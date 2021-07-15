Phuket is known for its amazing dining venues and incredible ocean views. Combine the two, and you are in for an unforgettable experience. Picture yourself enjoying a delicious meal whilst sitting by the beach, taking in the view of the clear blue water in front of you, and enjoying the refreshing ocean air – there’s possibly nothing better than that! Here, we have put together our top picks of Phuket’s best beachfront restaurants to indulge in delicious meals and beautifully crafted cocktails, with sparkling azure water as the backdrop.

Top 5 Beachfront Restaurants in Phuket

1. The Boathouse Restaurant

Situated towards the southern end of Kata Beach, the Boathouse Restaurant is a stylish venue known for its fantastic French cuisine with an Asian twist, one of the best wine cellars in Thailand, and stunning ocean views. It’s a classy and elegant restaurant, with a stylish dining area and outdoor terrace by the white sand, perfect for a romantic dinner. We recommend visiting the restaurant around sunset to watch the sun setting over the Andaman Sea. Aside from the views, the original and creative menu is sure to delight your taste buds – with excellent wines as the final touch.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 7.00 AM – 10.00 PM.

Pricing: Food ranges from 190 to 1,350 Baht.

Address: 182 Koktanode Road, Kata Beach, Phuket, 83100.

2. Sea Salt Lounge & Grill

If you’re looking for an idyllic spot for detectable bites with incredible panoramic views in Phuket, the Sea Salt Lounge & Grill is a great choice. Despite its location next to the bustling Patong Beach, this beachfront restaurant offers a relaxing and laid-back vibe. They offer a varied international menu with an emphasis on fresh seafood, grilled meats, and Thai specialities. Make sure to try their signature dishes, including Surf and Turf, the Grilled Seafood Platter, and the Naked Salmon Taco, then pair the food with the restaurant’s wide range of beautifully crafted cocktails or affordable wines.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM – 12.00 AM.

Pricing: Food ranges from 240 to 1,190 Baht.

Address: 225 Prabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket 83150.

3. Shimmer

Located right on the beautiful Kamala Beach, Shimmer is an incredible beachfront restaurant with a go-beyond-basic menu and mesmerizing views of clear blue water. Their colourful selection of cuisine includes fresh seafood, such as Southern Wok Fried Fish and Grilled Snapper, and Thai favourites like Phuket Pineapple Curry with Duck. They also serve an extensive range of international meals, such as salads, soups, homemade pizzas, burgers, and steaks. Don’t forget to finish your meal with their delicious desserts while listening to the crash of the waves and watching the sun vanish into the sea. At night, you can sip a glass or two of tasty cocktails and wines with the chilled-out sounds from their DJ in the background.

Opening Hours: Open Daily from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Pricing: Food ranges from 180 to 950 Baht.

Address: Twinpalms MontAzure, 129/86 Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

4. The Beach Cuisine

The Beach Cuisine is one of the best beachfront restaurants in Phuket. It is the perfect place to indulge in delicious food after a day spent enjoying the pristine Bangtao Beach and its clear waters. The menu consists of an interesting mix of Thai and international options, particularly French and Mediterranean dishes. Their delightful seafood dishes, such as Grilled Thai Sea Bass and Moked Oysters a’ la Povencale, are a must-try. Their parfait, fruitcake, and crème brûlée are not to be missed as well. Additionally, the beachfront restaurant also has an extensive list of beverages, ranging from non-alcoholic drinks like fresh juice and tea to wines and draft beers.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM.

Pricing: Food ranges from 60 to 1,990 Baht.

Address: Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.

5. Rustic and Blue – By The Sea

There’s arguably nowhere better than Rustic and Blue – By The Sea for hearty-but-healthy meals and remarkable sea views in Phuket. This beachfront restaurant is the branch of Chiang Mai’s popular farm-to-table restaurant, Rustic and Blue. Their selection of international dishes includes creative egg recipes, smoothie bowls, meat and vegetable combinations, as well as all-vegan options. Moreover, their delicious cocktails and crafted fruit drinks will make your meal even more delicious, and you’ll certainly want to come back for more.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 8:30 AM to 9:00 PM.

Pricing: Food ranges from 65 to 880 Baht.

Address: 95 , Moo.6, Viset Road, Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130.

Without a doubt, dining at one of these 5 beachfront restaurants will be memorable for you and your loved ones. So, sit back, order some scrumptious meals and cocktails, and enjoy the sea breeze! If you’re looking for more fun activities in Phuket, check out our article on the top 8 things to do in Phuket!

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.