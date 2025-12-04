Thailand retirement visa insurance requirement explained (2025 update)

The Thaiger key takeaways

Thailand’s OA, O-X, and LTR visas require health insurance.

Minimum coverage varies by visa type, so applicants should confirm requirements with the specific Thai embassy or consulate.

Local plans are cheaper and meet the basic rules, while international plans offer higher protection and broader access to private hospitals.

Thinking about retiring in Thailand is something many people do once they have had enough of grey winters and crowded cities. Thanks to its pace of life, affordable healthcare, and year-round warm weather, the country is a popular destination for retirees around the world.

If you are thinking about spending your retirement here, chances are you have already come across the Non-Immigrant OA Visa, widely known as the Thailand Retirement Visa. The visa requirements can feel confusing, especially when it comes to health insurance. So, we created this guide with Pacific Prime Thailand to help you understand what you actually need to do before moving here.

Why you need health insurance to retire in Thailand

Thailand offers a few different visas for retirees, which is why the rules often feel confusing. The Non-Immigrant O Visa is a short-stay option that lasts ninety days and is based on financial proof. The OA and O-X visas are long-stay options, and both require valid health insurance. If you are applying for the OA visa, you will need to show that you have a policy that meets the government’s minimum coverage.

The insurance requirement was introduced to make sure long-term visitors have enough protection for medical care in Thailand, especially if they plan to use private hospitals. It applies whether you apply for the visa at a Thai embassy abroad or extend it inside Thailand.

Retirees who want a long-term option can also consider the LTR visa, which is valid for up to ten years. It is popular among high-income earners, remote workers, and retirees who want long-term stability.

The official insurance minimums

To meet the requirement for the OA visa, your policy should provide medical coverage of at least US$100,000 or 3,000,000 baht. The coverage must stay valid for your entire permitted stay. For example, if your visa extension gives you one year in Thailand, you need a full year of coverage.

You may also come across older figures that list 400,000 baht for inpatient care and 40,000 baht for outpatient care. Some embassies still follow these older amounts, so it is always worth checking with the specific Thai embassy or consulate you are applying through. Requirements can differ slightly depending on location.

The LTR visa requires health insurance with at least US$50,000 in coverage. This rule is more straightforward than the other retirement visa routes, and the insurance requirement is clearly defined.

Local or international insurance?

Retirees can generally choose between local Thai health insurance or international health insurance plans. Both work perfectly fine, but the experience is very different.

Local plans are the easiest to buy and are usually much cheaper. Some are designed specifically for OA holders, such as Luma Long Stay Care, and often come with fast approval and no medical check-up for older applicants. Many retirees choose them simply to meet the minimum visa requirement. The trade-off is that deductibles tend to be high and overall coverage limits are lower. This can be an issue if you prefer private hospitals or want wider protection.

International plans offer broader coverage, higher limits and the option to use hospitals overseas if needed. They are also more stable since international insurers follow stricter regulations. However, they are noticeably more expensive, especially for retirees over 60. On the positive side, some plans for older people are becoming more flexible, which is why many long-term expats prefer them despite the higher premiums.

How much you should expect to pay

If your goal is simply to satisfy the visa requirement, local plans can cost under 20,000 baht per year. Just keep in mind that the deductible can exceed 200,000 baht, which means you pay that amount first before the insurer covers the rest.

More comprehensive expat insurance can cost over 100,000 baht a year depending on your age, medical history and the level of coverage you want. While the price can be significant, many retirees value the peace of mind that comes with stronger protection.

Do you need to keep paying for insurance every year?

The general rule is simple. If your visa required insurance when you first applied, you must keep an active policy every year when you renew in Thailand. If your visa never required insurance, you do not need a policy for future renewals either.

How to choose a plan that makes sense for your lifestyle

Start by deciding whether you want coverage only for the visa requirement or a plan that genuinely supports your healthcare needs. If you expect to visit private hospitals often, or if you want the option to receive treatment abroad, an international plan may suit you better. If you are healthy and mostly want to fulfil the visa obligations, a local plan will work.

Many retirees prefer to speak with an insurance broker like Pacific Prime Thailand rather than compare policies themselves. They can help you understand the differences and recommend plans that fit your situation. Plus, they work with both local and international insurers, so you can explore options in one place without feeling pushed toward a single company.

If you're ready to make your move to the Land of Smiles, contact Pacific Prime Thailand for more information on health insurance for retirees.