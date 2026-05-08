5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 8 to 10)

Bangkok has a strong mix this weekend, especially if you are after plans that feel a little more worthwhile than just another casual outing. Coffee is one of the big themes, with a major international trade show in town and the Thailand AeroPress Championship closing out the week in Talat Noi. Alongside that, there is a large finance expo, a family-focused fair, and a rare live show from Kraftwerk to round things off.in

Here are five things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

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Event Date Location Highlight Thailand AeroPress Championship 2026 May 10 The Warehouse Bangkok, Talat Noi Thailand’s national AeroPress competition with brewers competing for a place at the world finals in Mexico City. World of Coffee Bangkok 2026 May 7 to 9 BITEC, EH 98–99 A major international coffee trade show with roasters, brew bars, competitions, and global industry exhibitors. MONEY EXPO 2026 BANGKOK May 7 to 10 IMPACT Challenger Hall 1–2 A large finance and investment expo covering banking, insurance, AI, business, and wealth management. Thailand Baby & Kids Best Buy 63 May 7 to 10 IMPACT Challenger Hall 3 A family-focused expo with products, services, and shopping for parents and children. Kraftwerk Multimedia Tour in Bangkok 2026 May 10 QSNCC, Ballroom 1–4 A multimedia electronic live show combining Kraftwerk’s iconic music with immersive visuals and staging.

Thailand AeroPress Championship 2026

Date & Time: Sunday, May 10, 10am to 9pm

Location: The Warehouse Bangkok, Talat Noi

Price: Free entry

Hosted by The Coffee Calling, the Thailand AeroPress Championship 2026 is the national AeroPress brewing competition and one of the standout events of the weekend. According to the organisers, the competition will feature 100 competitors, with 3 to 4 brewers per round, 5 minutes to brew, and blind tasting used to decide who advances until one champion is crowned.

What makes this one especially interesting is the timing. The event lands right after World of Coffee Bangkok 2026, which should give Sunday a strong coffee-community feel with local and international attention already on the city.

The winner will represent Thailand at the World AeroPress Championship 2026 in Mexico City, giving the event a clear national-to-global angle rather than the feel of a small one-off competition. The Talat Noi venue also helps, offering a more personal and character-filled Bangkok backdrop than a standard convention hall.

World of Coffee Bangkok 2026

Date & Time: Thursday, May 7 to Saturday, May 9. Opening hours are 10am to 6pm on May 7 to 8 and 10amto 5pm on May 9.

Location: BITEC, EH 98–99

Price: Ticketed or registration-based entry

World of Coffee Bangkok 2026 is one of the biggest coffee events in the city this week and a major reason Bangkok feels so coffee-focused right now. Official event pages position it as a large speciality coffee trade show with exhibition areas, a Roaster Village, Producer Village, cupping rooms, brew bars, and competition spaces built into the programme.

That scale is what makes it stand out. Baristas, roasters, producers, café owners, and coffee businesses from around the world are all expected in the same space, giving the event a broader and more international feel than a typical weekend fair. Even without going deep into the industry side, it is still the kind of event that makes Bangkok feel like the centre of the coffee world for a few days.

MONEY EXPO 2026 BANGKOK

Date & Time: Thursday, May 7 to Sunday, May 10, 10am to 8pm

Location: IMPACT Challenger Hall 1–2

Price: Free entry.

MONEY EXPO 2026 BANGKOK gives the weekend a more practical, large-scale public event. Official listings show it running across four days at IMPACT, with a focus on financial planning, wealth management, banking, investment, insurance, and related services. The show also includes special zones covering areas such as Franchise & SMEs, Health & Wellness, and AI & FinTech, which gives it a broader feel than a standard banking fair.

It is the kind of event that works best if you want something busy and useful at the same time. There is plenty to browse, and the combination of booths, services, and talks makes it more than just a walk-through expo. For anyone already interested in money matters, business, or planning, this is an easy weekend stop.

Thailand Baby & Kids Best Buy 63

Date & Time: Thursday, May 7 to Sunday, May 10, 10am to 8pm

Location: IMPACT Challenger Hall 3

Price: Free entry

Thailand Baby & Kids Best Buy 63 adds a family-focused option to the weekend mix. IMPACT’s calendar lists it as a public exhibition running through Sunday at Challenger Hall 3, making it a practical stop for parents, expectant parents, and families looking to browse products and services in one place.

It also helps balance the overall line-up. Compared with the two coffee events and the finance expo, this one has a more lifestyle-and-shopping angle. It is the sort of event that works best for comparing products, seeing what is available, and spending a few hours somewhere that feels straightforward and useful.

Kraftwerk Multimedia Tour in Bangkok 2026

Date & Time: Sunday, May 10, 6.30pm to 10pm

Location: QSNCC, Ballroom 1–4, Level 1

Price: Ticketed

Kraftwerk Multimedia Tour in Bangkok 2026 is probably the biggest pure live-performance pick of the weekend. QSNCC’s event calendar lists the show for Sunday evening, and Goethe-Institut’s event page notes the Bangkok concert as part of the tour stop tied to QSNCC on May 10.

What makes it stand out is how different it feels from a standard arena pop concert. Kraftwerk’s live identity has long been tied to multimedia staging, electronic sound, and a strong visual concept, so this should feel more distinctive than a usual one-night show. It gives the weekend line-up a sharp finish and a clear headline event for Sunday night.

Bangkok is offering a more focused kind of weekend this time around. Coffee clearly leads the way, from World of Coffee at BITEC to the Thailand AeroPress Championship in Talat Noi, but there is still enough variety around it to keep the list balanced. You can keep things practical at MONEY EXPO, browse a family-focused fair at IMPACT, or end Sunday with Kraftwerk at QSNCC. It is a good weekend for people who want plans with a bit more substance behind them