Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown

Marine officials in Pattaya have announced new rules requiring all rental jet skis to carry group insurance, warning operators of strict penalties for violations.

The crackdown was announced at a high-level meeting chaired by Bang Lamung Senior District Chief Wanchat Wannaphrahm at the Bang Lamung District Community Hall. Also in attendance were Jarin Butrwong, Director of the Pattaya Regional Harbormaster Office, local police, and relevant agencies, who came together to finalise enforcement procedures according to the 2016 Ministry of Transport Regulation for limited maritime vessels.

Clause 5 of the regulation outlines clear insurance requirements. Coverage must include compensation for death, loss of limb, or permanent disability, along with medical treatment costs and damage to the jet ski. The rules apply to both renters and third parties involved in any incidents.

Currently, 490 jet skis are officially registered for rental use under the Pattaya Harbormaster. Each must immediately comply by securing the necessary group insurance policy.

Failure to do so carries a steep price:

Jarin Butrwong stressed the importance of the new directive.

“Tourist confidence in Pattaya’s water sports depends on ironclad safety standards.”

He added that uninsured jet skis would no longer be allowed to operate, warning that operators who fail to comply will be swiftly penalised.

Jet ski rental businesses have been ordered to submit proof of valid group insurance to the Harbormaster Office in the coming weeks. Officials will also begin conducting random inspections immediately to enforce compliance, The Pattaya News reported.

The move comes amid rising concerns over safety and accountability in Pattaya’s watersports industry, long criticised for scams, accidents, and poor regulation.

Officials say the crackdown is aimed at boosting tourist confidence, improving safety, and cleaning up the industry ahead of the High Season.