Electrocuted monkey falls onto car, shattering rear window

A monkey yesterday, August 7, fell from an electricity pole onto a sedan parked outside a condominium in Samut Prakan province, shattering the vehicle’s rear window after being electrocuted.

Initially, security guards at the condominium, located in the Bang Pu neighbourhood, contacted the Bang Pu Sub-district Municipality Office for assistance in catching the long-tailed macaque, fearing it might cause further damage to residents’ property.

According to the guards, the monkey had come from a nearby forest and climbed along the electrical wires into the residential area. Attempts to drive the animal back into the forest failed. It continued along the wires until it reached a transformer, where it was electrocuted.

The monkey fell onto a car parked below, breaking its rear window. Undeterred, it then scaled the six-storey condominium and took refuge on the rooftop.

Municipality officials arrived at the scene with a veterinarian equipped with an anaesthetic gun. They attempted to catch the monkey with nets, but were unsuccessful. They then decided to use the anaesthetic gun, but struggled to land an accurate shot as the animal was constantly on the move.

After more than an hour, the veterinarian managed to shoot the monkey in the leg, briefly stunning it. The animal climbed down the building and hid in nearby bushes, where officials and security guards were finally able to capture it. It was taken to the Si Racha Protected Areas Regional Office 2 in Chon Buri.

No information was available regarding responsibility for the damaged vehicle. It is suspected that the car owner’s insurance would cover the cost of repairs.

In a similar incident reported in June last year, passengers on Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain spotted a monkey on the railway track at Bang Wa Station.

Witnesses urged the relevant authorities to catch the animal quickly to prevent danger, as the train system operates primarily on electricity and the track could pose a risk of electric shock to the monkey.

Unfortunately, the animal disappeared before the witnesses could alert the BTS staff. It remains unclear whether it was killed on the track or managed to escape elsewhere.