Experience the best of Sriracha and Koh Si Chang with Novotel

PHOTO: Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

The beautiful but often overlooked Sriracha and Koh Si Chang are calling for you to indulge in a quick seaside getaway – and we suggest answering! Located just a 2-hour drive from Bangkok, Sriracha is the perfect escape offering a mix of adventure and relaxation. It’s just a short ferry ride away from this seaside town to Koh Si Chang, a magical little island with ancient temples and pristine sandy beaches that will leave you in awe.

Exploring Sriracha and Koh Si Chang is incredibly convenient, especially if you choose to stay at Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang. Thanks to its seafront setting and comprehensive offering, the hotel serves as an ideal base for your adventures, so you can make the most of your time exploring these lesser-known but truly magical destinations.

How to make the most of your time at Sriracha and Koh Si Chang with Novotel

Situated in a picturesque seafront location overlooking the stunning Gulf of Thailand, the recently opened Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang offers guests a choice of 275 luxurious accommodations. The hotel boasts an array of guest rooms, suites, and pool villas featuring ultra-modern amenities and stylish vibrant decor. The majority of these accommodations – 235 to be exact – can be found at Marina Sriracha itself, while 40 are located on the nearby island of Koh Si Chang, accessible via the convenient Novotel Speed Boat service.

The prime location of the hotel allows guests easy access to explore both Sriracha and Koh Si Chang effortlessly. Plus, Novotel offers convenient island tours, both private and shared, to enhance your experience.

See what Sriracha has to offer

On your first day at the Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang, consider kicking off your exploration with day trips to nearby attractions so you can fully experience the town’s rich culture and natural beauty. The hotel’s prime location provides easy access to Koh Loy Park, a small island linked to the mainland by a mere 500 meters from the Sriracha coastline. At this picturesque park, you can unwind amidst lush greenery, spot sea turtles gliding through the crystal-clear waters, and visit the revered Koh Loy Sri Maharacha Temple perched atop the island. For those seeking romance, this location serves as a popular spot for couples to witness spectacular sunsets over the glistening sea.

Sriracha is also affectionately known as Thailand’s Little Osaka. And the prime destination to immerse yourself in it is J-Park Nihon Mura, a lively community mall inspired by Japanese culture. From the moment you step inside the mall, you’ll notice red paper lanterns gently sway above you and buildings adorned with intricate designs reminiscent of Japanese castles line your path.

But if you prefer to stay close to the comfort of your room at Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang, there are still plenty of culinary delights and exciting nightlife options to explore. One must-try street food is the Ra Cha ice cream, a local favourite known for its unique flavours and creamy texture. You can also find several street stalls offering Kai Tod Tep, a deliciously crispy fried chicken dish that is sure to satisfy your cravings for savoury snacks. Make sure to keep an eye out for Bua Loy Tad Wan, too. The delicate balance of sweetness from the coconut broth and the subtle chewiness of the rice balls will have you coming back for more!

Explore Koh Si Chang with a boat tour

After a restful sleep at Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang, be sure to book the hotel’s tour of the beautiful Koh Si Chang island. They offer two options for your convenience: shared tours at 599 THB per person or private speed boat tours at 999 THB per person. Your adventure starts at 13.00 from Pier 339 Novotel Sriracha, and you will be whisked away to Novotel Koh Si Chang Pier 33.

First on the itinerary is a visit to Chao Pho Khao Yai Shrine, an exquisite Chinese-style Buddhist temple nestled into the cliffside at Koh Si Chang Harbor’s northern tip. Following your time at the shrine, you’ll get to see the Buddha’s Footprint – a symbolic replica of Buddha’s sacred footprint bestowed by King Rama V.

From there, the tour will lead you to the Chong Khao Khad Viewpoint where you can feast your eyes on the mesmerising sights of the turquoise water blending with the horizon and the charming island from above. The tour will then continue to the historic Phra Chuthathut Palace, a stunning former summer royal residence built during the reign of King Chulalongkorn the Great. The palace’s intricate architecture and lush gardens provide a glimpse into Thailand’s rich cultural heritage.

After a day full of adventure, savour a delicious dinner served at one of the splendid restaurants nestled within Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang. Following your feast, feel your worries melt away as you lounge by the shimmering pool or recharge your mind and body by indulging in a rejuvenating spa experience. Then, retreat to your elegant room and sink into the plush bedding for a peaceful night’s sleep.

Book your stay at Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

Ready to experience the best of Sriracha and Koh Si Chang? Book your two-night stay at Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang today and immerse yourself in the beauty of these destinations.

