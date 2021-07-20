Connect with us

Phuket

All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via PR Phuket

All domestic travellers entering Phuket must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and also test negative for the virus. The new rules imposed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew go into effect today and will be in place until at least August 2. The island province reopened to foreign tourists who are vaccinated against the coronavirus on July 1, amid the most severe wave of the virus in Thailand.

Many people have been leaving “dark red” provinces, like Bangkok, to avoid tight restrictions including curfews, work at home requests and business closures. Narong says many of those people from high risk areas are coming to Phuket, which is the only province classified as a “yellow” zone due to the low number of Covid-19 infections.

Domestic travellers entering Phuket must…

  • Be vaccinated. Travellers must have either received 2 doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines, or just a dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before arriving to the island province.
  • Take a Covid-19 test. Travellers must show proof of a negative result from either a RT-PCR test or rapid antigen test issued no more than 7 days before arrival.
  • Download Mor Chana. The tracking application Mor Chana must be downloaded on arrival to Phuket and must be connected to the smartphone’s GPS throughout the trip.
  • Monitor for symptoms. Those entering Phuket are told to self-monitor for any Covid-19 symptoms and to contact at local hospital if they feel ill.

Children under 6 years old who are travelling with their parents are exempt from the rule as well as those who recovered from Covid-19 within the past 90 days. Students under 18 years old who need to travel in and out of the province need undergo a RT-PCR Covid-19 test by the Phuket Public Health Office. The results are valid for up to a month.

The Phuket Checkpoint, also known as the Tha Chatchai mainland gateway, is closed from 11pm to 4am.

For more information about Covid-19 Insurance for Thailand residents, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

 

Recent comments:
image
Graham
2021-07-20 16:19
But surely this rule should have been in place since 1st July as per the requirements for international tourists entry to Phuket, or was this not the case ?
image
KAP
2021-07-20 16:29
'Children under 6 years old who are travelling with their parents are exempt from the rule' Could you confirm, if the child is over 6 years old they are required to have been vaccinated?
image
Slacker77
2021-07-20 16:46
About time that everybody "including Thai's " should be vaccinated ,of course .
