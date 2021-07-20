Best of
Phuket’s Best Local Seafood Restaurants
If there’s one thing you have to do in Phuket, it’s sampling the local-style seafood. With fishermen bringing in local catches daily, there’s never a shortage of restaurants on the island that serve up mouthwatering seafood cooked in authentic Thai style! From beachfront restaurants to hidden venues set on the edge of mangrove swamps, here are our picks of the best seafood restaurants in Phuket with finger-licking cuisine.
Top 5 Local Seafood Restaurants in Phuket
The best local restaurants in Phuket serving fresh, tasty seafood straight from the ocean.
1. Kan Eang @ Pier
Kan Eang @ Pier is one of the oldest and most loved seafood restaurants in Phuket. Situated on the shore of Chalong Bay, the restaurant features both indoor and outdoor dining areas with uninterrupted views of the marina. The menu primarily consists of classic Chinese-Thai seafood. Make sure to taste their famous deep-fried freshwater weed with shrimp, baked lobster in butter, and tom ka gai (chicken in coconut milk). A Wine Connection outlet is also available onsite, so you have the option to choose a perfect pairing with your seafood feast.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 21:00.
Address: 44/1 Viset Road, Rawai, Muang, Phuket 83130.
2. Laem Hin Seafood
Built mostly on an immense wooden terrace on the east coast of Phuket, Laem Hin Seafood is a fun place to enjoy fresh seafood with ocean views. The restaurant’s setting above the water is undoubtedly charming, and the food won’t disappoint. Fish, prawns, crabs, and shells are all delivered directly by local fishermen and kept alive in large tanks in the kitchen area, so you can enjoy the freshest seafood. The restaurant offers a vast range of southern Thai dishes as well. A must-try is the fresh oysters served with garlic, lime, chilli, and herbs. Other Thai seafood dishes include the stir-fried crab with black peppercorns, another delicious choice.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 21:00.
Address: 90/11 Soi Baan Laem Hin, Thepkasattri Road, 90/11 Soi Baan Laem Hin, Thepkasattri Road.
3. Mor Mu Dong Restaurant
Mor Mu Dong is quite an unusual seafood restaurant in east Phuket. It’s a bit difficult to locate, which makes it a bit of a hidden gem. It’s simple and rustic, and you can choose to eat under the trees or in small private wooden ‘Salas’ over the mangrove. The seafood here is fantastic. In fact, the restaurant received a ‘Bib Gourmand’ rating in the Phuket Michelin Guide. Some of the most popular meals are the sea bass in plum sauce, stuffed fish, and salad with squid. In addition to seafood, Mor Mu Dong serves chicken dishes and a mouthwatering pork dish with kruang nam prik or fiery chilli sauce. Overall, it is a “friendly establishment that serves good food at moderate prices.”
Opening Hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 21:30.
Address: 9/4 Moo 3, Soi Palai, Chao Fa Road, Chalong, Phuket 83130.
4. Bang Pae Seafood Restaurant
Bang Pae is another popular seafood restaurant in Phuket that is located on the east coast of the island, not far from the Bang Pae Waterfall. Like Mor Mu Dong, it’s a bit hidden and not so easy to find. That said, the restaurant is almost always busy on weekends. The venue is simple but exciting, with mangroves and the open sea as the backdrop. Moreover, the restaurant has received a ‘Bib Gourmand’ rating, so the food is excellent. You won’t go wrong with crowd favourites like the steamed blue crab, tom yum talay, fresh oysters with local herbs, stir-fried vegetables with chase nuts, and deep-fried tempura shrimp.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 20:30.
Address: Soi Bang Toei, Pa Klok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.
5. Ko Ang Seafood
If you want to try a real, local seafood restaurant experience, head to Ko Ang Seafood. Located on the east side of Phuket town, Ko Ang Seafood has been around for a long time. It might not be the fanciest seafood restaurant, but the specialities are arguably some of the best in Phuket. Thanks to the passionate chef and his team, you can taste fantastic seafood that is difficult to find elsewhere. Don’t miss out on their delicious yum kai mangda talay and gaeng som Phuket style.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 18:00 – 00:30.
Address: 226/2 Phuket Road, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.
So, which one are you most excited to try? No matter which seafood restaurant you decide to try first, your taste buds will surely tingle with delight.
Looking for more spots to sample in Phuket? Check out our article on Phuket’s 5 Best Beachfront restaurants!
