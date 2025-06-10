Best gummies in Thailand (2025)

Edibles in Thailand have come a long way from homemade brownies wrapped in clingfilm. These days, THC gummies are the go-to for those who want a more measured, discreet, and smoke-free way to enjoy cannabis.

Since the decriminalisation of cannabis, a new wave of THC gummies has taken over dispensary shelves across Thailand, each promising something a little tastier, a little stronger, and a whole lot more fun. Some aim to help you sleep, others promise a creative kick or just a mellow way to unwind.

We tried the best of them to help you cut through the noise and find the ones actually worth chewing on. Here’s what’s actually worth your Baht.

The top 7 THC gummies in Thailand right now

1. Herban Bud Gummies

Flavour: Cherry Pie, Blue Raspberry, Lemon Drop, Green Apple, Orange Mango, Mixed Fruit, Watermelon

Potency: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 5mg Live Rosin (with breakable dosing)

Website: https://herbanbudthailand.com/

Instagram: @herbanbudth

Line: @herbandbud

Looking for an edible that actually does what it says on the packaging? Herban Bud Gummies should be on your radar. These bold little bites pack 25mg of Delta-9 THC and 5mg of full-spectrum live rosin into each gummy, all wrapped up in fruity flavours like Lemon Drop and Green Apple.

Lab-tested in both Thailand and the US (with a QR code on every pack linking to verified results) these gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and GMO-free. They also only use natural colours and flavours imported from the US, so they don’t taste like a chemistry set.

And they’ve been tested in more ways than one: one shop owner left a pack on his car bonnet for four months to see if the flavour or texture changed. It didn’t. This means that they’re basically built for Thai weather.

In addition to the effects and the flavours, what we really love about Herban Bud Gummies is how each gummy is moulded to break cleanly into four equal pieces of 6.25mg. Whether you’re easing in or going all in, dosing is easy.

Yes, they’re a bit pricey, but what you’re getting is premium. You can expect a proper effect that hits hard, lasts longer, and tastes great doing it. Oh, and if you’re a shop owner? They’ll even take their product back if it’s not selling fast enough. That’s how confident they are.

2. Calibo

Flavour: Over 70 varieties worldwide, over 25 flavors

Potency: Up to 1000mg of THC per pack

Instagram: @calibothailand

Whoever said medicine has to be boring clearly hasn’t experienced Calibo. We’re talking genuine fun here, not the tired, corporate ‘wellness can be fun!’ cliché, but authentically delightful, smile-inducing pleasure, made by people who truly understand that healing should taste amazing.

Produced entirely in-house, each gummy is infused with medical-grade cannabis and crafted with real fruit flavors (yes, real fruit!), delivering pure goodness without any artificial aftertaste.

But Calibo goes beyond great taste. The packaging is vibrant and playful, showcasing fun, crowd-pleasing flavors like cola and Skittles, which are favourites especially among tourists. Consistency is key: every pack is clearly labeled, offering various strengths and blends of extracts, so you always know exactly what you’re getting.

Calibo has evolved impressively from its humble, grassroots beginnings, yet they’ve never forgotten their roots. With over 650,000 Baht donated to critical causes, from cancer patients and children’s charities to animal welfare, their commitment to giving back is as solid as their gummies.

With Calibo, the notion that medicine could ever be dull or bitter is officially a thing of the past. Taste, pleasure, and wellness, all perfectly blended and made by stoners, for stoners.

3. Wash Gummies

If you’re the type of person who cares about what goes into your body and your high, give Wash Gummies a try while you’re in Thailand.

While most gummies on Thailand cannabis market use distillate or butane blasted material (which gets the job done but often feels flat and one-note), Wash uses live hash oil. This means that the flower was frozen fresh after harvest, never dried or blasted, to preserve every shimmering terpene and cannabinoid.

Moreover, the cannabis flower is grown without pesticides or plant growth regulators. This is no small thing in Thailand, where both are still widely used. The gummies are vegan, built not to melt in the heat, and produced in an FDA-certified facility. As for flavour, the team spent 64 months perfecting the recipe. They make sure you won’t feel like you’re chewing on regret and corn syrup.

Yes, with such a high standard in sourcing and production, the price is a little higher. But one bite in, and you’ll understand.

There’s a clarity to the experience. You don’t get that foggy, anxious edge that can sneak up with cheaper edibles. Instead, Wash gives you a calm that builds slowly. It relaxes your body and clears your head, without making you feel heavy or spaced out. If you’re using cannabis to sleep, this is the stuff that tucks you in and stays awhile.

4. TYSON 2.0 Mike Bites

Flavour: Watermelon, Green Apple, Mango, Blueberry

Potency: 100mg of THC per pack

Website: tyson20.com

Instagram: @itstyson20

You can’t talk about Solventless Mike Bites without addressing the ear in the room. Yes, they’re shaped like ears, and yes, they’ve gotten a bite taken out of them. It’s a clever nod to Mike Tyson’s 1997 showdown with Evander Holyfield that ended in a chomping heard around the world.

Despite the playful branding, Mike Bites delivers a well-executed punch. Developed under Tyson’s cannabis line, TYSON 2.0, each pack contains 100mg of THC, divided into ten evenly dosed pieces with 10mg per gummy.

Each batch of Mike Bites is lab-tested for accurate and consistent THC dosing. Therefore, you can expect the same reliable experience every time. As with most edibles, the effects take a while to show up, usually anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours. But once they do, they tend to hit hard and last long.

The high often starts with a warm sense of euphoria and gradually settles into a full-body calm. This makes the gummies perfect for winding down or easing into a more creative or introspective mood.

Housed in secure, discreet packaging, the texture of the gummies is satisfyingly chewy without being rubbery. You’ll find four flavours prepared by a former Michelin star chef, including watermelon, green apple, mango, and blueberry. Since they use natural fruit flavours, the sweetness comes through clearly, with only a light hemp aftertaste.

5. Galaxy Gummies

Flavour: Tropical Stardust (mango, lychee, coconut, pineapple) / Cosmic Bliss (melon, peach, grape, strawberry)

Potency: 4mg of THC per gummy

Instagram: @galaxygummythailand

Cannabis gummies should be simple, with great flavour, consistent effects, and easy, reliable dosing. That’s the thinking behind Galaxy Gummy: a flavourful gummy experience designed to let you enjoy every bite, with the confidence that each dose will deliver as expected.

Made by Galaxy Glow Co. and now available at Cloud Nine, Mary Jane, Wonderland, Kush House, and many other top retailers, Galaxy Gummy is about keeping things like, easy, and enjoyable–no overthinking required.

Each vegan-friendly gummy contains 4mg of THC, so it’s easy to start light and dial in exactly what works for you. You don’t need to cut gummies in half or play the guessing game, just enjoy the flavours and adjust your dose as needed. New users typically start with 1 to 2 gummies and feel the effects in about 30 to 60 minutes, while more experienced consumers can enjoy 3 to 4 (or more) to suit their vibe and tolerance.

This means that Galaxy Gummy is ideal for microdosing as it gives you complete control over your experience. Whether you want just a touch of relaxation or a gentle uplift to carry you through the day, the 4mg gummy format allows you to find your perfect dose, one piece at a time. You can enjoy the flavours while fine-tuning the effect that works for your body and your moment.

There are two unique formulas available, with four unique flavours in each. The first one is Tropical Stardust (Uplift & Vibrant). With flavours like mango, lychee, coconut, and pineapple, it’s perfect for daytime energy, creativity, and social vibes. The second one, Cosmic Bliss (Relax & Unwind), is made for mellow evenings, relaxation, and restful sleep. It includes melon, peach, grape, and strawberry flavours.

Galaxy Gummy is true to their precision dosing, so each gummy works as it should, every time. And with a wide variety of flavors to explore, they’re designed to be enjoyed not just for the effect, but for the taste, fun, and flexibility that cannabis edibles should deliver.

6. Icarus

Flavour: Mango, cherry, strawberry, passion fruit, cherry

Potency: 4mg of THC per gummy

Instagram: @icarus_official.th

Line: @icarus.th

You’d think a brand named Icarus might overdo it. Fly too close to the sun, melt its wings, and leave you facedown in the edibles aisle. But no. Icarus knows exactly how high to take you, and how to make the ascent delicious. With just 4mg of THC per gummy, the dose is intentionally gentle.

Taste-wise, Icarus gummies taste like something you’d find plated at a lunch on a tropical island in Thailand, with flavours like mango, passion fruit, and cherry. And that’s no accident.

Founded by chefs during the early days of Thailand’s cannabis decriminalisation, Icarus is as much about culinary craft as cannabis. That’s why they actually deliver real flavour, not the vague, artificial kind. Take a bite, and it’s easy to see how they landed a Top 3 spot at the Phuket Cannabis Cup.

Their edibles are part of a broader portfolio that includes cannabis-infused chilli oil and condensed milk (yes, really), and everything they make is held to a chef’s standard: consistent, considered, and actually good.

7. Kanha

Flavors: Cran-Pomegranate, Tangerine, Passion Fruit, Grape, Raspberry Rose, Acai Blueberry

Potency: 5mg to 10mg of THC per gummy

Website: kanhathailand.com

KANHA, a California-born brand now roaring into Thailand, is known for flavor-packed, fast-acting gummies backed by serious science and a whole lot of heart. With millions gummies produced and praise from Rolling Stone, Forbes, and High Times, they’ve more than earned their stripes.

Available in various cannabis dispensaries in Thailand, every flavor is tied to a mood. Cran-Pomegranate and Tangerine Twist (both Sativa) are great for getting things done or sparking new ideas. Passionfruit Paradise and Galactic Grape (Indica) are more of a wind-down situation.

The Blue Raspberry Sleep blend, with THC, CBD and CBN, helps you fully switch off. And Acai Blueberry Restore (CBG:THC) is ideal when your body needs a bit of TLC. And thanks to some very clever science (read: VESIsorb® nanotech), KANHA’s fast-acting formula means effects kick in within 15 minutes.

KANHA also takes quality seriously. The cannabis oil they use in their gummies is triple-tested, pesticide-free, and cleaner than most organic produce. They don’t use any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Additionally, every gummy comes sealed in a nitrogen-flushed pack that keeps it fresh for up to a year.

Follow the tiger, they say, and honestly, it’s hard not to when the gummies are this good.

Gummies in Thailand offer fun and function

Good gummies in Thailand can help with stress, poor sleep, or simply slow the mind when things feel too fast. Edibles take longer to kick in than smoking, but the effects tend to last longer and feel smoother. That’s why so many people are turning to them not just for fun, but for function.

As with anything cannabis-related, start small and give it time. Buy from trusted dispensaries, ask questions, and choose products that are clearly labelled with dosage and lab results. Remember, cannabis may be legal in Thailand, but the safest highs still come from being informed.

Edibles containing THC including gummies, are intended for adult use only (20+), and driving or operating machinery under the influence is illegal in Thailand. Always consume responsibly and check current laws and local regulations before use.

