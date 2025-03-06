Life with a dog in Bangkok: Adventures with Beans

Beans and friends at doggy day care

I recently met with dog owners Shannon and Stuart with their cocker spaniel, Beans, at a cafe in Bangkok. While we talked, Beans lay politely under the table, his floppy ears resting on his paws, completely at ease in the lively atmosphere.

I had been scrolling through Instagram a week earlier when I first came across Beans. His goofy haircut, playful expressions, and love for life immediately caught my attention. His profile was filled with snapshots of his adventures, his well-documented hatred for bath time, and an undeniable air of being spoiled (in the best way).

I couldn’t resist and sent a message.

One thing led to another, and soon, I found myself sitting across from his owners, eager to learn what it’s like to have a dog in Bangkok.

How Beans found his home

Shannon, originally from Wales, and Stuart, from South Africa, work as teachers. Shannon grew up in a family with many cocker spaniels, so when she and Stuart decided to get a dog, there was no doubt about which breed they would choose.

Beans then made his entrance into their lives as a tiny puppy adopted through an ad listed on Facebook.

During the week, while Shannon and Stuart are at work, Beans spends his days at Paw House doggy daycare, where he socialises, plays, and even commutes with other dogs. When they go away for a weekend, the daycare also provides overnight boarding, making life as a dog owner in Bangkok much easier.

Getting around Bangkok with a dog

Shannon and Stuart say that having a dog in Bangkok is easier than many people might think, though getting around without a car can be tricky.

Beans enjoy short motorbike rides when the distance isn’t too far, but for longer trips, relying on a trusted driver is a must for the two doggy parents.

Grab Pet, a pet-friendly ride service available in some areas for a small extra fee has been a favourite for the duo. Some regular taxis also accept dogs, though it may be nice to offer a little extra money for their troubles.

Shannon and Stuart mentioned that the BTS had begun introducing some pet-friendly lines, but only for small dogs in carriers and only on select routes. Guide dogs, however, are permitted on all lines. They hope to see this policy expand in the future, saying it would make life much easier for pet owners.

Where to go with your dog in Bangkok?

Bangkok is more dog-friendly than you might expect. Many cafes, pubs, and even shopping malls welcome furry companions. Although in malls dogs must be in a pram. Shannon and Stuart also rent a larger, older condo to ensure they have enough space for Beans to roam.

If you’re looking for places to explore with your dog, here are some great spots:

Parks and outdoor spaces

Benjakiti Park – This popular park has recently expanded its dog-friendly area. However, there are a few rules: you’ll need to register your dog via LINE @701uemys before your visit and keep them on a leash at all times. You also need to clean up after them (stock up on poop bags!).

Do note that dogs aren’t allowed in certain zones, like the famous elevated walkways.

Address: 329/65 Thanon Ratchadaphisek, Khlong Toei, Bangkok City 10110

Nong Bon Water Sports Centre – Perfect for dog owners who love the outdoors. The park features a 4-kilometre bike trail around a picturesque lake and even spots where dogs can go for a swim.

Address: Chalermchai Rama 9 Road Soi 43 Khwaeng Nong Bon, Khet Prawet, Bangkok, Bangkok 10250

Get Growing Community Farm – Located in the Green Lung of Bangkok, this farm has a natural playground designed just for dogs.

Address: 22 Bang Kachao, Bangkok, Samut Prakan 10130

Itubs K9 Saline Pool – A swimming pool dedicated to dogs, where owners can relax while their pups splash around.

Address: 25 soi prommit, sukhumvit39, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok

Day trips & weekend getaways

Salad Dai Waterfall – A scenic hike with a refreshing reward.

Just an hour from Bangkok, Salad Dai Waterfall offers a rewarding trek through lush vegetation. The trail is around 4 to 5 kilometres one way, winding through a mix of concrete patches, pebbled trails, and dense greenery.

It’s the perfect way for both you and your furry friend to get some exercise while enjoying the fresh air and scenic surroundings.

Address: Si Ka-ang, Ban Na District, Nakhon Nayok 26110

Jomtien Beach – A seaside escape for you and your pup.

If your dog loves the sand between their paws, Jomtien Beach is the perfect getaway. Located in Pattaya, Chon Buri, it’s just a short drive from Bangkok, and the beach offers long stretches of sand for a peaceful walk along the shore. It’s a great place to unwind, let your pup explore, and enjoy a sea breeze.

Address: Chon Buri

Taco Lake – Paddleboarding with your pup.

For a more adventurous outing, head to Taco Lake, a popular spot for watersports. Here, you can rent a paddleboard and take your dog along for a bonding experience on the water. The calm lake and beautiful surroundings make it a relaxing and fun activity.

Address: 175/1 K.M.13, Bangna-Trad Road, Bang Phli 10540

What it’s like to have a dog in a big city

Shannon and Stuart both agree that having a dog in Bangkok is rewarding but it requires adaptability. They learned that:

Veterinary care in Bangkok is excellent and reasonably priced.

The local dog community is welcoming and supportive.

Fostering is a great way to help, especially with the many stray dogs in need of homes.

They recently fostered a soi dog and found it a heartwarming experience. While street dogs tend to be independent and resilient, Beans, on the other hand, revels in being a little prince.

What Beans has taught them

Owning Beans has changed both Shannon and Stuart in ways they never expected. For Stuart, Beans has made him more disciplined, getting up early for walks and sticking to routines. He’s learned that perfection isn’t realistic.

“Dogs don’t always behave the way you want, and that’s okay.”

More importantly, he’s learned to understand Beans’ feelings, recognising when he’s excited, anxious, or just in need of a little extra attention. Plus, thanks to Beans, he’s explored more of Bangkok and Thailand than he ever imagined, discovering places he would never have visited otherwise.

For Shannon, she embraced the dog parent lifestyle, making new friends and experiencing the warmth of the dog-loving community. She also enjoys the goodwill that comes from sharing Beans’ adventures on Instagram.

Connecting with the dog community in Bangkok

For anyone thinking of getting a dog in Bangkok, there are plenty of ways to connect with other dog lovers:

Bangkok Pet Lovers (Facebook Group) – A great resource for pet parents.

Soi Dog Foundation – Focuses on rescuing and rehoming stray dogs.

– Focuses on rescuing and rehoming stray dogs. Adoptable Puppy Cafe – The Bangkok cafe hosts adoption events, including fun activities like yoga for your dogs!

As I said goodbye to Shannon, Stuart, and Beans at the Bangkok dog cafe, I couldn’t help but smile at his scruffy haircut and happy little face. Bangkok might be a busy metropolis, but for Beans and his humans, it’s a playground filled with love, adventure, and plenty of belly rubs.

Dog ownership in Bangkok is much more than dropping by your local pet-friendly cafe from time to time, there are many other spots around and the options are only growing. The city is evolving into a truly pet-friendly place, making life as a dog owner more enjoyable than ever.

For anyone who wants to follow along with Beans’ goofy adventures, be sure to check out his Instagram page at @beansinbangkok