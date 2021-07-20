Phuket
Baccarat bust fall out, Phuket City police under investigation
Over the weekend, an illegal game of Baccarat was busted, Now, Phuket city police are under investigation for their lack of intervention Vis-à-vis gambling in their jurisdiction.
The Region 8 Police Commander, Kitrat Panpetch gave an order yesterday to transfer the 5 officials from Phuket City Police Station. They will temporarily work out of the Region 8 headquarters at a different part of the island while an investigation into their actions is underway.
The Phuket City Police who are going to be transferred were identified by rank only by Commander Kitrat. They are:
- Phuket City Police Chief
- Deputy Chief of Crime Suppression
- Deputy Chief of Investigation
- Suppression Inspector
- Investigation Inspector…
However, Thai media Post Today filled in the blanks/names
- Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan
- Deputy Chief of Crime Suppression Lt Col Chakkrit Taewattana
- Deputy Chief of Investigation Lt Col Sathit Nurit
- Suppression Inspector Lt Col Boonchai Charoenhattakit
- Investigation Inspector Lt Col Thapthai Leelanon
The local politician who was also arrested at the baccarat game has still not been named. However, the name of the gambling den/baccarat event was identified by the fierce feline name: “Dragon Tiger”.
#1 on the transfer list, Police Chief Col Theerawat, say he and his fellow officers are ready to follow the commander’s order…To be transferred. He says the Phuket City Police performed their duties with their best intentions and capabilities. Theerawat adds that before the arrests took place, the officers coordinated and shared information with the Central Investigation Bureau.
“When the commander gives us orders, we need to follow them,” says Theerawat.
The Phuket Governor, Narong Woonciew told the press about the transfers, yesterday.
“The Phuket government has ordered all officers on the island to look for and take action on any gatherings for illegal purposes, especially gambling, and our police have patrolled frequently and taken decisive action,” Says Narong.
He also said that the local politician who was allegedly present at the Dragon Tiger will be prosecuted under the “relevant law”.
Thailand allows gambling… for occasions such as merit-making when it’s part of a funeral, but only if it has explicit permission from local agencies and local administrative officials. The gambling that is, not the funeral.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Best Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui
FDA says don’t buy South Korean Covid home test kits
Phuket’s Best Cheap Hotels
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand News Today | Foodpanda boycott? Airlines self-grounding, 32K Covid cases per day? | July 20
Phuket’s Must-Try Restaurants
Baccarat bust fall out, Phuket City police under investigation
Phuket’s Best Local Seafood Restaurants
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Tak landslides blocks highway 105, army helps clear
Best Hua Hin hotel deals
Korat governor Kobchai Boon-Orana urges residents to self-quarantine
Police open murder investigation after worker’s body found underneath home
Motorbike taxis allegedly hiking up fares at Bangkok’s Bang Sue station
Railay Beach’s Most Exotic Hotels
Tuesday Covid Update: 11,305 new cases; provincial totals
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Phuket finds another visitor has Covid, total now stands at 7
42-billion-baht aid package to cushion the financial impact of Covid restrictions
Vietnam considers strict regulations for social media live streaming
Confusion and cancelled appointments over new vaccine mix-and-match policy
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
Government dismisses rumours of Phuket sandbox collapse as “fake news”
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business1 day ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Crime3 days ago
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 10,082 new infections, provincial numbers
- Bangkok3 days ago
Gatherings prohibited due to Covid-19 before planned protests
Recent comments: