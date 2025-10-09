What to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 10 to 12)

The Thaiger key takeaways

Bangkok’s October weekend lineup includes cocktail events, horror events, and more.

Highlights include The Bangkok Bar Show at The St. Regis and Thai Book Fair at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

This weekend is also a great time for those who love vintage shopping.

October in Bangkok is anything but calm. Between world-class bar takeovers, rooftop markets, and haunted installations, the city is basically running on caffeine and chaos – in a good way. You’ve got cocktails shaken by some of the world’s best bartenders at The St. Regis, vintage treasures piled high at LOH Market, and a full-blown horror house crawling with Junji Ito nightmares at MBK.

And that’s not even half of it. Here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 10 to 12).

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 10 to 12)

In addition to the following events, Bangkok is also welcoming Mariah Carey. See our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

The Bangkok Bar Show 2025 at The St. Regis Bar Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, October 10, 8pm and 11pm / Sunday, October 12, 7pm to 10pm

Location: The St. Regis Bar, 12th floor, The St. Regis Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Bangkok Bar Show is in full swing, and The St. Regis Bar is where you’ll want to end up. For two nights, the city’s most elegant cocktail spot hands over its shakers to some of the world’s best bars.

First up is Singapore’s Cat Bite Club (ranked 44th in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 and 56th in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2024) with The Art of Mixology. Known for their creative cocktails and wild attention to detail, Jesse Vida and Gabriel Lowe are flying in to mix things up for one night only.

Then on Sunday, you can experience The Aperitivo – From Mexico to Sydney. Bar Mauro from Mexico City (ranked No. 14 in North America’s 50 Best Bars) and Maybe Sammy from Sydney (ranked No. 29 in the World’s 50 Best Bars) join forces for an aperitivo takeover that’s full of Italian charm, Hollywood flair, and bite-sized indulgence.

LOH Market at Rooftop Big C Rama 4

Date & Time: Friday, October 10 to Sunday, October 12, 2pm to 10pm

Location: Rooftop, 4th Floor, Big C Rama 4

Price: 100 baht per day (pay at the door)

Bangkok’s biggest clear-out is happening on a rooftop this weekend. LOH Market is back with its first official edition, turning Big C Rama 4 into a playground for bargain hunters and declutterers alike.

There will be four zones to explore, from the Declutter Zone where you’ll find preloved clothes to the Everything’s B100 corner where it’s impossible to leave empty-handed. Additionally, the market will also feature a Michelin-Star Bargains section with crazy-good deals and a Too Cluttered to Keep area full of furniture and quirky home pieces.

Sing Sing 10-Year Anniversary at Sing Sing Theater

Date & Time: Friday, October 10, 11pm

Location: Sing Sing Theater

Price: Free entry – Reservation via +66 (0) 63 225 1331

Sing Sing turns ten, and the party’s going to be wild. The club that’s defined Bangkok nightlife for a decade is throwing a full-blown celebration called A Decade of Decadence. Since 2015, it’s been the place for late nights, big names, and amazing sets from icons like Gilles Peterson, Dixon, and DJ Tennis, among others.

This weekend, the party will honour the chaos and crowd that made Sing Sing Theater legendary. Therefore, you may see world-class DJs, over-the-top performances, and that Sing Sing energy that never seems to fade.

Junji Ito Collection Horror House at MBK Centre

Date & Time: Friday, October 10 to Monday, January 5, 11am to 8pm

Location: Zone A, 4th Floor, MBK Centre

Price: Starts from 350 baht – Tickets are available via Ticketmelon

Horror fans, this one’s for you. Just in time for the spooky season with its Halloween-themed events, The Junji Ito Collection Horror House has taken over MBK. Yes, it’s as creepy as it sounds.

You can explore the world of Japan’s master of horror through rooms inspired by his most haunting works. Every corner hides something unsettling, from eerie sound effects to life-sized recreations that’ll have you questioning what’s real. It’s dark, detailed, and honestly a bit disturbing, but that’s what makes it so fun!

Ultimate girls’ brunch, karaoke, & bubbles at Bardo Social Bistro and Bar

Date & Time: Saturday, October 11, 11.30pm

Location: Bardo Social Bistro and Bar, Sathorn 10

Price: Bottomless sparkling & mimosas starts from 790 baht

Round up your girls for a Saturday that’s all about good food and bad singing. Social Bistro & Bar on Sathorn 10 is hosting Bangkok’s liveliest brunch, complete with free-flow mimosas, a live DJ, and open mic karaoke for anyone brave enough to grab the mic. The food is just as fun, of course. You’ll find all the brunch classics, cheeseboards, and easy bites to share between laughs.

Book Expo Thailand 2025 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

Date & Time: Until Sunday, October 19, 10am to 9pm

Location: Hall 5 to 8, LG, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre

Price: Free entry

It’s time for the Thai Book Fair! This year, it’s turning the page with a musical twist. Under the theme Melody of Books, the 30th edition turns reading into a full-on sensory experience.

You’ll find books from every genre, from big-name publishers to small local ones, plus plenty of talks and activities to join. The idea Have You Read? Have You Listened? brings a new way to enjoy stories through both words and sound.

So if you love getting lost in a novel or hearing someone read aloud, this fair is a cosy spot to spend the day surrounded by books and good vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thai Book Fair (@thaibookfair)

There are plenty of reasons to stay out late and wake up curious in Bangkok, so be sure to have a lot of fun. Happy weekend!