Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: November 15, 2025, 10:30 AM
Cigna's 10% lifetime discount on global health insurance is back this November

Planning for long-term health protection while keeping costs manageable? This November, Cigna is once again offering a 10% lifetime discount on its individual global health insurance plans. Enrolling in a Cigna Global Individual policy allows you to enjoy reduced premiums for life, no matter where in the world you live.

November offer: Save 10% on your premium for life

From November 1 to 30, new customers who purchase a Cigna Global Individual Health Insurance policy will receive a 10% discount that remains active for the full duration of the plan.

This promotion applies to Cigna Global Health Options Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans, with coverage starting from four months to annual or longer-term options. It is available worldwide, excluding Singapore, with minimum annual premium requirements as follows:

  • US$3,000 (approximately 113,000 baht, £2,254, or €2,585) for residents of Europe
  • US$4,000 (approximately 150,000 baht, £3,005, or €3,447) for customers in other regions

How to claim your discount

This deal is available only to new Cigna Global Individual customers and must be purchased through a Cigna sales agent. The 10% promotion cannot be combined with other special offers, but it can be used alongside Cigna’s payment structure discounts, which include 10% off for annual payments or 3% off for quarterly payments.

For example, a policy priced at US$5,000 (around 188,000 baht) would first receive the 10% annual payment discount, lowering it to US$4,500 (around 169,000 baht). The 10% promotional discount would then reduce the price further to US$4,050 (around 152,000 baht).

If you choose quarterly payments, the 3% discount reduces the cost to US$4,850 (around 182,000 baht), followed by the 10% promotional discount, bringing the final amount to US$4,365 (around 164,000 baht).

The offer is available only until November 30, so securing your policy during the promotional period ensures long-term savings.

Why Cigna international health insurance stands out

Cigna’s 10% lifetime discount on global health insurance is back this November | News by Thaiger

Cigna’s individual health plans are designed for people who want dependable, high-quality medical access across different countries. Key benefits include:

  • Global private healthcare access: Receive treatment from private hospitals and doctors within your coverage region, ideal for expats and frequent travellers.
  • Comprehensive medical protection: Plans include inpatient and outpatient care, emergency treatment, maternity support, chronic condition management, and unlimited cancer treatment.
  • Direct billing convenience: Many hospitals can charge Cigna directly, reducing the need for upfront payments and lengthy paperwork.
  • Access to Thailand’s leading hospitals: Enjoy cashless treatment at hospitals such as Bumrungrad International Hospital, Bangkok Hospital, and Samitivej Hospital.
  • 24-hour global support: Use Global Care on Demand to speak with a doctor at any time. A local hotline in Thailand is also available for urgent assistance or claims support.
  • Second opinions and medical guidance: Cigna provides a Medical Second Opinion service and personalised support for chronic conditions.
  • Customisable plan options: Select Silver, Gold, or Platinum tiers, with optional add-ons such as dental, vision, mental health coverage, alternative treatments, or medical evacuation.

Who should consider this promotion?

This offer is a strong fit for individuals living in Thailand or preparing to relocate who want long-term health security. It is particularly useful for expats, retirees, digital nomads, and globally mobile professionals who want consistent access to high-quality private healthcare without worrying about limitations in local systems.

If you are seeking a reputable international insurer that provides flexible, comprehensive coverage, this November promotion is an ideal moment to sign up and secure lower premiums for life.

Secure your worldwide health coverage before November 30

Long-term healthcare protection does not need to be expensive. With Cigna’s 10% lifetime discount, you can secure reliable global coverage and maintain reduced premiums as long as your plan stays active.

To take advantage of the offer, contact a Cigna advisor or request a personalised quote online.

The promotion is available until November 30. Protect your health and manage your costs effectively with Cigna Global.

