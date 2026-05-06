Real estate jobs in Thailand: What expats can (and can’t) legally do in 2026

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Picture yourself showing a luxury condo in Thonglor to a European buyer, or helping a family from Singapore find their dream villa in Phuket. A real estate career in Thailand is genuinely exciting, and for expats with the right profile and the right structure, it is still very much on the table. The keyword is structure. The rules around how foreigners can work in Thai real estate have always existed, but 2026 is the year they are being taken seriously. Here is what that means, and how to position yourself correctly.

Why Thailand for a real estate career?

Thailand remains one of Southeast Asia’s most compelling property markets for expats looking to build a career. According to Mordor Intelligence, Thailand’s real estate market is valued at approximately US$60.78 billion in 2026, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 5.65% through 2031.

Foreign buyers contributed approximately 44 billion Thai baht to Thai condominium transfers in the first nine months of 2025, according to the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC), continuing to drive demand in Bangkok, Phuket, and select resort markets.

The shift toward long-term expat residency, driven by LTR visas, remote work culture, and lifestyle investment, is creating consistent demand for professionals who can bridge the gap between international buyers and Thai developers.

Phuket, Bangkok, Pattaya and Chiang Mai all have active property markets that require people with international languages, cultural fluency, and overseas market knowledge. That is the gap expats are uniquely positioned to fill, and it is genuinely valued by serious agencies.

Can foreigners work in real estate in Thailand?

Yes, with the right role, the right structure, and the right paperwork. The nuance matters here.

Thai law reserves “brokerage or agency work,” the act of listing properties, showing units, negotiating deals, and earning transaction commissions, for Thai nationals. This is not a new rule; it has been on the reserved occupations list for years. What has changed is that a series of crackdowns from 2024 onwards has made it clear that the informal grey market that once let foreigners operate loosely is closing down. That is not a reason to walk away from the industry. It is a reason to enter it properly.

The legal path for expats is as a consultant, marketing manager, business development manager, or international sales director, roles that leverage your overseas network, language skills, and market knowledge without crossing into prohibited frontline brokerage. Think of it this way: your Thai colleagues handle the legal transaction side; you handle international client relationships, overseas marketing, and market analysis.

That division of labour is not just legally compliant; it is genuinely how the best international agencies in Thailand already operate.

Securing the right visa and work permit

To work legally as a real estate expat in Thailand, you need a Non-Immigrant “B” visa and a work permit before you start, not after. This is the most common mistake expats make.

The Non-Immigrant B visa costs 2,000 baht for a single-entry version, which must be used within 90 days of issuance and grants up to 90 days of stay. The multiple-entry version costs 5,000 baht, is valid for one year from issuance, and allows multiple entries with up to 90 days of stay per entry.

“It is applied for at a Royal Thai Embassy or consulate before you arrive, and you will need to secure your own visa if you wish to work in this field.”

Standard work permit processing typically takes 7 to 10 business days in Bangkok, with longer timelines in provincial offices. Companies promoted by the Board of Investment (BOI) can access expedited processing of 1 to 3 business days through the Single Window system

Your employer must meet the standard requirements: 2 million Thai baht in paid-up capital and four Thai employees for every one foreign work permit holder. Your minimum salary must be 50,000 Thai baht per month if you are a Western national. The position listed on your permit must reflect your actual duties; the Department of Employment judges by what you actually do, not just your job title.

For qualifying professionals and high-net-worth individuals, it offers a ten-year renewable stay, a digital work permit, and no 4:1 staffing ratio requirement. The 17% flat tax rate is restricted to BOI-targeted industries and does not apply to real estate; senior property professionals would more likely qualify under the Wealthy Global Citizen or Wealthy Pensioner categories instead.

Taxes and obligations as an expat in Thailand

Thailand taxes income from Thai sources regardless of where it is paid. If you spend 180 or more days in Thailand in a calendar year, you are a tax resident, and your worldwide income remitted to Thailand is also taxable. Personal income tax rates are progressive, running from 0% on the first 150,000 Thai baht to 35% at the top end.

From 2026, the social security ceiling has been updated to 17,500 Thai baht per month, meaning the maximum monthly contribution is 875 Thai baht each from the employer and employee, up from the previous 750 Thai baht. Make sure your payroll reflects this.

To get a Tax Identification Number (TIN), visit your local Revenue Department office with your passport, a valid lease agreement of six months or longer, and proof of 180 days’ residence in Thailand within the past year.

How to land a real estate job in Thailand as an expat

Network early and often: The Thai property industry runs on relationships. Attend industry events, connect with developers and agencies on LinkedIn, and get yourself known before you need a job. Target the right roles: Look for positions titled international sales consultant, overseas marketing manager, business development director, or investor relations, roles that match what foreigners can legally do and where your international background is a genuine advantage. Platforms like FazWaz list these kinds of roles openly across Bangkok, Phuket, Samui and Pattaya. Get certified: Thailand has no mandatory state licensing exam, but international certifications carry real weight. The Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation is particularly relevant for expats working with foreign buyers. Membership in the Thai Real Estate Broker Association (TREBA) signals professional credibility to potential employers. Work with compliant agencies: In 2026, the agencies worth joining are those that have their structures in order, genuine Thai majority ownership, documented shareholder capital, proper work permits for foreign staff, and Thai agents handling the transactional work. Ask about these things before you sign anything.

How to thrive in Thailand’s real estate industry

Adaptability is everything: Thai business culture values relationships, patience, and face-saving communication. Learn from your local colleagues, not over them.

Build your network continuously: Facebook groups, LINE communities, developer events, and expat forums are all active channels in the Thai property world. Stay visible.

Specialise: The 2026 market rewards specialists. The luxury segment in Bangkok’s CBD is outperforming. Phuket has transitioned from holiday-home speculation to primary residence, with 8–10% annual price growth forecast. The Eastern Economic Corridor is attracting industrial and logistics investment that creates genuine housing demand. Pick a lane and go deep.

Stay compliant: Keep your work permit, job description, and actual duties aligned. Role creep, such as gradually taking on transactional work that was not on your permit, is one of the most common compliance failures for expat agents. A quarterly self-audit is not excessive.

Top locations for real estate expat careers in Thailand

Bangkok is the market’s engine room. Super-luxury CBD condos are seeing up to 15% year-on-year price growth, and the city’s international buyer base, Chinese, Burmese, Indian, and Russian, creates constant demand for multilingual professionals.

Phuket is the standout regional performer. Foreign condo transfers have been running at around 1,000 units per year, with lifestyle investors replacing short-term speculators as the dominant buyer type. Strong English-language market, high commissions, competitive agency scene.

Pattaya remains active, particularly for the budget to mid-market segment, with growing EEC spillover demand from industrial workers and investors.

Chiang Mai is smaller but has a loyal expat community and a growing digital nomad property market that rewards patient, relationship-driven agents.

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) is the long-term play. High-speed rail, semiconductor manufacturing investment, and data centre development in Chonburi and Rayong are creating real housing demand. This is a five-to-ten-year horizon, but expats who establish themselves early will be well-positioned.

Looking to break into real estate? FazWaz wants to meet you

If you are an expat exploring what a real estate career in Thailand could look like, FazWaz is holding an Agent Recruitment Event on Friday, May 22, 2026, from 1.30 to 4.30 PM at Grande Centre Point Terminal 21 Asoke, Meeting Room Asoke 2, C Floor.

Come meet the team, learn how FazWaz structures its agent roles, and find out what opportunities are available. It is a practical first step for anyone serious about building a career in Thai property the right way.

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