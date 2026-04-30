Foreign passenger flees safely after 2 taxi riders fight on Bangkok road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 3:07 PM
176 1 minute read
Foreign passenger flees safely after 2 taxi riders fight on Bangkok road | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Thamakon Bongphet

A foreign passenger narrowly escaped injury during a fight between two motorcycle taxi riders after app-based riders clashed with a knife on a road in Bang Bon district of Bangkok on Tuesday, April 28.

Footage of the incident circulated on Thai social media yesterday, April 29, showing two motorcycle taxi riders arguing and fighting in the middle of a busy road. Some people stopped to watch, contributing to traffic congestion.

Channel 7 reported the incident took place near the entrance to Soi Kamnan Maen 11 at around 8pm. A papaya salad vendor who witnessed the incident said the two riders had been chasing each other before stopping outside his stall.

A man in a black shirt stabbed another man in a brown shirt in the hand following an argument, according to a witness.

Taxi rider fight on Bangkok road
Photo via ThaiRath

The foreign passenger on the motorcycle fled and sought shelter at a nearby convenience store. The vendor said she appeared shocked but was not injured.

The confrontation continued as the injured rider attempted to disarm his rival and called for help. A passing motorcyclist stepped in and removed the knife from the scene.

The witness told media he believed both riders were working for the same ride-hailing platform and suggested the dispute may have been related to competing for a passenger.

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Knife fight between two Bangkok taxi riders
Photo via Facebook/ Thamakon Bongphet

Bang Khun Thian Police Station reported that both riders later filed complaints. Police charged them with voluntarily engaging in a physical altercation, which carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

During questioning, the rider in the brown shirt, who was injured, said he had picked up the foreign passenger in the Sathorn area before encountering the other rider during the journey. He alleged the confrontation began after the other rider stared at him and questioned which ride-hailing platform he used.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 3:07 PM
176 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.