Discover vibrant dining experiences at Chao Leh Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Make the most of your escape in Phuket with a dining experience that showcases authentic local flavors and delectable international dishes in an enchanting ambiance at Chao Leh Kitchen.

Located at Four Points by Sheraton Patong Beach Resort, one of the island’s most stylish new beachsideket retreats, Chao Leh Kitchen is a stunning spot to unwind with family or friends. Blending creative menus, dynamic open kitchens and impeccable service, this is the ideal venue for every culinary experience.

Designed to reflect Phuket’s rich cultural heritage, Chao Leh Kitchen offers an extensive Breakfast Buffet in Phuket with a spotlight on local flavors, including the popular signature dish, crab omelet curry, along with an extensive selection of Thai and international dishes. This morning feast is available daily from 06.30 to 10.30 hrs, priced at just THB 500++ per person.

Chao Leh Kitchen also sets the stage for one of Patong’s best International Dinner Buffets. This dazzling dining experience features a wide variety of succulent seafood on ice, freshly grilled seafood, homemade pasta, freshly baked pizzas, premium cheeses and cold cuts, handcrafted sushi and sashimi, Thai and international dishes, plus a decadent spread of desserts and ice creams. Available every Wednesday and Saturday from 18.00 to 22.00 hrs, this unmissable occasion is priced at just THB 999++ per person, including free-flow soft drinks.

Chao Leh Kitchen is one of five distinct dining and social venues at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort. For more information or to book a table, please click here.

To learn more about Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, call 076 645 999 or visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com.

