Best of
Phuket’s 5 Best Beachfront Restaurants
Phuket is known for its amazing dining venues and incredible ocean views. Combine the two, and you are in for an unforgettable experience. Picture yourself enjoying a delicious meal whilst sitting by the beach, taking in the view of the clear blue water in front of you, and enjoying the refreshing ocean air – there’s possibly nothing better than that! Here, we have put together our top picks of Phuket’s best beachfront restaurants to indulge in delicious meals and beautifully crafted cocktails, with sparkling azure water as the backdrop.
Top 5 Beachfront Restaurants in Phuket
1. The Boathouse Restaurant
Situated towards the southern end of Kata Beach, the Boathouse Restaurant is a stylish venue known for its fantastic French cuisine with an Asian twist, one of the best wine cellars in Thailand, and stunning ocean views. It’s a classy and elegant restaurant, with a stylish dining area and outdoor terrace by the white sand, perfect for a romantic dinner. We recommend visiting the restaurant around sunset to watch the sun setting over the Andaman Sea. Aside from the views, the original and creative menu is sure to delight your taste buds – with excellent wines as the final touch.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 7.00 AM – 10.00 PM.
Pricing: Food ranges from 190 to 1,350 Baht.
Address: 182 Koktanode Road, Kata Beach, Phuket, 83100.
2. Sea Salt Lounge & Grill
If you’re looking for an idyllic spot for detectable bites with incredible panoramic views in Phuket, the Sea Salt Lounge & Grill is a great choice. Despite its location next to the bustling Patong Beach, this beachfront restaurant offers a relaxing and laid-back vibe. They offer a varied international menu with an emphasis on fresh seafood, grilled meats, and Thai specialities. Make sure to try their signature dishes, including Surf and Turf, the Grilled Seafood Platter, and the Naked Salmon Taco, then pair the food with the restaurant’s wide range of beautifully crafted cocktails or affordable wines.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM – 12.00 AM.
Pricing: Food ranges from 240 to 1,190 Baht.
Address: 225 Prabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket 83150.
3. Shimmer
Located right on the beautiful Kamala Beach, Shimmer is an incredible beachfront restaurant with a go-beyond-basic menu and mesmerizing views of clear blue water. Their colourful selection of cuisine includes fresh seafood, such as Southern Wok Fried Fish and Grilled Snapper, and Thai favourites like Phuket Pineapple Curry with Duck. They also serve an extensive range of international meals, such as salads, soups, homemade pizzas, burgers, and steaks. Don’t forget to finish your meal with their delicious desserts while listening to the crash of the waves and watching the sun vanish into the sea. At night, you can sip a glass or two of tasty cocktails and wines with the chilled-out sounds from their DJ in the background.
Opening Hours: Open Daily from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
Pricing: Food ranges from 180 to 950 Baht.
Address: Twinpalms MontAzure, 129/86 Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150.
4. The Beach Cuisine
The Beach Cuisine is one of the best beachfront restaurants in Phuket. It is the perfect place to indulge in delicious food after a day spent enjoying the pristine Bangtao Beach and its clear waters. The menu consists of an interesting mix of Thai and international options, particularly French and Mediterranean dishes. Their delightful seafood dishes, such as Grilled Thai Sea Bass and Moked Oysters a’ la Povencale, are a must-try. Their parfait, fruitcake, and crème brûlée are not to be missed as well. Additionally, the beachfront restaurant also has an extensive list of beverages, ranging from non-alcoholic drinks like fresh juice and tea to wines and draft beers.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM.
Pricing: Food ranges from 60 to 1,990 Baht.
Address: Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.
5. Rustic and Blue – By The Sea
There’s arguably nowhere better than Rustic and Blue – By The Sea for hearty-but-healthy meals and remarkable sea views in Phuket. This beachfront restaurant is the branch of Chiang Mai’s popular farm-to-table restaurant, Rustic and Blue. Their selection of international dishes includes creative egg recipes, smoothie bowls, meat and vegetable combinations, as well as all-vegan options. Moreover, their delicious cocktails and crafted fruit drinks will make your meal even more delicious, and you’ll certainly want to come back for more.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 8:30 AM to 9:00 PM.
Pricing: Food ranges from 65 to 880 Baht.
Address: 95 , Moo.6, Viset Road, Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130.
Without a doubt, dining at one of these 5 beachfront restaurants will be memorable for you and your loved ones. So, sit back, order some scrumptious meals and cocktails, and enjoy the sea breeze! If you’re looking for more fun activities in Phuket, check out our article on the top 8 things to do in Phuket!
Advertise On The Thaiger
Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket’s 5 Best Beachfront Restaurants
UN expert says military coup and Covid-19 spike fuels “perfect storm” in Myanmar
5 of Thailand’s Most Eco-Friendly Hotels
Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok taxi driver faces fines, license suspension, training classes after passenger complains about ride
Army files defamation complaint against social media users over “fake news”
Pattaya still eyes September reopening despite Covid-19 surge
Monk uses electric cart on morning alms, other monks reportedly not thrilled
Available Covid patient beds at Bangkok hospitals hit “critical level”
Top 5 Halal Restaurants in Bangkok
Nakhon Ratchasima hospital discontinues vaccinations citing confusing government policy, also AstraZeneca vaccines are out of stock
With Covid-19, Tourism Ministry mulls new reopening strategy
Thursday Covid Update: Provincial totals; 2,224 new cases in Bangkok
New Covid-19 response teams to be dispatched to 69 Bangkok communities
Man tries to bluff his way through Phuket checkpoint, police unravel ruse
The 5 Best Spa Hotels in Bangkok
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Koh Samui24 hours ago
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
- Koh Samui1 day ago
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
- Crime2 days ago
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
- Bangkok2 days ago
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
- Bangkok22 hours ago
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
- Phuket1 day ago
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals