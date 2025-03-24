Jim Thompson: The man, the house and the mystery that won’t die

Photo via Business Destinations website

Tucked away in the heart of Bangkok is a place of intrigue, art and one of Thailand’s greatest mysteries. If you love art, design, or a good mystery, then the iconic Jim Thompson house should be on your must-visit list.

A house designed for beauty and secrets

This isn’t just any old house. Completed in 1958, Jim Thompson’s home is a fusion of six traditional Thai teak houses, transported from different provinces and reassembled with an architect’s precision. But beyond its structure, the house was designed with something else in mind – light.

With his impeccable eye for aesthetics, Thompson placed windows and doorways in a way that allowed sunlight to filter through at just the right angles, making the centuries-old Buddhas and intricate tapestries come alive. Standing in the famous drawing room in the late afternoon you’ll see what he saw, a room transformed, as if by magic.

Jim Thompson house
Jim Thompson House | Photo via Tripadvisor

And then, there’s the spirit house in the corner of the garden, draped with yellow marigolds. Traditional Thai homes often have one to appease spirits, but here one cannot help but wonder, could Jim Thompson’s spirit still be lingering?

The ladies’ man and his famous feathered companion Cocky

Thompson was known for his charm. A striking figure with piercing blue eyes, he had no shortage of admirers but never settled down. Instead, he surrounded himself with fascinating friends, one of whom was Elizabeth Lyons, an art historian who shared his passion for Southeast Asian antiques.

In one of her letters, she described her evenings in Bangkok, where Thompson was never far from his most devoted companion, a white cockatoo named Cocky.

Cocky the cockatoo
Jim Thompson with his pet cockatoo, Cocky | Photo via Penn Museum

Cocky talked a great deal, sometimes clearly verbal phrases, but mostly a chuckling, twittering stream of sound that mimicked our endless dinner conversations. He became a prized guest at parties, perched on Jim’s shoulder, both heads turning in unison as they entered a room. By and large, Cocky’s party manners were perfect, except for his fondness for sneaking sips of liquor after dinner.”

It’s not hard to picture, the silk king, effortlessly charismatic and his snow-white bird stealing the spotlight at high-society gatherings.

Silk, style, and global fame

Before Jim Thompson, Thai silk was on the verge of disappearing. But with a designer’s eye and a businessman’s instinct, he turned it into a global phenomenon. His silk graced the pages of Vogue, adorned Hollywood sets – The King and I and Ben Hur – and became the fabric of choice for the world’s elite.

For a while, he even co-owned the legendary Oriental Hotel, selling his silk in the lobby before opening his flagship store, To this day, the Jim Thompson brand remains synonymous with luxury Thai silk.

The man who vanished

Then, in 1967, he simply disappeared. One minute he was taking a walk in the Malaysian jungle, the next he was gone. Nobody, no trace, no answers. Theories range from political assassinations to CIA involvement to a run-in with tigers (yes really) but the mystery remains unsolved.

And if spirits do linger, perhaps his is still here, among the silk, the Buddhas, and the orchids he once lovingly tended in the garden.

Things to know before you visit

If you’re planning to visit Jim Thompson’s House, here are a few helpful tips:

Location: 6/1 Soi Kasem San 2, Pathum Wan, Bangkok City 10330

Take off your shoes: Visitors are required to remove their shoes before entering the house to preserve the wooden floors and delicate interiors.

Guided tours: The house is accessible only via guided tours, which last around 35 to 40 minutes. Tours are available in multiple languages and provide fascinating insights into the art and history of the space.

Opening hours: The museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm, with the last tour starting at 5pm.

Tickets: Entry costs 200 baht for adults, 100 baht for 10 to 21 year olds (ID or passport required), and free for Children under 10 years old.

*You can learn more about the visitor information from their website but more importantly, no reservation is required!

Jim thompson house store and arthouse
(Left to right) Jim Thompson House Iconic Store and the Jim Thompson Art Centre | Photo via Supermachine Studio and Archdaily (modified)

Located on the grounds of Jim Thompson’s House, the Jim Thompson Iconic Store is visually breathtaking and a once-in-a-lifetime shopping experience for classic and stylish souvenirs. Dedicated to everything silk and exclusive collections that are found only at this Bangkok location.

The Jim Thompson Art Center, located next to the Jim Thompson house grounds, hosts rotating exhibitions of contemporary and traditional art, often showcasing works inspired by Southeast Asian culture. It’s a great way to delve deeper into the artistic legacy of Jim Thompson.

Jim Thompson’s House is a fascinating blend of art, history, and intrigue, with its stunning architecture and ties to Thailand’s silk legacy. The house offers a glimpse into the life of Thompson, whose mysterious disappearance only adds to its allure. Be sure to visit and experience this iconic spot firsthand.

Photo of Marita Bester

Marita Bester

Marita Bester is a freelance writer based in Bangkok. With a knack for uncovering the quirky, the cultural, and the profoundly human, she writes captivating stories about Thailand and Southeast Asia. From thought-provoking human-interest pieces to humorous and offbeat tales, her work brings the region’s rich history and culture to life. When she’s not at her keyboard, she pursues her other loves, like running, paddle boarding, travelling, reading and savouring a perfectly brewed cup of coffee.

