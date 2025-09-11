What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 12 to 14)

September isn’t slowing down in Bangkok. The city is alive with unplugged rock anthems, experimental art installations, dreamy indie gigs, and a full-blown animation festival. The only hard part is deciding which ones to add to your calendar. But worry not – we’ve curated the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend below.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 12 to 14)

Want to explore new music? See our list of upcoming festivals in Thailand for 2025.

Eric Martin of Mr. Big at M Theater

Date & Time: Friday, September 12, 8pm

Location: M Theatre

Price: Start from 2,000 baht – Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

The unmistakable voice of Mr. Big, is stripping it back for an intimate night in Bangkok this Friday for his Unleashed & Unplugged Asia Tour. He’ll be sharing the stage with guitarist David Cotterill, and you can expect to hear his timeless songs and his trademark humor. Once the last chord fades, the night keeps rolling with a special after-show party by Tokyo’s Bauhaus Band.

Check out our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

A Solo Project: Pratchaya Phinthong at Bangkok CityCity Gallery

Date & Time: Until Saturday, September 13, 24 hours

Location: Bangkok CityCity Gallery

Price: Free entry

Bangkok CityCity Gallery is closing its tenth anniversary celebrations with A Solo Project by Pratchaya Phinthong, an artist known for turning ordinary objects into unsettling questions. Walk around the exhibition and you’ll find an aquarium balanced on concrete bars, holding a miniature hut, while windows are pulled from their frames and laid on the floor like sculptures. Soap shaped as fish, light, glass, and fragments of daily life come together in a space that feels both fragile and alive.

Tune In: The Muan Joy Collective at The Commons Thonglor

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 4pm to 11.30pm

Location: The Commons Thonglor

Price: Free entry

Tune In: The Muan Joy Collective is basically your weekend cheat code. Think of it as a giant neighbourhood hangout where you can pull up for street eats, retro games, and that full-on festival atmosphere.. Drop 100 baht at the stalls and you unlock freebies like cotton candy, Nam Tan Pan, and a lucky draw (yes, free sugar rush included!).

APRILBLUE Live in Bangkok at Bantadthong Art Space

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13

Location: Bantadthong Art Space

Price: Start from 1,100 baht – Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Dream pop fans are in for a treat this weekend because APRILBLUE is touching down in Bangkok. Made up of members from For Tracy Hyde, 17 Years Old and Berlin Wall, I Saw You Yesterday, and ARAM, the group combines shoegaze haze with a fresh indie edge. Plus, local acts TELEVER and SLOWWVES open the night.

SiamANIMA 2025 at Thai Film Archive

Date & Time: Until Sunday, September 14

Location: Thai Film Archive

Price: Free entry

SiamANIMA 2025 is basically a playground for anyone into animation. The festival presents screenings from more than 20 countries, competitions spotlighting Southeast Asia, workshops with artists who actually show you how the magic works, and an exhibition that plays with how you see moving images in the first place. There’s also an art market, panel talks, meet-the-director sessions, and a kids’ stop-motion playground.

Japanese Fair – Sense of Japan 2025 at The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 14, 6.30pm

Location: The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Price: Varies depending on specific experiences

The Okura Prestige Bangkok is hosting its Japanese Fair once again, bringing a full dose of culture, food, and art straight from Japan. Across the weekend, you’ll find everything from omakase crafred by world-class chefs to traditional performances that feels straight out of Tokyo.

Very Thai Market at Central Park Bangkok

Date & Time: Until Thursday, September 18

Location: Central Park Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Boasting stalls packed with everything from edible gemstones and banana chessecake to handmade inhalers and grandma-approved desserts, Very Thai Market at Central Park Bangkok is like entering Thailand turned upside down in the best way. You’ll spot names you already love, like Bluebell Patisserie and Khun Yong’s famous Thong Muan, alongside playful twists on noodles, mooncakes, and Thai-style ice cream – so come hungry!

That’s the weekend wrapped. From late-night gigs to family-friendly fairs, Bangkok is serving up plenty. But when you just want to relax with a cup of coffee? Check the best new cafes in Bangkok for 2025.