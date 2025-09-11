What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 12 to 14)

Live gigs, art fairs, animation festivals, and foodie markets: a guide to the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend

September 11, 2025
57 3 minutes read
A Solo Project: Pratchaya Phinthong. Image via Bangkok CityCity Gallery

September isn’t slowing down in Bangkok. The city is alive with unplugged rock anthems, experimental art installations, dreamy indie gigs, and a full-blown animation festival. The only hard part is deciding which ones to add to your calendar. But worry not – we’ve curated the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend below.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 12 to 14)

Event (click to jump to section) Date & Time Location Price
Eric Martin of Mr. Big Friday, September 12, 8pm M Theatre From 2,000 baht
A Solo Project: Pratchaya Phinthong Until Saturday, September 13, 24 hours Bangkok CityCity Gallery Free entry
Tune In: The Muan Joy Collective Saturday, September 13, 4pm to 11.30pm The Commons Thonglor Free entry
APRILBLUE Live in Bangkok Saturday, September 13 Bantadthong Art Space From 1,100 baht
SiamANIMA 2025 Until Sunday, September 14 Thai Film Archive Free entry
Japanese Fair – Sense of Japan 2025 Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 14, 6.30pm The Okura Prestige Bangkok Varies depending on experiences
Very Thai Market Until Thursday, September 18 Central Park Bangkok Free entry

Eric Martin of Mr. Big at M Theater

Eric Martin of Mr Big at M Theater Bangkok
Eric Martin of Mr. Big at M Theater. Image via Ticketmelon.com

Date & Time: Friday, September 12, 8pm

Location: M Theatre

Price: Start from 2,000 baht – Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

The unmistakable voice of Mr. Big, is stripping it back for an intimate night in Bangkok this Friday for his Unleashed & Unplugged Asia Tour. He’ll be sharing the stage with guitarist David Cotterill, and you can expect to hear his timeless songs and his trademark humor. Once the last chord fades, the night keeps rolling with a special after-show party by Tokyo’s Bauhaus Band.

A Solo Project: Pratchaya Phinthong at Bangkok CityCity Gallery

A Solo Project: Pratchaya Phinthong at Bangkok CityCity Gallery
A Solo Project: Pratchaya Phinthong. Image via Bangkok CityCity Gallery

Date & Time: Until Saturday, September 13, 24 hours

Location: Bangkok CityCity Gallery

Price: Free entry

Bangkok CityCity Gallery is closing its tenth anniversary celebrations with A Solo Project by Pratchaya Phinthong, an artist known for turning ordinary objects into unsettling questions. Walk around the exhibition and you’ll find an aquarium balanced on concrete bars, holding a miniature hut, while windows are pulled from their frames and laid on the floor like sculptures. Soap shaped as fish, light, glass, and fragments of daily life come together in a space that feels both fragile and alive.

Tune In: The Muan Joy Collective at The Commons Thonglor

Tune In: The Muan Joy Collective
Tune In: The Muan Joy Collective. Image via The Commons Thonglor

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 4pm to 11.30pm

Location: The Commons Thonglor

Price: Free entry

Tune In: The Muan Joy Collective is basically your weekend cheat code. Think of it as a giant neighbourhood hangout where you can pull up for street eats, retro games, and that full-on festival atmosphere.. Drop 100 baht at the stalls and you unlock freebies like cotton candy, Nam Tan Pan, and a lucky draw (yes, free sugar rush included!).

APRILBLUE Live in Bangkok at Bantadthong Art Space

APRILBLUE in Bangkok
APRILBLUE. Image via Ticketmelon.com

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13

Location: Bantadthong Art Space

Price: Start from 1,100 baht – Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Dream pop fans are in for a treat this weekend because APRILBLUE is touching down in Bangkok. Made up of members from For Tracy Hyde, 17 Years Old and Berlin Wall, I Saw You Yesterday, and ARAM, the group combines shoegaze haze with a fresh indie edge. Plus, local acts TELEVER and SLOWWVES open the night.

SiamANIMA 2025 at Thai Film Archive

SiamANIMA 2025 poster
SiamANIMA 2025. Image via siamanima.com

Date & Time: Until Sunday, September 14

Location: Thai Film Archive

Price: Free entry

SiamANIMA 2025 is basically a playground for anyone into animation. The festival presents screenings from more than 20 countries, competitions spotlighting Southeast Asia, workshops with artists who actually show you how the magic works, and an exhibition that plays with how you see moving images in the first place. There’s also an art market, panel talks, meet-the-director sessions, and a kids’ stop-motion playground.

Japanese Fair – Sense of Japan 2025 at The Okura Prestige Bangkok

The Art of Flame by Chef Yoshinaari Takagi at Yamazato Restaurant Bangkok
The Art of Flame by Chef Yoshinaari Takagi at Yamazato Restaurant. Image via The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 14, 6.30pm

Location: The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Price: Varies depending on specific experiences

The Okura Prestige Bangkok is hosting its Japanese Fair once again, bringing a full dose of culture, food, and art straight from Japan. Across the weekend, you’ll find everything from omakase crafred by world-class chefs to traditional performances that feels straight out of Tokyo.

Very Thai Market at Central Park Bangkok

Very Thai Market at Central Park Bangkok
Very Thai Market. Image via Central Park Bangkok

Date & Time: Until Thursday, September 18

Location: Central Park Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Boasting stalls packed with everything from edible gemstones and banana chessecake to handmade inhalers and grandma-approved desserts, Very Thai Market at Central Park Bangkok is like entering Thailand turned upside down in the best way. You’ll spot names you already love, like Bluebell Patisserie and Khun Yong’s famous Thong Muan, alongside playful twists on noodles, mooncakes, and Thai-style ice cream – so come hungry!

That's the weekend wrapped. From late-night gigs to family-friendly fairs, Bangkok is serving up plenty.

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia