rd, Khwaeng Pom Prap, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok 10100

Contact: Instagram

If you like your weed with a side of weird, Spaceship might just be your new favourite orbit. This neon-drenched dispensary in Chinatown comes with glowing walls, cosmic cats, and mirror selfies that look like you’ve glitched into another dimension, in the best way possible.

The product line-up is interesting, with all the usual suspects: high-quality buds, edibles, and a line of cannabis-infused craft sodas. Additionally, Spaceship has been known to throw wild parties with DJ sets and energy that’s anything but mellow.

The staff are friendly, low-key, and helpful without hovering. There’s also a resident cat who might just be the chillest creature in the galaxy. It’ll greet you at the door and might even join you for a quiet moment on the couch. Honestly, it’s half the reason you’d go back.

10. Adam’s Weed Chinatown

Opening hours: 24 hours

Location: Adam’s Weed Chinatown, 471 Phlap Phla Chai Rd, Pom Prap, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok 10100

Contact: Facebook

You’ll find Adam’s Weed just off Phlap Phla Chai Road in Chinatown, and it’s open 24/7. That alone makes it a rare gem in this part of Bangkok, but there’s more to love than just the late-night hours.

Though it only opened this year, the weed shop has already built a loyal following thanks to its friendly atmosphere, fair prices, and top-quality flower. Inside, the modern interior is clean and well-lit, with tidy shelves stocked with RAW papers, grinders, bongs, and all kinds of exotic strains.

Moreover, the atmosphere is unmatched. Chill on the ground floor, spark up and head to the rooftop for a laid-back view over the neighbourhood, or challenge a mate to a game on the PS4? You can do it all and more.

From 24-hour hangouts with PlayStations to boutique spaces with rooftop views, these cannabis dispensaries in Chinatown are proof that weed culture in Thailand is growing up, and they’re doing it in style.

Looking for the good weed elsewhere in Bangkok? Check out our list of the best cannabis dispensaries in Sukhumvit.

