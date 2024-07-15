PHOTO: MUGENDAI

From izakayas to shabu-shabu to high-end omakase, we can’t get enough of Japanese cuisine! Fortunately, Bangkok has a staggering list of incredible Japanese restaurants. Authentic, new world, and fusion-style Japanese restaurants fill up Bangkok’s dining scene. So whether you want to indulge in delicious sushi and sashimi, try some authentic teppanyaki, or stuff yourself with comforting bowls of ramen and shabu-shabu, you’ll find just the right restaurant in the city.

If you are in the mood for Japanese cuisine, we have just the list for you! Check out these top Japanese restaurants in Bangkok, ready to satisfy your taste buds.

Top 5 Japanese restaurants in Bangkok

1. MUGENDAI

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30 to 22.00

Address: 9 FL. The Emquartier, Helix Zone

Are you looking for the best blend of Japanese and Western cuisines in Bangkok? MUGENDAI might be the place you need. With an exquisite quality of food that justifies the price, the chefs have meticulously honed their craft and prepared each dish with fresh, high-quality ingredients imported directly from Japan.

While the menu has an array of delicious and special dishes, the highlight of it is undoubtedly the Uni Awabi Supertoast. This dish features fresh sea urchin and abalone with liver sauce on toast and its taste is enticing enough to be crowned as a highlight from the menu. However, you can also choose from other notable options of authentic Japanese dishes that are as delightful and satisfying as the Supertoast such as the Sashimi that melts in your mouth.

MUGENDAI offers an experience that goes beyond deliciousness as the breathtaking panoramic 180-degree city view from the restaurant adds a mesmerising experience to your dinner. This environment creates the perfect ambience to enjoy your surf and turf dinner in the best luxury that complements its location.

Stay updated with their Facebook and enjoy the flavours at MUGENDAI, where each dish is made to perfection and defines “Scrumptious Infinity” with every bite.

2. Tsu Japanese Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30 to 14.30 and 17.30 to 22.00

Address: JW Marriot Hotel, 4 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok 10110.

Where can you find the best Japanese food outside of Japan? Tsu Japanese Restaurant might be the answer. Sure, the price may be on the higher side, but the quality of the food certainly justifies it. The talented chefs masterfully prepare every dish using incredibly fresh and high-quality ingredients.

The menu includes an array of exquisite creations. However, Wagyu Foie Gras Pepper Roll, Grilled Japanese Shizuoka Eel on Rice, and Grilled Miso Marinated Silver Cod take centre stage. If you’re adventurous, be sure to try the fiery Spicy Tuna Roll. And to seal your culinary delight, the Homemade Yomogi Mochi is too hard to miss.

Besides the fantastic food, Tsu also offers attentive service, providing a personal touch to your dining experience. The open-concept dining room, accentuated with bright and subtle colours, adds a further layer of satisfaction. The decor nods to traditional Japanese aesthetic while still embracing a chic, modern design that fits its central Bangkok location.

3. Yamazato

Opening hours: Daily, 06.00 to 10.30, 11.30 to 14.30, and 18.00 – 22.30

Address: The Okura Prestige Bangkok, 57 Thanon Witthayu, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok 10330.

Yamazato is one of the very first Japanese restaurants to receive a Plate award in the inaugural Michelin Bangkok Guide. Located on the 24th floor of the Okra Prestige Bangkok Hotel, the restaurant overlooks an incredible cityscape and serves refined Japanese cuisine. The restaurant is divided into 3 main sections: a sushi bar, teppanyaki grill tables, and a private dining area.

The sushi bar offers a wide selection of sushi and sashimi, made with fresh fish from Tokyo’s prestigious Toyosu Fish Market. The menu ranges from fine dining cuisine, high-end kaiseki ryouri, and omakase chef’s table to an a la carte menu of noodle dishes, teriyaki, sashimi, and more. Everything comes beautifully presented, fresh, and most of all, delicious.

With perfectly made food, quality ingredients, amazing views, and personalised service, Yamazato is the perfect spot for a special night out.

4. Zuma

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday, 11.30 to 15.00 and 18.00 to 01.00

Friday to Saturday, 11.30 to 15.00 and 18.00 to 02.00

Sunday, 11.00 to 15.30 and 18.00 to 01.00

Address: The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.

If you are looking for an elegant but fun dining experience, Zuma is the place for you. Located at the St. Regis Hotel, this restaurant takes on izakaya-style dining, yet with a very sophisticated and elegant twist. They serve creative and innovative Japanese cuisine made with fresh ingredients. You can choose some exciting dishes from the sushi counter, the main kitchen, or the grill. Their signature dishes include the gindara saikyo misoyaki, a delicate black cod marinated in miso for 3 days and served wrapped in hoba leaf. The restaurant’s dining style provides something similar to a tapas-style since all dishes can be shared between friends.

In addition to the truly superb food, don’t miss out on their unique signature cocktail called the “rhubarb.” This cocktail combines rhubarb-infused sake and vodka that is chilled at -42°C along with passion fruit. Zuma also boasts an excellent wine cellar, which has more than 1,500 bottles of fine wine, champagne, and of course, sake.

To book a stay at the St. Regis Hotel, you can use our partner Agoda to choose this luxury hotel and many more that will elevate your dining experience.

5. Jua Izakaya

Opening hours: Daily, 18.00 to 00.00

Address: 672 49 Charoen Krung Rd, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

Another Japanese restaurant in Bangkok you need to try is Jua. It’s a modern izakaya restaurant that specialises in yakitori and finely handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant is set in a former illegal gambling spot, and the name Jua (Thai for the gambling term ‘hit me’) is a reference to this. At this restaurant, you can dine on an assortment of Japanese tapas-style delicacies, perfect for friends to share over a few beverages. If you look at the photographs on the wall, you will realise that yakitori and kushiyaki are the highlights here. Make sure to try the banana and prawn flavoured cocktail and rare spirits.

Whether you need an after-work snack or a night out with friends, Jua is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some delicious food. The restaurant’s design combines the spirit of Osaka’s backstreets and Bangkok’s old town, giving you both a vibrant but laid-back vibe.

Summary of Top 5 Japanese restaurants in Bangkok

Restaurant Name Description Address Opening Hours MUGENDAI Upscale Japanese & Western fusion 693 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 Daily, 11.30 to 22.00 Tsu Japanese Restaurant High-end Japanese JW Marriot Hotel, 4 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok 10110 Daily, 11.30 to 14.30 and 17.30 to 22.00 Yamazato Michelin Plate Winner, Refined Japanese Cuisine The Okura Prestige Bangkok, 57 Thanon Witthayu, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok 10330 Daily, 06.00 to 10.30, 11.30 to 14.30, and 18.00 – 22.30 Zuma Elegant Izakaya with Innovative Dishes The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330 Monday to Thursday, 11.30 to 15.00 and 18.00 to 01.00 Friday to Saturday, 11.30 to 15.00 and 18.00 to 02.00 Sunday, 11.00 to 15.30 and 18.00 to 01.00 Jua Izakaya Modern Izakaya with Yakitori & Cocktails 672 49 Charoen Krung Rd, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500 Daily, 18.00 to 00.00

Bangkok surely doesn’t disappoint when it comes to Japanese restaurants serving delicious authentic cuisine. If you are looking for more culinary delights in the city, read our article on new cafes to check out in Bangkok: 2024 edition.

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.