5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 24 to 26)

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: April 23, 2026, 2:00 PM
310 4 minutes read
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 24 to 26) | Thaiger
Edited image using photo taken from Time Out's website

Bangkok has a nicely mixed weekend ahead, with live music, books, vinyl, design, coffee culture, and a few easy events that are perfect for dipping in and out of. If you are after something social but not too full-on, this weekend’s line-up feels especially easy to work with. You can spend part of the day browsing in Talad Noi, listening to social issues, catch a major K-pop concert, or slow things down with books, roses, and a bit of Italian flair in Siam.

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Event Date Location Highlight
Vinyl Palooza at The Warehouse Talad Noi April 24 to 26 The Warehouse Talad Noi A relaxed three-day vinyl gathering that suits slow browsing and easy weekend wandering in Talad Noi.
TEDxThonglorWomen at AVANI Sukhumvit Bangkok April 26 AVANI Sukhumvit Bangkok A speaker-led event focused on ideas, personal stories, and conversations around the future.
K-Pop Masterz 2026 BamBam & TEN Special Live in Bangkok April 26 QSNCC, Hall 1–2, Level G A one-night concert bringing BamBam and TEN together for one of the weekend’s biggest live shows.
Sant Jordi Festival 2026 at GalileOasis April 26 GalileOasis, near BTS Ratchathewi A warm literary festival built around books, roses, crafts, and a calm Sunday atmosphere.
Sip of Italy at Siam Paragon April 24 to 26 Nextopia, 5th Floor, Siam Paragon A polished but approachable culture stop mixing Italian coffee, design, and lifestyle elements in Siam.

Vinyl Palooza at The Warehouse Talad Noi

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 24 to 26) | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the AlphaTheta/Pioneer DJ Thailand Facebook page

Date & Time: Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26, from 2pm

Location: The Warehouse Talad Noi

Price: Free entry

Vinyl Palooza looks like one of the easiest events to drop into this weekend. The three-day gathering at The Warehouse Talad Noi is built around record culture, with vinyl digging, music-led browsing, and a crowd that feels more relaxed hangout than formal fair. Public listings show it running across all three days from 2pm, which makes it a good option for anyone who wants something casual and social without overplanning the day.

What makes it appealing is the setting as much as the concept. Talad Noi already suits this kind of slow weekend wandering, and an event built around records and music culture fits the neighbourhood well. It is the sort of stop that works whether you are genuinely into vinyl or just want somewhere with a bit more character than the usual mall event.

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TEDxThonglorWomen at AVANI Sukhumvit Bangkok

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 24 to 26) | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the Eventpop website

Date & Time: Sunday, April 26, 2026, 11am to 6pm

Location: AVANI Sukhumvit Bangkok

Price: Ticketed

TEDxThonglorWomen gives the weekend list a more ideas-driven and contemporary angle. This year’s event is built around the theme Unmute the Future, with a programme centred on talks, personal stories, and conversations about what comes next. That makes it feel more thoughtful than a market or exhibition, and a good fit for readers who want a weekend plan with a bit more substance.

It is also a useful replacement because it broadens the overall mix. Instead of another browse-and-wander event, this brings in a speaker-led format that feels more focused and reflective. For anyone interested in creativity, social change, or hearing different perspectives in one space, it should make a strong addition to the list.

K-Pop Masterz 2026 BamBam & TEN Special Live in Bangkok

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 24 to 26) | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the Ticketmelon website

Date & Time: Sunday, April 26, 6pm to 10pm

Location: QSNCC, Hall 1–2, Level G

Price: Ticketed

If you want the biggest performance-led event of the weekend, this is probably it. QSNCC’s event calendar lists K-Pop Masterz 2026 BamBam & TEN Special Live in Bangkok for Sunday evening, with the two Thai global stars sharing the same stage for a one-night concert. That alone makes it one of the clearest headline events in Bangkok this weekend.

It should be an easy recommendation for readers who want something more arena-style and fan-driven than a market or cultural fair. With BamBam and TEN leading the bill, the event has a strong “special occasion” feel, especially for K-pop fans looking for a major live show rather than a multi-artist festival.

Sant Jordi Festival 2026 at GalileOasis

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 24 to 26) | News by Thaiger
Photo from the Spanish Embassy

Date & Time: Sunday, April 26, 10am to 7pm

Location: GalileOasis, near BTS Ratchathewi

Price: Free entry

Sant Jordi Festival 2026 is one of the warmest and most distinctive events on this list. Inspired by the Catalan tradition of books and roses, the festival brings together reading, crafts, and a softer literary atmosphere that feels very different from the city’s louder weekend plans. Public listings place it at GalileOasis on Sunday from 10am to 7pm, with free entry.

Part of the charm is how simple the idea is. Books, flowers, and a calm daytime setting already make it easy to recommend, and public event posts also mention free Spanish paella being served during part of the day. For anyone looking for a lighter, more intimate Sunday plan, this feels like a very good fit.

Sip of Italy at Siam Paragon

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 24 to 26) | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the Istituto Italiano di Cultura Bangkok Facebook page

Date & Time: Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26, from 10am

Location: Nextopia, 5th Floor, Siam Paragon

Price: Free entry

Sip of Italy adds a polished but easygoing option to the weekend. Official event materials place it at Nextopia on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon as part of a broader programme around coffee, culture, memory, and design. The set-up brings together Italian creativity through espresso culture, aesthetics, and objects, which gives it a slightly more curated feel than a standard lifestyle pop-up.

That said, it still sounds approachable rather than formal. Between the design angle, the coffee focus, and the Siam Paragon location, it works well as the kind of event you can pair with the rest of a day in Siam without needing to build your whole weekend around it. For readers who like culture-led stops that are still easy to enjoy, this one rounds out the list nicely.

Bangkok is giving you a good range of weekend moods again. You can keep things casual with vinyl in Talad Noi, might want to expand your thoughts regarding feminist and social issues at the TEDxThonglorWomen, make Sunday feel special with K-pop at QSNCC, slow things down with books and roses at GalileOasis, or add a little coffee-and-design culture to the mix in Siam. It is the kind of line-up that makes the weekend feel open-ended in a good way.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: April 23, 2026, 2:00 PM
310 4 minutes read

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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.