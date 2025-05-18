If you thought Bangkok was all street food and sizzling woks (which, let’s be honest, is already pretty fantastic), think again. This city is also a world-class playground for globe-trotting gourmands, with international fine dining spots that whisk you from the Italian Riviera to modern-day Tokyo — all without ever leaving the city limits.

Can’t-miss international fine dining restaurants in Bangkok

From Michelin-starred elegance to daring culinary art, Bangkok’s international dining scene is bold, brilliant, and bursting with flavour. Whether you’re craving refined French flair, cutting-edge Korean-Japanese fusion, or classic Mediterranean charm, these top tables deliver it with style. Hungry yet? Let’s dive into our favourite international fine dining restaurants in Bangkok.

On this page

Restaurant (Jump to section) Description Eat Me Restaurant Creative, bold flavours with a playful vibe, offering a variety of global influences. Akira Back Modern Japanese-Korean fusion, elevated with dramatic flair and a view from the 37th floor. Bull & Bear Sophisticated, world-class steaks with custom grills, offering a chic yet laid-back atmosphere. Enoteca Italian elegance in a wine-centric dining experience, focusing on rustic Italian flavours with fine wine pairings. INDDEE Progressive Indian cuisine with a modern twist, blending bold spices and innovative dishes. Acqua Restaurant Bangkok Modern, sophisticated Italian cuisine with a focus on bold, high-quality ingredients. KiSara Refined Japanese fine dining with a focus on seasonal dishes, sashimi, and sushi in a calming atmosphere. WOLF 984 Theatrical dining with a mix of Japanese shokuiku and fine dining, offering a cosmic atmosphere and bold flavours. JHOL Coastal Indian fine dining with a bold twist on traditional flavours, featuring modern, innovative techniques. Villa Frantzén Scandinavian fine dining from celebrated Swedish chef Björn Frantzén. Na-Oh Bangkok Unique dining experience inside a refurbished aeroplane, blending Thai and international flavours in a futuristic setting.

Eat Me Restaurant

If Bangkok’s dining scene were a party, Eat Me would be the effortlessly cool guest who shows up fashionably late, orders something wild, and charms everyone in the room. Hidden on a leafy Silom street, this long-standing favourite has been shaking things up since 1998 with bold flavours, sleek vibes, and a cheeky name that says it all.

Okay, so full disclosure – this is a bit of a cheat, because Eat Me likes to think of itself a casual restaurant with fine dining quality food, rather than a fine dining restaurant. But it’s just too good not to include!

Is it a little sassy? Absolutely. But behind the playful exterior is a serious commitment to excellence. Chef Tim Butler (a culinary magician with a globe-trotting palate) crafts dishes that are both adventurous and grounded, pulling ingredients from sustainable sources and fusing global influences with local surprises. Expect the unexpected, and then expect it to be delicious.

Start strong with the Pan-Seared Sea Scallops, swimming in a lobster bisque with spicy chorizo — it’s creamy, smoky, and just a little bit scandalous. Feeling fancy? Go for the Soft Scrambled Duck Egg with Sea Urchin, or dive into the Japanese Busyu Wagyu (A5) Tataki with Ponzu Miso and fresh Wasabi. One word: ah-mazing.

For mains, the Grilled Iberico Pork Pluma is a definite standout, perfectly paired with Chimichurri sauce, leek, and roasted hazelnuts. For something a little edgier, the Red Curry Oxtail & Bone Marrow is a wild ride of East-meets-West comfort. And vegetarians aren’t left behind: the Black Truffle Risotto is rich, earthy, and so indulgent it might cause truffle envy at your table.

And hey, dessert isn’t optional here. Order the Sticky Date Pudding with hot butterscotch and vanilla ice cream — then thank us later.

Now, drinks. The bar here is a destination of its own. Mixologist Pop Direkrittkul serves up wildly inventive drinks like the Tom Yum Goong Cocktail — grilled prawn shell–infused vodka with Thai herbs — or the green curry–inspired Kaeng Khiao-Whan. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, try the Khow Nhew Ma-Maung, a liquid mango sticky rice cocktail that doubles as dessert in a glass.

Eat Me is spread over three art-filled floors and serves until 1am daily, making it one of the few spots in town where late-night fine dining is still alive and kicking. Whether you’re here for cocktails, cravings, or something in between, this place always delivers — stylishly!

Hours: Everyday, 5pm – 1am

Location: 1/6 Soi Phiphat 2, Convent Road, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500

Recommendation: Japanese Busyu Wagyu (A5) Tataki, Grilled Iberico Pork Pluma, and Sticky Date Pudding

Drink Recommendation: Khow Nhew Ma-Maung cocktail and Fa-rang cocktail

Contact: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Friendly Food (@ritafriendlyfood)

Akira Back

When it comes to dinner with a view and an attitude, Akira Back soars above the rest — literally! Perched on the 37th floor of the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, this modern marvel is the Thai debut of Chef Akira Back, the snowboarding daredevil turned Michelin-starred culinary rockstar. His signature style? High-octane flavour, dramatic plating, and a bold blend of Korean, Japanese, and Western influences that’ll leave your tastebuds doing backflips.

The vibe is sleek and sexy — think moody lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows, a glitzy sushi bar, and private rooms with jaw-dropping views of Bangkok’s skyline. Whether you’re here for an unforgettable date night or a celebration with flair, Akira Back brings the wow factor from start to finish.

Start your culinary adventure with the Tuna Pizza (umami aioli, truffle oil, chef’s kiss) or the Toro Tartare with Oscietra caviar. Want something mysterious? Order the Nazo Mystery Box — nine off-menu surprises straight from the chef’s imagination.

Craving comfort with a twist? The AB Tacos with wagyu bulgogi are mini bites of brilliance, and the Brother From Another Mother (Unagi, Amago Tempura, Foie Gras) is pure, buttery bliss. For mains, splurge on the Japanese A5 Wagyu Striploin or the Wagyu Short Rib Don with foie gras, truffle jus, and uni. Trust me, it’s worth it!

The Chef’s Akira Experience tasting menu is a no-brainer for foodies wanting the full ride. Add the wine or sake pairing for the full “treat yourself” moment.

Signature cocktails here are as creative as the dishes. Try the Hangover in Seoul — a cheeky mix of sake, carrot juice, vodka, and black pepper. Want something smoother? The Coco Xpress with coconut syrup, amaro, and espresso is basically dessert in a glass.

Mocktails, sake, wine — Akira Back has it all. Whether you’re sipping or celebrating, there’s something on the menu that’ll pair perfectly with your view.

For sky-high dining that’s anything but ordinary, Akira Back hits every note — bold flavours, cool vibes, and a whole lot of culinary confidence.

Hours: Everyday, 5.30pm -11pm

Location: 37th Floor, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Recommendation: Tuna Pizza, Nazo Mystery Box, Crab Fried Rice, and Brother From Another Mother

Drink Recommendation: Ki No Bi Gin and Hangover in Seoul

Contact: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akira Back Bangkok (@akirabackbkk)

Bull & Bear

Looking to sink your teeth into some serious steak while soaking in some seriously swanky vibes? Bull & Bear at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok is your golden ticket.

This place practically oozes sophistication, but it’s not just about looking good — Bull & Bear brings the heat (literally) with their custom-made grill, expertly designed for smoking, slow roasting, baking, and grilling. It’s like the heavyweight champion of kitchens, and it doesn’t mess around.

Start strong with the Hokkaido Scallops — silky, perfectly cooked, and served with a cauliflower mousse that’ll knock your socks off. Then, brace yourself for the main event: the Wagyu Ribeye. This beauty is cooked just the way you like it — juicy, fatty, and downright legendary. If you’re more of a lean meat lover, go for the Kagoshima Wagyu Tenderloin A5 — it’s soft, tender, and practically melts in your mouth. Pair it with their Truffle Mac & Cheese and one of their homemade sauces, and you’re good to go.

Of course, no feast at Bull & Bear would be complete without raising a glass. Their extensive wine list is like a passport to flavour town, perfectly complementing the hearty, meaty dishes. Or try one of their signature cocktails — the Waldorf Gloom Lifter goes down a treat, smooth and bold like the steak it pairs with.

Whether you’re celebrating something special or just in the mood for a world-class meal, Bull & Bear has the charm, the chops, and the charisma to make your night unforgettable. After all, why settle for anything less than the best?

Location: 55th Floor, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Hours:

Lunch : Everyday, 11.30am – 3pm

Dinner : Everyday, 5.30pm – 10.30pm



Recommendation: Wagyu Ribeye, Kagoshima Wagyu Tenderloin A5, Truffle Mac & Cheese, Hokkaido Scallops

Drink Recommendation: Fizzy Forest Mocktail and Waldorf Gloom Lifter Cocktail

Contact: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bull & Bear at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok (@bullandbear.bkk)

Enoteca

Welcome to Enoteca, a charming “wine library” turned fine dining hideaway where romance meets ravioli. This beloved Italian spot offers more than just a meal — it’s a full-blown Italian love letter, sealed with a cork!

Founded in 2004 by Giancarlo and his son Nicola, Enoteca started out as a celebration of Italian wines paired with rustic bites. Fast forward to today, and under the culinary wizardry of Chef Federico (a Milanese talent with a resumé that includes stints at Michelin-starred icons like Paul Bocuse and JAN in France), Enoteca has become a gourmet Bangkok staple.

Let’s talk menu — because mamma mia, it’s a journey! Begin your feast with their Mortadella Amuse-Bouche (incredible). Then, dive into their Barbecue Rock Lobster with Crispy Zucchini Blossom or their Onion Filled with Braised Chop Quails. Prefer a cold starter? The Bluefin Tuna Tartare with Basil Pearls is as beautiful as it is bold.

When it comes to pasta, Enoteca isn’t playing around. The Tagliatelle with Morel Mushrooms and Pecorino Fondue is rich, creamy, and absolutely perfect for cheese-lovers. Ravioli fans will love the Ravioli stuffed with Foie Gras and Guinea Fowl — a luxurious meal, especially if you request that extra black truffle. Yes, please!

For mains, if you’re feeling fancy (and hungry), the Fiorentina-style 1.2kg Angus T-bone steak is a no-holds-barred Italian classic worth sharing — or not! Plus, fish fans can dive headfirst into the Seabass Fillet with Broccoli Cream and Black Truffle.

And don’t forget the wine! The sommeliers here know their Sangiovese from their Syrah and are more than happy to guide you. Not sure where to begin? A crisp Gavi di Gavi or a bold Barolo never steers you wrong.

Smart casual dress is appreciated, so leave the flip-flops at home! And remember — this is a slow food haven, so settle in, sip your wine, and savour every bite. Buon appetito!

Hours: Everyday, 6pm – 12am

Location: Soi Sukhumvit 27, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110

Recommendation: Seabass Fillet with Broccoli Cream and Black Truffle, Tagliatelle with Morel Mushrooms and Pecorino Fondue

Drink Recommendation: Gavi di Gavi and Barolo

Contact: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Friendly Food (@ritafriendlyfood)

INDDEE

In the mood for Indian cuisine that’s anything but ordinary? INDDEE is where the magic happens. This fine dining gem brings a bold, inventive twist to traditional Indian flavours — all without losing an ounce of soul. Chef Muni Aiyer leads the charge with playful, progressive plates that are as beautiful as they are delicious.

The only way to go here is the 9-destination tasting journey across India — a set course menu that will leave you inspired, delighted, and absolutely stuffed. The highlights? Start off strong with the incredible Sol Kadhi Oyster and Pakoda, but make sure to leave room for the main course! Choose from one of three options: Scraping the Pot Chicken, Yesterday’s Rice, or Highlander’s Marinade Lamb. We recommend the lamb — fall-off-the-bone tender, with a perfect accompaniments and a zesty marinade you won’t stop thinking about.

Plus, the drinks list is equally exciting. Their Masala Martini is cheeky and full of character, while the wine list — cleverly curated to complement the spice-driven menu! — features some excellent old and new world bottles. For something refreshing, try the Mango Lassi Spritz, a playful spin on the traditional drink that’s perfect for the heat.

Service is spot-on: warm, attentive, and informative. At INDDEE, Indian dining gets a confident, cosmopolitan glow-up — and we’re absolutely here for it.

Hours: Everyday, 5.30pm – 11.30pm

Location: 68, 1 Soi Langsuan, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330

Recommendation: Sol Kadhi Oyster and Highlander’s Marinade Lamb (from 9-destination menu)

Drink Recommendation: Masala Martini and Mango Lassi Spritz

Contact: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDDEE MICHELIN Indian Fine Dining (@inddeebkk)

Acqua Restaurant Bangkok

If a sea breeze from Sardinia and a gust of Phuket glam had a love child in Bangkok, Acqua Restaurant would be it. This refined-yet-relaxed Italian fine dining spot brings serious culinary clout from Chef Alessandro Frau, who made waves for over 16 years in Phuket before finally landing in the heart of Bangkok.

Acqua is not your nonna’s trattoria. It’s modern, sophisticated, and stunning — think slick interiors, soft lighting, and a warm, informal atmosphere. This is fine dining, Italian-style — laid-back but laser-focused on quality.

Chef Alessandro’s menu is a love letter to Italy with a few passionate side glances at Japan, Spain, and France. The degustation menu is a culinary thrill ride, featuring highlights like Scallops Foie Gras, 72-hour wagyu beef cheeks tortelli with black truffle, and the showstopping roasted suckling pig with saffron violette potatoes. Finish with the dreamy Fior di Latte semifreddo that tastes like a sweet memory wrapped in a cloud.

Prefer to freestyle? The à la carte menu is a greatest-hits album of indulgence. Don’t miss the Grilled Octopus with rosemary potatoes and Burrata stracciatella, and definitely try the Spaghetti Bottarga red prawn. Plus, seafood lovers, get your forks ready — the Crudo seafood platter is the stuff of mermaid dreams.

The wine list? Oh, it’s a beast — 780+ labels strong and award-winning, with something sensational for every sip and story. Want a perfect pairing? The wine degustation add-on is our go-to for a full sensory experience.

Pro tip: End your night with La Banana di Maurizio Cattelan — a cheeky dessert inspired by the viral art piece (and a great excuse to say, “Yes, I ate art”).

Hours:

Lunch : Tuesday – Sunday, 12pm – 3pm

Dinner : Tuesday – Sunday, 6pm – 10.30pm

Location: 16/18 Soi Somkid, Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Recommendation: Scallops Foie Gras, Spaghetti Bottarga red prawn, Roasted suckling pig with saffron violette potatoes, and La Banana di Maurizio Cattelan

Drink Recommendation: 2015 Barolo (to pair with the wagyu tortelli) or Franciacorta (to pair with seafood), plus the Summertime in Sardinia cocktail!

Contact: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Friendly Food (@ritafriendlyfood)

KiSara

If your idea of happiness is perfectly grilled unagi, glistening cuts of sashimi, and sake that sings to your soul, then KiSara at Conrad Bangkok is calling your name. This elegant Japanese fine-dining spot is where tradition meets modern finesse — like Kyoto calm dressed in Bangkok chic.

KiSara serves up seasonal set menus for both lunch and dinner, each one thoughtfully curated to take you on a journey through Japan’s rich culinary heritage. Think artfully presented kaiseki-style courses, including ultra-fresh sashimi, melt-in-your-mouth wagyu, delicately grilled fish, and handcrafted tempura that’s crisped to golden perfection.

For sushi purists, the Sushi Kaiseki Set is a must, showcasing the freshest seasonal fish with precision and flair. For something a little stockier, go for the Japanese Wagyu Beef A4 Sirloin or the Spiny Lobster Sets — they’re absolutely to die for, and available for both lunch and dinner! And for the classic-lovers, you can’t go wrong with their Unagi Donburi or Grilled Gindara Sets — satisfying, soulful, and beautifully balanced.

To elevate the experience, KiSara also boasts an exclusive collection of premium Japanese sake. From crisp, dry Junmai to delicate Daiginjo, the staff can help pair the perfect pour with your meal. Not a sake fan? No problem — they’ve got Japanese whisky, umeshu, and refreshing green tea to keep things perfectly zen.

For a taste of Japan without leaving Bangkok, KiSara delivers a refined, detail-driven dining experience that’s as soothing as it is satisfying. Whether you’re sealing a business deal or just treating yourself to something special, this is a slice of Tokyo tucked into the heart of Bangkok.

Hours:

Lunch : Everyday, 11.30am – 2.30pm

Dinner : Everyday, 6pm – 10pm

Location: 3rd Floor, Conrad Bangkok

Recommendation: Japanese Wagyu Beef A4 Sirloin Set and Sushi Kaiseki Set

Drink Recommendation: Momo Cocktail

Contact: Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conrad Bangkok (@conradbangkokhotel)

WOLF 984

Ready to let your inner foodie off its leash? WOLF 984 is one of Bangkok’s best-kept culinary secrets — part fine dining, part cosmic fever dream, and all kinds of unforgettable. This moody, moonlit den is the brainchild of Chef Yada Ruangsukudom, who draws on Japanese shokuiku philosophy and lets fire, charcoal, and hay do the talking. If you like your dinner with a side of drama, you’re in the right place.

Step inside and it’s like entering a lunar forest — seriously. Whether you’re seated in the glowing Moon Room upstairs or at the Galaxy Table below, everything (from the lighting to the custom tableware) is designed to make you feel like you’re dining on another planet. It’s celestial, theatrical, and just the right amount of mysterious.

But let’s get to the good stuff — the food. Start with the Foie Gras & Blueberry Tart, a luxurious little bite layered with foie gras terrine, red wine onion chutney, fresh blueberries, and a cloud of Italian meringue. Then there’s the Uni Toast — a tiny sourdough square topped with Hokkaido uni and a zingy pickled egg sauce. One bite and you’ll be howling for more.

Next up, don’t miss the Wagyu Hamburg, featuring mushroom risotto, black truffle beef, jus, and crispy shallots. And for a proper showstopper? The Amadai fish — served with Leek Veloute, Dashi Consomme, and a Lobster-Stuffed Zucchini Flower — is the stuff that dreams are made of. Trust us — it’s the kind of dish you’ll be thinking about long after the plates are cleared.

WOLF 984 isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a whole experience. Just be sure to reserve in advance, especially if you’re angling for the Moon Room — trust us, it’s worth it!

Hours: Thursday – Tuesday, 5pm – 10pm (closed Wednesdays)

Location: 984 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 17, Lane 7, Sathon, Bangkok 10110

Recommendation: Foie Gras & Blueberry Tart, Wagyu Hamburg, and Amadai

Drink Recommendation: Slytherin Cocktail and Lolita Mocktail

Contact: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Friendly Food (@ritafriendlyfood)

JHOL

If you’re looking for a culinary joyride down the spice-laced coasts of India, JHOL is your golden ticket. This Sukhumvit gem (helmed by celebrated chef Hari Nayak, no less!) brings the playful soul of Mumbai and the coastal zing of India right to your plate — and your glass!

“Jhol” means “mischief” in Mumbai slang, and trust us, your taste buds are in for a delightful bit of trouble. The food is coastal Indian with a twist — think Konkan, Malabar, Chettinad, Pondicherry, and Bay of Bengal vibes, all dialled up with precision and elegance. Chef Hari, a Culinary Institute of America grad who cut his teeth at NYC’s 3-Michelin-starred Daniel, has turned nostalgic memories from his hometown of Udupi into one of Bangkok’s most talked-about dining experiences.

Start with a Kundapura Ghee Roast Chicken, then dive into the soul-soothing Kurobuta Pork Chop Vindaloo or maybe the aromatic Coorgi Pandi or Alleppey Mango curries. Pair your meal with their fluffy rice or flaky parotta — go family-style and share the love (and the curry). It’s Indian comfort food dressed up in fine-dining fashion, without the fuss.

The cocktails at JHOL aren’t just drinks — they’re flavour experiments in a glass. Our pick? The Monsoon Negroni — a rainy-day dream of kokum-infused Campari, spiced vermouth and basil clay.

And if you’re skipping the booze? The mocktails are not to be missed, and all named after characters from the Mahabharata. For our pick, try the Draupati (with green mango, ginger, habanero and magic masala) — it’s basically a Bollywood blockbuster in a glass.

Plus, their wine list is a who’s who of natural and biodynamic producers — bold reds, zesty whites, and even some funky orange wines. Ask the team for a pairing recommendation; they know their stuff!

So come hungry. Leave curious. And don’t be surprised if you find yourself booking your next table before dessert lands!

Hours:

Lunch : Everyday, 12pm – 2.30pm

Dinner : Everyday, 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Location: 7/2 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Bangkok 10110

Recommendation: Kundapura Ghee Roast Chicken, Kurobuta Pork Chop Vindaloo, and Coorgi Pandi or Alleppey Mango curries

Drink Recommendation: Monsoon Negroni

Contact: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COASTAL INDIAN CUISINE (@jholbkk)

Villa Frantzén

If lagom had a taste for luxury, it’d dine at Villa Frantzén. This stylish hideaway brings the best of Stockholm to Bangkok, courtesy of chef Björn Frantzén — the culinary powerhouse behind Sweden’s first three-Michelin-starred restaurant.

The space feels like a modern Nordic dream: sleek wood, moody lighting, and a courtyard garden that hums with crickets and conversation. It’s intimate and immersive — like being invited to a very stylish Scandinavian dinner party in the tropics!

Now let’s talk food — because it’s nothing short of magiskt. The tasting menu is a seasonal wonderland, seamlessly marrying Nordic techniques with Thai ingredients. You might start with the signature Snacks & Bubbles set — a playful lineup of bites like truffle-and-aged-cheese custards or crispy tartlets topped with fermented chili and herbs.

Then come the showstoppers. Think Hokkaido Scallops with brown butter and fermented plums, or Smoked Duck Breast glazed with tamarind and birch syrup. The flavours are clean, bold, and comforting — a combo that practically screams Scandinavia.

Drinks? Go full Nordic with a Cloudberry-Infused Aquavit, or sip the Frantzén Old Fashioned — a moody mix of Thai rum and Swedish forest honey. The wine pairings are a delight too, if you’re feeling extra glad i hatten (a little tipsy and very happy).

As the Swedes say, ‘det är ingen ko på isen’ — there’s no cow on the ice, meaning there’s no need to hurry. And that’s exactly the vibe here: slow down, savour, and soak it all in.

Whether you’re chasing Michelin magic or just looking for something deeply memorable, Villa Frantzén is a candlelit love letter to flavour, craft, and connection — the kind of place that will charm your wool socks off.

Hours:

Dinner : Tuesday – Sunday, 5.30pm – 11pm

Lunch: Saturday – Sunday, 12pm – 2pm

Location: Soi Yen Akat 3, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120

Recommendation: Snacks & Bubbles, Hokkaido scallops, Smoked duck

Drink Recommendation: Frantzén Old Fashioned, Cloudberry Aquavit

Contact: Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V I L L A F R A N T Z É N (@villafrantzen)

Na-Oh Bangkok

Strap in and get ready for takeoff — because dining at Na-Oh Bangkok is anything but ordinary. Housed inside a real, refurbished Lockheed L1011 Tristar aeroplane, this one-of-a-kind restaurant takes you on a gastronomic journey that’s part fine dining, part sci-fi fantasy, and all delicious.

Inspired by the story of Noah’s Ark, Na-Oh is all about exploration and discovery — culinary and otherwise. The name itself means “journey” — and from the moment you step inside the sleek aircraft cabin (now transformed into a jaw-droppingly chic dining room), you know you’re in for a ride. While Thai flavours often make a cameo, they’re just one part of a larger, more daring ensemble. Here, East meets West, old meets new, and local ingredients are remixed with global techniques and futuristic flair.

Each dish tells a story, often tied to seasonal concepts or whimsical themes. You might find Japanese amaebi prawns paired with truffle foam, or French-style duck confit reimagined with Southeast Asian herbs. It’s the kind of menu where foie gras, fermented garlic, and edible flowers all peacefully coexist — like a mini UN of flavour on every plate.

Na-Oh‘s tasting menus evolve regularly, keeping guests on their toes. Expect multi-course feasts that play with form, texture, and temperature. Vegetarians and vegans get just as much attention, with inventive plant-based dishes like smoked jackfruit with fermented chili or beetroot tartare with umami dashi pearls.

The cocktails are as show-stopping as the food. We recommend the Skyfall, a gin-based sipper with butterfly pea tea, citrus, and tonic that changes colour as you drink. Literal magic in a glass!

From its futuristic setting to its fearless approach to international fusion, Na-Oh is the ultimate dining experience for adventurous food lovers. Whether you’re a date-night dreamer, a sci-fi enthusiast, or a jet-setting gourmand, this is one culinary journey you won’t want to miss.

Hours: Everyday, 6pm – 10pm

Location: ChangChui Creative Park

Recommendation: Tasting menu

Drink Recommendation: Skyfall cocktail

Contact: Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Na-Oh Bangkok (@naohbangkok)

Who needs a passport when Bangkok’s international fine dining scene is this fabulously international? Whether you’re sipping sake in a sleek Japanese hideaway or savouring futuristic bites in a sci-fi aircraft hangar, these fine dining spots prove that Bangkok doesn’t just follow global trends — it plates them up with a flourish.

So go on, book that table, wear your stretchy (yet classy) trousers, and let your taste buds take flight. The world really is your oyster — especially if it’s served with champagne!