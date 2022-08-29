Things To Do
Best places to take your friends when they visit Bangkok
Nothing is as special as when friends come to visit you in Bangkok. And when they do, you want to take them to places that aren’t the run-of-the-mill touristy spots. Of course, they should totally see the Grand Palace and the floating markets. Most of the time, however, they’d want to venture outside the perpetually tourist-heavy hub, and you’d want to impress them with your local knowledge. So, if you’re wondering where to go in Bangkok, here are some of the places best to check out in Bangkok beyond what is mentioned in travel guides. Rest assured, they’ll be worthy of your (and your guests’) time.
1. Show them Bangkok’s art scene
The art scene in Bangkok has advanced significantly in recent years, with numerous galleries sprouting up throughout the city and an increase in the number of outstanding artists. So, where to go in Bangkok if you want to dive into its art scene? One of the most famous private art spaces is the 100 Tonson Gallery, which promotes contemporary arts and exhibits artworks by Thai and international artists.
The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) is also worth a visit if you want to show your guests modern paintings and sculptures from different parts of Thailand. Another beautiful art gallery to visit is the ATTA Gallery, which specialises in collectable material-based contemporary art, craft, and design objects. The gallery offers various exhibitions, which change every 1 and a half months or so.
2. Check out the trendy cafes
Bangkok is teeming with cafes in every nook and cranny, but it can be hard to decide which one you should visit. For high-quality coffee, go to host x AMBER at Central World. Besides fragrant coffee, the cafe also has an excellent selection of drinks, decadent desserts like croissants and chocolate fudge cakes, and a classy interior with a calm atmosphere. For delicious brunch, Toby’s is a popular place to go, especially among expats. They offer an Australian-inspired menu, with classic favourites like pastries, pasta, avocado toasts, and granola.
Want to escape the hustle and bustle of Bangkok? Try the alfresco afternoon tea at The House On Sathorn, where you can enjoy a delightful pot of tea and Thai-inspired savoury items and sweets in its airy courtyard.
3. Sample the best Thai food where to go in Bangkok
Besides trendy cafes, Bangkok is well-known for its delicious street food and Michelin Guide-approved restaurants. So taking your guests to the best places for Thai food is a must. If you don’t know where to go for Thai food, Jay Fai is an excellent place to start. It’s a Michelin-starred street food icon offering authentic Thai cuisine. Their signature crispy golden-brown crab omelette is not to be missed, and their stir-fried noodles with seafood and gravy will make you crave more.
If you want to impress your friends with awe-inspiring scenery, go to Rongros. The simple but elegant restaurant offers traditional Thai food on the banks of the Chao Phraya River with a striking view of Wat Arun. For a fine dining experience, the beautiful Phra Nakhon at Capella is a must-visit. It boasts a stunning river view and scrumptious authentic, regional Thai food with a twist.
4. Go bar-hopping!
A visit to Bangkok is incomplete without a bar crawl. One of the most popular spots is the Soi Nana in the Chinatown area. Here, you’ll find cool bars like TAX, Black King Bar, Teens of Thailand, Ba Hao, and Asia Today — all within walking distance.
Out to wow your friends? Take them to the city’s fantastic rooftop bars, such as Vertigo at Banyan Tree Bangkok. At Vertigo, you can relax, sip refreshing cocktails, and soak up a full 360-degree view of Bangkok from above. If your friends want to explore Bangkok’s speakeasy bars, the dimly lit, industrial-chic Rabbit Hole and the unique Find The Locker Room in Thonglor are worth checking out.
5. Experience Bangkok’s wellness activities where to go in Bangkok
Bangkok is big on health and wellness. And after all that sightseeing and exploring around the city, you and your friends deserve a good pampering. Be sure to try authentic Thai Massage, which is known to reduce stress and tension. If you don’t know where to go for authentic Thai Massage, you should try the famous Let’s Relax or the Divana Divine Spa.
Bangkok also boasts amazing spas offering authentic Japanese onsen experiences. Two of the best places to go are the Yunomori Onsen and Spa and the Kashikiri Onsen and Spa. Are your friends curious about legal cannabis-infused spa treatments? Then try a luxury cannabis-infused experience at the Anantara Spa or head to the i.sawan Residential Spa & Club for a delightful Cannabis Sativa Body Massage.
Whether you and your friends prefer sampling delicious Thai food, taking pictures in instagrammable spots, or even just exploring the attractions rarely mentioned in travel guides, the places on this list will give you a unique glimpse of Bangkok. So, don’t be afraid if your friends ask you where to go in Bangkok because now you have the perfect answer!
