For meat-eaters, there’s nothing better than a tender and juicy steak seasoned just enough to highlight its natural flavour. Some people prefer wagyu, some love ribeye, some opt for Angus, and some like filet. Everyone has different preferences when it comes to steak, and fortunately, Phuket has a number of great steakhouses. So, if you’re looking for the best place to eat steak on the island, here are the top 5 Steakhouses in Phuket you should try in 2021.

Top 5 Steakhouses in Phuket

1. Sam’s Steaks & Grill

One place you definitely shouldn’t miss when it comes to steaks in Phuket is Sam’s Steaks & Grill. Situated inside the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, just off of Patong Beach, the restaurant offers a modern and classy décor. They serve up an array of classic European dishes prepared by a professional chef and his team, including delicious imported steaks. One of their signatures is the Fillet Chef Chantaporn, which is a big beef fillet served with roasted bone marrow and red wine sauce. In addition to tasty steaks, the menu also features racks of lamb, salmon, and lobster. They offer a good selection of wine as well. If you’re not sure which wine to pair with your steak, don’t hesitate to ask the waiting staff as they’re well trained to offer detailed food and wine recommendations.

Opening Hours: Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Address: Holiday Inn Phuket Resort, 52 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

2. La Cantina Steak House & Pizzeria

La Cantina Steak House & Pizzeria is a great place to indulge in mouthwatering barbeque-cooked steak over an open flame. The steaks here are cooked to perfection and prepared to your taste. Don’t miss out on their delicious Spare RIbs, which is perfectly seasoned, succulent, and tender. Their wood fired Italian pizzas are tempting as well. In addition to pizza and steaks, their menu also includes a great selection of pasta, burgers, fish dishes, soups, and homemade desserts. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor dining areas, both with a relaxing and homey atmosphere. The staff are also welcoming and friendly. You’re guaranteed to have a nice time here.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Address: 28/75 Moo1 soi Sayuan Naiharn Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, Amphoe Muang Phuket 83000.

3. Harry’s Steakhouse

Located just off Patong Beach Road, the Harry’s Steakhouse is a laid back steakhouse serving up some delicious cuts of beef. Their menu features a wide range of steaks and grilled meats, such as Chateau Briand Provençale and Whiskey Flamed Pepper Steak. Make sure to try their fall-off-the-bone ribs for a delicious dinner. The restaurant has a comfortable and modern atmosphere, with accommodating and helpful staff.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

Address: 110/2 Soi Big One, Thaveewong Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83100.

4. Best Country Beef

If you want to treat yourself to a perfectly cooked and tender steak in Phuket, Best Country Beef is well worth considering. The restaurant has an attractive selection of high-quality steaks. The chef will help you choose the best cuts front glass fridge. Most of the beef here is Thai Wagyu Beef from the northeast of Thailand, which is a crossbreed between Australian or Japanese wagyu. Make sure to try their excellent Striploin Dry Aged 45 Days, New York Steak, and Thai Wagyu burger. Besides steaks, you can also enjoy pasta, fish, and Thai food.

Opening Hours: From 1:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Closed on Monday.

Address: 5 Dibuk Rd, Tambon Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000.

5. Karlsson’s Restaurant & Steak House

Karlsson’s Restaurant & Steakhouse is a Scandinavian-style restaurant serving up excellent steaks, pizzas, Scandinavian cuisine, and Thai dishes. Their beef steaks are imported from Australia, with Australian rib eye as one of their most popular menus. Make sure to also try the Scandinavian menu, such as Toast Skagen and Swedish meatballs. They have a wide variety of seafood as well, including Smoked Salmon with Swedish Dill Cream Potatoes. Karlsson’s Restaurant and Steak House is part of the Karssonn Hotel, which is located in the heart of Patong beach.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 11:30 AM to 11:00 PM.

Address: 108/16 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150.

There are numerous other great steakhouses in Phuket, but these five are our most favourite in 2021. Make sure to give them a try and get ready for some of the best steaks you’ll taste in your life!

If you’re looking for more delicious food in Phuket, make sure to check our article on Phuket’s Best Local Seafood Restaurants and Phuket’s 5 Best Beachfront Restaurants.

