Train Muay Thai anytime, anywhere with MyMuayThai.app

Thursday, September 4, 2025
Muay Thai, the beloved national sport of Thailand, has long captured the imagination of martial arts enthusiasts around the world. The art of the eight limbs, once confined to gyms and fight camps across the country, is now just a tap away.

MyMuayThai.app connects users with real trainers and respected gyms, bringing authentic sessions straight to your fingertips. Perfect for expats in condos or those unable to commit to a long-term gym membership, the platform offers flexible private sessions, whether you’re training at home, in the park, or while on the road.

Larger gyms often dominate the field when it comes to Muay Thai, but MyMuayThai.app evens the playing field by giving smaller camps and independent trainers much-needed visibility. This way, students can experience Muay Thai for what it is, beyond the name and theatrics.

What is the MyMuayThai.app?

The MyMuayThai.app is more than just another run-of-the-mill fitness platform. It’s a gateway to real gyms, real trainers, and authentic Muay Thai, connecting users with experienced trainers, respected gyms, and real martial arts culture, all via your phone or tablet.

Profiles of every trainer and gym in the MyMuayThai.app community are reviewed through multiple criteria (identity/contact checks, gym location & media verification, and community feedback). Verified profiles display a badge.

MyMuayThai.app has a real purpose and is designed for every skill level, from curious beginners looking to build fitness and confidence, to seasoned fighters looking to sharpen their form.

Want to train Muay Femur, Muay Mat, Muay Tae, Muay Khao, or Muay Sok? It’s all here. But the platform’s biggest draw? You aren’t tied to a gym.

Flexibility is at the forefront of how MyMuayThai.app approaches training. The platform offers private training and brings the workout to you, making it ideal for expats living in condos or in locations where good Muay Thai gyms feel out of reach.

With training sessions tailored for limited space and minimal equipment, you can learn Muay Thai fundamentals: footwork, striking, and much more, all from your living room or rooftop terrace. For expats juggling city commutes or travellers on tight schedules, this one is for you.

Real Gyms. Real Trainers. Real Culture.

MyMuayThai.app partners with respected gyms, experienced fighters and coaches, offering training sessions that reflect the traditions and roots of the sport. Whether it’s stepping into a partner gym for a training camp or following a private-based session from home, the platform bridges the best of both worlds.

With this in mind, the atmosphere of training camps is delivered right to you. Intense, yet structured training; a tight-knit community and camaraderie; and a supportive environment, all of which are the traditions that define Muay Thai.

It’s a rare combination of convenience and cultural immersion, but MyMuayThai.app does it right, delivering a training experience that feels as real as stepping into a gym in Bangkok, but without leaving your home or condo.

And in preserving such an important slice of Thai culture, MyMuayThai.app follows a no-commission model. That means trainers keep 100% of what they earn.

This setup benefits both sides; users are connected to experienced coaches with time in the ring, and trainers receive full support without middlemen. It’s a simple approach that helps sustain local gyms and gives users a more personal connection to the sport.

Find • Connect/Book • Train

Booking a session takes just three steps:

  1. Find: Browse verified trainers and gyms near you.
  2. Book: Choose the class or trainer that fits your needs. Please note that some trainers may prefer direct contact (e.g., Instagram/LINE) while others use in-site booking.
  3. Train: Enjoy your session, anywhere from cardio to technical Muay Thai.

Users can choose between training directly at verified gyms across the country or booking private sessions that bring the workout to them. Get started at MyMuayThai.app to explore trainers and gyms near you.

With MyMuayThai.app, the ring comes to you. Authentic, flexible, and empowering, expats with a fighting spirit but with little time to spare can now learn one of the world’s most respected martial arts anytime and anywhere.

