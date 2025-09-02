Phatthalung teen arrested after hammer attack on family

Teen’s drug-fuelled assault ends in arrest

Bright Choomanee
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Phatthalung teen arrested after hammer attack on family
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A 15 year old boy in Phatthalung was apprehended by police after he violently attacked family members under the influence of methamphetamine. Armed with a hammer, he attempted to assault his mother and grandmother before police intervened.

Police Lieutenant Chokdee Areerak, the deputy inspector of Mueang Phatthalung Police Station, led officers to surround a house in Mueang Phatthalung district after being informed of the incident. Upon arrival, they found the teenager, referred to as A, trying to harm his family members. The police used a taser to subdue him safely.

A search of the boy’s bedroom revealed 13 methamphetamine pills and various drug paraphernalia scattered around. Evidence of prior drug use was also noted. Additionally, police found a 9mm bullet, a 9mm shell casing, and three .22 calibre shell casings hidden in a plastic bag under the bed, along with a firearm.

Following his arrest, the boy was taken to Mueang Phatthalung Police Station. He faces charges related to drug offences, and further legal proceedings are underway, reported KhaoSod.

Phatthalung teen arrested after hammer attack on family | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

In similar news, a 26 year old man, allegedly under the influence of drugs, launched a violent attack on his neighbours in Chaiyaphum province, killing one and seriously injuring another. He later fled to a temple, where he was arrested and confessed to the crime.

The incident took place on March 16 in Ban Nong Ben, Moo 6, Nong Bua Daeng subdistrict. Police Lieutenant Witoon Phaphong-ngarm of Nong Bua Daeng Police Station responded to the scene alongside medical staff and the Luang Siri rescue unit. They found 11 year old Tawan with knife wounds and rushed him to hospital. His grandfather, 67 year old Puk, was discovered dead nearby.

Witnesses said the suspect had a history of erratic and violent behaviour towards neighbours. Earlier that day, he approached the victims’ home during what appeared to be a psychotic episode.

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
