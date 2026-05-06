Sisaket officials face criticism over error on sign at wildlife protected area

An error on a sign in Sisaket drew attention online after a Thai woman highlighted incorrect English wording on an official sign at a wildlife protection area, which read “Hunting zone” instead of “Non-hunting zone”.

Facebook user, Boonprakong Maxso, shared a video of the sign on May 2, criticising the translation used on the notice installed at an animal hunting prohibited zone in Sisaket province. In the caption accompanying the video, Boonprakong wrote…

“It’s OK to make a mistake because English is not our mother tongue. Anyway, there were too many official signs with wrong wordings.”

The sign displayed the English wording “Hunting zone” despite the Thai message identifying the location as a “non-hunting area.”

In the video, she read the Thai wording on the sign before pointing out that the English translation underneath carried the opposite meaning.

The footage also showed the logo of Kut Salao Subdistrict Administrative Office in Kantharalak district, indicating the local authority was responsible for installing the sign.

The Sisaket sign error quickly gained attention on Thai social media, attracting more than 20,000 reactions and nearly 2,000 comments.

Many online users criticised the English language skills of officials and called on the responsible agency to correct the wording as soon as possible. One social media user posted a sarcastic comment under the clip writing…

“The sign means Thai people are unable to hunt animals in the area, but foreigners can.”

Boonprakong later stated that she felt embarrassed by the mistake and planned to visit the administrative office personally to request corrections if officials failed to respond.

Although the video was widely shared by news outlets and social media pages, local officials had not publicly commented on the issue or confirmed whether the sign would be corrected at the time of reporting.

The incident follows several similar translation and spelling mistakes on official signs in Thailand in recent years.

In 2022, a large billboard installed along Chalong Rat Expressway for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit drew criticism after the word “Welcome” was misspelt as “Welcom” in the greeting “Welcome to APEC 2022.”

Another translation issue was reported in Trang province in 2023, when a road sign directing motorists to Trang Airport displayed the phrase “Thaagard Sayaithang,” which reflected a phonetic pronunciation of the Thai wording instead of a proper English translation.